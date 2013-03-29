Used 2013 INFINITI FX
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Sporty performance
- luxurious interior
- advanced safety- and technology-oriented options
- easy-to-use electronics interface
- distinctive style.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2013 INFINITI FX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased this car about six months ago after driving a Lexus RX SUV for several years. I was impressed with the appearance of the large tires and body style. That along with friends loving theirs, influenced my buy. What was the frosting on the cake is the Hwy gas mileage. 31 mpg at 65 to 70 miles per hour on cruise. Constantly so! I love this jewel and especially the soft white color. I do not get excellent mileage around the city due to stops, starts and possibly quick starts. Still, it is not bad. Anywhere from 17 to 23 in the city. The unexpected excellent hwy gas mileage was not noted on the specs. I have never had a vehicle with so many compliments from other drivers.
I read every review that I could find before making this purchase so nothing was a surprise to me. I absolutely love this SUV! It far exceeds my expectations. I considered the Lexus RX350 and the Acura RDX, but the Infiniti FX37 has such a unique look and you don't see them everywhere. This vehicle has great power and looks tough. It is a great car/SUV combination! I highly recommend this purchase! The only flaw I have encountered is this vehicle does not have the smooth ride of a luxury vehicle, it rides like a sports car. Also, there is not a lot of cargo room or storage compartments.
I wanted a sporty suv. Room was not a major concern. I wanted it built well with power and a sporty look. I got just what I wanted. The FX37 AWD drives and handles beautifully. Really nice power when you want it with quick steering response. It's a sports ride so don't think you will get a floating ride. It's a little stiff on the street but on the open road at highway speeds it's an enjoyable ride. Storage is good for a couple of people going on a trip but if you have a family look else where. I'm 6' 1" and the front seats are no problem. The rear seats recline and that makes them comfortable for me but straight up they are a little tight.
We wanted a mid-sized Luxury SUV that was sporty. Most SUVs are too cushy & underpowered. The Porsche, BMW are cool but too costly for us. That really only left the FX, Cadillac, Acura. The Acura & Cadillac were very good. But the Infiniti had the most power & best electronics. It the difference for my wife. With cameras on 4 sides, not just 3 sides like the BMW, she can park the FX better than her Mini. It's a joy to drive. Great feel & firm handling. It's a rear wheel based AWD, sports car.
Features & Specs
|FX37 4dr SUV AWD
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|325 hp @ 7000 rpm
|FX37 4dr SUV
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|325 hp @ 7000 rpm
|FX37 Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|325 hp @ 7000 rpm
|FX50 4dr SUV AWD
5.0L 8cyl 7A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|390 hp @ 6500 rpm
FAQ
The least-expensive 2013 INFINITI FX is the 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,950.
Other versions include:
- FX37 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $46,400
- FX37 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $44,950
- FX37 Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $53,400
- FX50 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $61,500
More about the 2013 INFINITI FX
Used 2013 INFINITI FX Overview
The Used 2013 INFINITI FX is offered in the following submodels: FX SUV. Available styles include FX37 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), FX37 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A), FX37 Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and FX50 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2013 INFINITI FX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 INFINITI FX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2013 FX 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 FX.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2013 INFINITI FX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2013 FX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 INFINITI FX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2013 INFINITI FX.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
