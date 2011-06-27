Used 1999 Jaguar XJR Consumer Reviews
1999 Jaguar XJR
I own my Jaguar for 5 years now, and only had to replace brakes and holes. Brake job cost over $500 and some holes jobs cost me $500 (Labor). Dealership labor is $120 an hour! It's still worth the money. When I drive my Jaguar XJR people stop and look at the car. I have all the time drive-by and give me a thumbs-up! My next car will be a 2008 Jaguar XJR, But I'm still keeping my 1999 Jaguar XJR.
A Blast with 4 Doors
I bought this car a year and a half ago with only 7300 miles on it, it was almost 7 years old and still smelled new. I drove it over 1000 miles home (fast) and have only put another 200 miles on it in the time I have owned it. It's a weekend car for me and I absolutely love it.
A Very Fast Cat
This is the 1st Jaguar I have owned. My father had a beautiful 1975 XJ6 with lots of problems. The new Jags are spectacular. The XJR is a completely different machine. Under the hood is a Supercharged V8 that delivers 370 horse power. It's a 4 door Porsche. In 1998 it was rated as the world's fastest production sedan. Need I say more. I will! The interior is exquisite. Everyone knows that the British make the best interiors. Rolls Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin. Just sit in one. The exterior is SEXY. The looks from people on the street, especially women, makes it all worth it. Mercedes & BMW's are on every street corner, but a Jag says classy, unique and very sexy.
11 years of reliable performance, style
Purchased new, utterly reliable. Lowest maintenance cost of any car I've owned in 30 years. Performs as well now as the day I bought it. A joy to own and be proud of!
The "ASC" light comes on / the car stops
I have a 1999 XJR supercharged. I'm having a tough problem. When i first start out driving the "ASC" light comes on and then the car goes into a "slow mode" for a block and then light goes out and car drives another few feet and then light comes back on, and the car goes back into a slow mode. Then the car "gets over it " and it drives fine.
Sponsored cars related to the XJR
Related Used 1999 Jaguar XJR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XF
- 2019 XE
- 2019 F-TYPE