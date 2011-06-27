  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,664$30,977$34,310
Clean$26,503$29,682$32,875
Average$24,181$27,092$30,004
Rough$21,860$24,503$27,132
Sell my 2016 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,510$30,005$33,520
Clean$25,398$28,751$32,118
Average$23,173$26,242$29,313
Rough$20,948$23,734$26,508
Sell my 2016 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,754$32,122$35,512
Clean$27,547$30,779$34,026
Average$25,134$28,094$31,054
Rough$22,721$25,408$28,082
Sell my 2016 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,963$24,026$27,105
Clean$20,083$23,022$25,971
Average$18,324$21,013$23,702
Rough$16,565$19,005$21,434
Sell my 2016 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,845$25,987$29,146
Clean$21,886$24,900$27,927
Average$19,969$22,728$25,488
Rough$18,051$20,555$23,049
Sell my 2016 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,798$22,048$24,314
Clean$18,967$21,126$23,297
Average$17,305$19,283$21,262
Rough$15,644$17,440$19,227
Sell my 2016 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,521$24,159$26,814
Clean$20,618$23,149$25,692
Average$18,811$21,129$23,448
Rough$17,005$19,109$21,204
Sell my 2016 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,352$26,642$29,950
Clean$22,372$25,529$28,697
Average$20,412$23,301$26,191
Rough$18,452$21,074$23,685
Sell my 2016 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,746$22,296$22,861
Clean$20,834$21,364$21,905
Average$19,009$19,500$19,991
Rough$17,184$17,636$18,078
Sell my 2016 INFINITI Q70 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q70 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 INFINITI Q70 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 INFINITI Q70 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,083 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,022 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI Q70 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 INFINITI Q70 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,083 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,022 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 INFINITI Q70, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 INFINITI Q70 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,083 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,022 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 INFINITI Q70. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 INFINITI Q70 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 INFINITI Q70 ranges from $16,565 to $27,105, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 INFINITI Q70 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.