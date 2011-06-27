Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 Consumer Reviews

Lots of comfort and lots of room Trenton Cogdill , 01/15/2017 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought new in 2014 totally loaded. I am 6 ft 6 in tall and this is the only luxury SUV with adequate headroom without tilting the seat back. I have taken 5 hour trips with 4 adults and two children in total comfort. Voice operated navigation is great. Absolutely no mechanical issues in 55000 miles. I am 71 years old and this is by far my favorite vehicle. Better than Cadillac, Mercedes, and BMW that I have owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice ride, nice looks....wrapped around junk Tim Lane , 05/05/2020 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Had my 2014 QX80 for nearly 3 years. Nothing but issues. Sensors, air bag sensors, air ride compressor system had to be completely replaced, now I'm looking at a bad pulley for the timing chains, that's another $2,800 and I find out that brass fitting was engineered poorly at the engine and while replacing the timing chains, this piece may not fit back to the engine....and nothing can be done except replace the engine if that occurs. So, low end...I get to pay another $2,800 and potentially another $7,000 or more on top of that for a new engine....over a brass fitting that might cause engine damage. Unreal. For a $70,000+ automobile I expect better. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

3rd row for hobbits or small children only. Josh , 03/15/2017 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It's a great vehicle and we really like it, my only complaint is the third row. The design folks clearly have never sat there. We had a long trip and I had to try and put two adults in the third row and very quickly had to get them into another vehicle. The second row is just as plush and comfortable and the front but there should of been the ability to slide the second row forward to allow for adults in the third row. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love this vehicle and so do the kids Older Dad , 06/24/2018 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Comfortable classy SUV that is a great drive. More than enough storage for family of four and two dogs. Love all the optional safety features which are a must have in any vehicle going forward. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value