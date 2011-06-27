Used 2013 INFINITI FX Consumer Reviews
Gas Shocker
I purchased this car about six months ago after driving a Lexus RX SUV for several years. I was impressed with the appearance of the large tires and body style. That along with friends loving theirs, influenced my buy. What was the frosting on the cake is the Hwy gas mileage. 31 mpg at 65 to 70 miles per hour on cruise. Constantly so! I love this jewel and especially the soft white color. I do not get excellent mileage around the city due to stops, starts and possibly quick starts. Still, it is not bad. Anywhere from 17 to 23 in the city. The unexpected excellent hwy gas mileage was not noted on the specs. I have never had a vehicle with so many compliments from other drivers.
Outstanding!
I read every review that I could find before making this purchase so nothing was a surprise to me. I absolutely love this SUV! It far exceeds my expectations. I considered the Lexus RX350 and the Acura RDX, but the Infiniti FX37 has such a unique look and you don't see them everywhere. This vehicle has great power and looks tough. It is a great car/SUV combination! I highly recommend this purchase! The only flaw I have encountered is this vehicle does not have the smooth ride of a luxury vehicle, it rides like a sports car. Also, there is not a lot of cargo room or storage compartments.
Great handling
I wanted a sporty suv. Room was not a major concern. I wanted it built well with power and a sporty look. I got just what I wanted. The FX37 AWD drives and handles beautifully. Really nice power when you want it with quick steering response. It's a sports ride so don't think you will get a floating ride. It's a little stiff on the street but on the open road at highway speeds it's an enjoyable ride. Storage is good for a couple of people going on a trip but if you have a family look else where. I'm 6' 1" and the front seats are no problem. The rear seats recline and that makes them comfortable for me but straight up they are a little tight.
Best SUV we have owned
We wanted a mid-sized Luxury SUV that was sporty. Most SUVs are too cushy & underpowered. The Porsche, BMW are cool but too costly for us. That really only left the FX, Cadillac, Acura. The Acura & Cadillac were very good. But the Infiniti had the most power & best electronics. It the difference for my wife. With cameras on 4 sides, not just 3 sides like the BMW, she can park the FX better than her Mini. It's a joy to drive. Great feel & firm handling. It's a rear wheel based AWD, sports car.
Great car !!
Love this car , it handles the road great and accelerates fantastic. Main issues that i am having with this and wondering if anyone has the same issues is 1. The vents stink like mold or something the only way to get rid of the smell is keeping hte air conditioner on. 2. The interior leather has a white / gray looking film on it . Its black leather and I can use the armorall on it then literal the next day it there are gray spots .
