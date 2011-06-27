Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,941
|$14,156
|$16,485
|Clean
|$11,645
|$13,799
|$16,058
|Average
|$11,052
|$13,085
|$15,203
|Rough
|$10,460
|$12,372
|$14,347
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,671
|$17,163
|$19,785
|Clean
|$14,307
|$16,730
|$19,272
|Average
|$13,579
|$15,865
|$18,246
|Rough
|$12,851
|$15,000
|$17,219
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Night 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,532
|$17,079
|$19,760
|Clean
|$14,171
|$16,649
|$19,248
|Average
|$13,450
|$15,788
|$18,223
|Rough
|$12,729
|$14,927
|$17,198
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,653
|$14,961
|$17,389
|Clean
|$12,339
|$14,584
|$16,938
|Average
|$11,711
|$13,830
|$16,036
|Rough
|$11,083
|$13,076
|$15,134
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,949
|$16,416
|$19,012
|Clean
|$13,603
|$16,002
|$18,518
|Average
|$12,911
|$15,174
|$17,532
|Rough
|$12,218
|$14,347
|$16,546
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,488
|$15,911
|$18,460
|Clean
|$13,154
|$15,510
|$17,981
|Average
|$12,484
|$14,708
|$17,023
|Rough
|$11,815
|$13,905
|$16,066
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Eco 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,347
|$15,737
|$18,252
|Clean
|$13,015
|$15,341
|$17,779
|Average
|$12,353
|$14,547
|$16,832
|Rough
|$11,690
|$13,754
|$15,885
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,536
|$19,112
|$21,825
|Clean
|$16,125
|$18,630
|$21,259
|Average
|$15,305
|$17,667
|$20,127
|Rough
|$14,484
|$16,703
|$18,994
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Night 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,927
|$18,408
|$21,021
|Clean
|$15,532
|$17,944
|$20,475
|Average
|$14,741
|$17,016
|$19,385
|Rough
|$13,951
|$16,088
|$18,295
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,207
|$16,682
|$19,286
|Clean
|$13,854
|$16,262
|$18,786
|Average
|$13,149
|$15,421
|$17,786
|Rough
|$12,444
|$14,580
|$16,785
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Eco 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,676
|$14,988
|$17,420
|Clean
|$12,362
|$14,610
|$16,968
|Average
|$11,733
|$13,855
|$16,064
|Rough
|$11,103
|$13,099
|$15,161
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,939
|$16,388
|$18,963
|Clean
|$13,594
|$15,974
|$18,471
|Average
|$12,902
|$15,148
|$17,487
|Rough
|$12,210
|$14,322
|$16,504
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,766
|$17,310
|$19,987
|Clean
|$14,399
|$16,874
|$19,469
|Average
|$13,666
|$16,001
|$18,432
|Rough
|$12,933
|$15,128
|$17,395
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,708
|$18,155
|$20,732
|Clean
|$15,318
|$17,697
|$20,194
|Average
|$14,538
|$16,782
|$19,119
|Rough
|$13,758
|$15,866
|$18,043