Cadillac has enjoyed a renaissance over the past decade or so, flaunting a sharp new design language and genuine high-performance credentials honed at famous racetracks. But one thing has been glaringly absent from its increasingly competitive lineup: a true flagship sedan. With the debut of the full-size 2016 Cadillac CT6, is the wait finally over? For now, at least, the answer is yes.

A large luxury sedan with classic rear-wheel-drive proportions, the 2016 Cadillac CT6 has serious curbside presence.

We say "for now" because Cadillac is rumored to be developing an even higher-end sedan that will give up nothing to the world's best. The 2016 CT6 doesn't quite meet that standard. It lacks the outstanding degree of polish that flagship sedans from Germany possess, which is evident in such things as interior materials and construction and ride quality. However, "doesn't quite meet that standard" does not imply failure. Cadillac charges a lot less for the CT6 and notes how it made a concerted effort to make the CT6 far more compelling to drive than those flagships. For car shoppers seeking engagement from their high-end luxury sedan rather than soul-sapping isolation from the world at hand, this big Cadillac won't fall short in the least.

To create the CT6, Cadillac started with a stretched version of its midsize rear-wheel-drive CTS sedan platform. Much of that added length shows up in the CT6's backseat, which feels far more spacious and compares well dimensionally with those of large luxury sedans. Remarkably, though, the CT6 weighs about the same as its smaller sibling despite measuring 8.5 inches longer from nose to tail. In fact, it can weigh as much as 1,000 pounds less than those other flagship courtesy of clever engineering and an ample dose of lightweight aluminum.

This diet grants the CT6 a sharper feel while driving and encourages better fuel economy, especially with the base turbocharged four-cylinder. Such an engine would practically be impossible in other large sedans, whereas in the CT6, it's more than capable of getting the job done.

As for the expected smorgasbord of technology features and available limousine-like accoutrements, the CT6 delivers those in abundance, creating what is essentially a full-fledged executive sedan without the attendant price tag. Of course, if your budget can handle it, the all-new 2016 BMW 7 Series and the enduringly excellent Mercedes-Benz S-Class are ultimately more compelling luxury sedans, while the Audi A8, Jaguar XJ and Lexus LS are also worth considering. Sticking to the CT6's price range, the venerable Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series are tempting alternatives, though their interiors will feel cramped by comparison. Overall, though, we like the 2016 Cadillac CT6's distinctive styling, personality and reasonable price, and we certainly encourage you to investigate Caddy's interim flagship model.