Estimated values
2013 INFINITI FX FX37 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,668
|$15,110
|$17,198
|Clean
|$12,141
|$14,469
|$16,433
|Average
|$11,085
|$13,185
|$14,904
|Rough
|$10,030
|$11,902
|$13,375
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI FX FX37 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,768
|$16,247
|$18,371
|Clean
|$13,194
|$15,557
|$17,554
|Average
|$12,047
|$14,177
|$15,921
|Rough
|$10,901
|$12,798
|$14,287
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI FX FX37 Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,388
|$18,731
|$20,754
|Clean
|$15,705
|$17,936
|$19,831
|Average
|$14,340
|$16,345
|$17,986
|Rough
|$12,975
|$14,754
|$16,140
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI FX FX50 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,353
|$21,300
|$23,835
|Clean
|$17,589
|$20,396
|$22,776
|Average
|$16,060
|$18,587
|$20,656
|Rough
|$14,531
|$16,778
|$18,537