Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 Consumer Reviews
Lots of comfort and lots of room
I bought new in 2014 totally loaded. I am 6 ft 6 in tall and this is the only luxury SUV with adequate headroom without tilting the seat back. I have taken 5 hour trips with 4 adults and two children in total comfort. Voice operated navigation is great. Absolutely no mechanical issues in 55000 miles. I am 71 years old and this is by far my favorite vehicle. Better than Cadillac, Mercedes, and BMW that I have owned.
Nice ride, nice looks....wrapped around junk
Had my 2014 QX80 for nearly 3 years. Nothing but issues. Sensors, air bag sensors, air ride compressor system had to be completely replaced, now I'm looking at a bad pulley for the timing chains, that's another $2,800 and I find out that brass fitting was engineered poorly at the engine and while replacing the timing chains, this piece may not fit back to the engine....and nothing can be done except replace the engine if that occurs. So, low end...I get to pay another $2,800 and potentially another $7,000 or more on top of that for a new engine....over a brass fitting that might cause engine damage. Unreal. For a $70,000+ automobile I expect better.
3rd row for hobbits or small children only.
It's a great vehicle and we really like it, my only complaint is the third row. The design folks clearly have never sat there. We had a long trip and I had to try and put two adults in the third row and very quickly had to get them into another vehicle. The second row is just as plush and comfortable and the front but there should of been the ability to slide the second row forward to allow for adults in the third row.
Love this vehicle and so do the kids
Comfortable classy SUV that is a great drive. More than enough storage for family of four and two dogs. Love all the optional safety features which are a must have in any vehicle going forward.
Fantastic Luxery SUV
We had seen the QX80 on the road, but never even looked into them when looking for our Luxury SUV with 3rd row. We drove the Escalade, Mercedes G wagon, Toyota Land cruiser. We couldn't have been more pleasantly surprised with the QX80. It's really plush interior, strong acceleration and a feeling both me and the wife described as though it was carved out of one piece of metal. Everything is just so solid. We love the 4wd, laser cruise control, emergency braking along with so many other options, we're just really pleased with this vehicle. We have the hydraulic handling package, not sure how or what it does, but for a large vehicle, handling is a breeze. The 360 view camera is a must but parking lots or open roads are equally very easy to drive in. The only thing we would do different is the 22 inch wheels, they do look nice, but they are very large!
