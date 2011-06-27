Used 1999 Jaguar XJR Consumer Reviews

1999 Jaguar XJR Karl , 01/27/2009 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I own my Jaguar for 5 years now, and only had to replace brakes and holes. Brake job cost over $500 and some holes jobs cost me $500 (Labor). Dealership labor is $120 an hour! It's still worth the money. When I drive my Jaguar XJR people stop and look at the car. I have all the time drive-by and give me a thumbs-up! My next car will be a 2008 Jaguar XJR, But I'm still keeping my 1999 Jaguar XJR. Report Abuse

A Blast with 4 Doors Bad Norwegian , 03/14/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car a year and a half ago with only 7300 miles on it, it was almost 7 years old and still smelled new. I drove it over 1000 miles home (fast) and have only put another 200 miles on it in the time I have owned it. It's a weekend car for me and I absolutely love it. Report Abuse

A Very Fast Cat Andrei , 07/05/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is the 1st Jaguar I have owned. My father had a beautiful 1975 XJ6 with lots of problems. The new Jags are spectacular. The XJR is a completely different machine. Under the hood is a Supercharged V8 that delivers 370 horse power. It's a 4 door Porsche. In 1998 it was rated as the world's fastest production sedan. Need I say more. I will! The interior is exquisite. Everyone knows that the British make the best interiors. Rolls Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin. Just sit in one. The exterior is SEXY. The looks from people on the street, especially women, makes it all worth it. Mercedes & BMW's are on every street corner, but a Jag says classy, unique and very sexy. Report Abuse

11 years of reliable performance, style Mark , 01/22/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Purchased new, utterly reliable. Lowest maintenance cost of any car I've owned in 30 years. Performs as well now as the day I bought it. A joy to own and be proud of! Report Abuse