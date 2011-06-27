Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 Consumer Reviews

RWD Fan , 06/18/2018 L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

I'm upgrading from my beloved 2008 truck because I need to tote the elderly parents back and forth. Got a used Acura RDX in the interim but I couldn't stand the FWD dynamics although it was a definite improvement technology and ease of entry for me. My gently-used Infiniti Q70L is perfect for my current needs - I like to say I bought the back seats for Mom and Dad and the rest for me! It is a truly sharp-looking car and I believe a significantly safer car for me as I burn up the highways 3 hrs 1-way back and forth every week to look after the folks. I never lack for power or acceleration and it is truly a road warrior for me. Blue-tooth connectivity is awful as I can no longer read or respond to texts - but I honestly think this may be Divine Intervention for me (as I acknowledge it leads to distracted driving so I've accepted it and it no longer bothers me - I just warn people that I'm trying to meet up with to call, not text me when I'm on my way). Climate control is COLD and accurate but the fans associated with the cooled seats are loud. I still use them all the time, however, living in the Southeast. It's a physically beautiful car that is a joy to drive. Quick acceleration, tight turning radius, back to commanding RWD, a beast on the interstate, and not a pain to park in a city parking deck. Update: still love this smooth highway cruiser after a year of ownership and 26k more miles. Incredibly comfortable; powerful; planted at speed. And my elderly parents can still get in/out easier than any other vehicle with wheelchair in the backseat and 2 walkers in the trunk.