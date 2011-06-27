Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,664
|$30,977
|$34,310
|Clean
|$26,503
|$29,682
|$32,875
|Average
|$24,181
|$27,092
|$30,004
|Rough
|$21,860
|$24,503
|$27,132
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,510
|$30,005
|$33,520
|Clean
|$25,398
|$28,751
|$32,118
|Average
|$23,173
|$26,242
|$29,313
|Rough
|$20,948
|$23,734
|$26,508
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,754
|$32,122
|$35,512
|Clean
|$27,547
|$30,779
|$34,026
|Average
|$25,134
|$28,094
|$31,054
|Rough
|$22,721
|$25,408
|$28,082
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,963
|$24,026
|$27,105
|Clean
|$20,083
|$23,022
|$25,971
|Average
|$18,324
|$21,013
|$23,702
|Rough
|$16,565
|$19,005
|$21,434
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,845
|$25,987
|$29,146
|Clean
|$21,886
|$24,900
|$27,927
|Average
|$19,969
|$22,728
|$25,488
|Rough
|$18,051
|$20,555
|$23,049
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,798
|$22,048
|$24,314
|Clean
|$18,967
|$21,126
|$23,297
|Average
|$17,305
|$19,283
|$21,262
|Rough
|$15,644
|$17,440
|$19,227
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,521
|$24,159
|$26,814
|Clean
|$20,618
|$23,149
|$25,692
|Average
|$18,811
|$21,129
|$23,448
|Rough
|$17,005
|$19,109
|$21,204
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,352
|$26,642
|$29,950
|Clean
|$22,372
|$25,529
|$28,697
|Average
|$20,412
|$23,301
|$26,191
|Rough
|$18,452
|$21,074
|$23,685
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,746
|$22,296
|$22,861
|Clean
|$20,834
|$21,364
|$21,905
|Average
|$19,009
|$19,500
|$19,991
|Rough
|$17,184
|$17,636
|$18,078