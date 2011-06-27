  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,941$14,156$16,485
Clean$11,645$13,799$16,058
Average$11,052$13,085$15,203
Rough$10,460$12,372$14,347
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,671$17,163$19,785
Clean$14,307$16,730$19,272
Average$13,579$15,865$18,246
Rough$12,851$15,000$17,219
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Night 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,532$17,079$19,760
Clean$14,171$16,649$19,248
Average$13,450$15,788$18,223
Rough$12,729$14,927$17,198
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,653$14,961$17,389
Clean$12,339$14,584$16,938
Average$11,711$13,830$16,036
Rough$11,083$13,076$15,134
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,949$16,416$19,012
Clean$13,603$16,002$18,518
Average$12,911$15,174$17,532
Rough$12,218$14,347$16,546
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,488$15,911$18,460
Clean$13,154$15,510$17,981
Average$12,484$14,708$17,023
Rough$11,815$13,905$16,066
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Eco 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,347$15,737$18,252
Clean$13,015$15,341$17,779
Average$12,353$14,547$16,832
Rough$11,690$13,754$15,885
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,536$19,112$21,825
Clean$16,125$18,630$21,259
Average$15,305$17,667$20,127
Rough$14,484$16,703$18,994
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Night 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,927$18,408$21,021
Clean$15,532$17,944$20,475
Average$14,741$17,016$19,385
Rough$13,951$16,088$18,295
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,207$16,682$19,286
Clean$13,854$16,262$18,786
Average$13,149$15,421$17,786
Rough$12,444$14,580$16,785
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Eco 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,676$14,988$17,420
Clean$12,362$14,610$16,968
Average$11,733$13,855$16,064
Rough$11,103$13,099$15,161
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,939$16,388$18,963
Clean$13,594$15,974$18,471
Average$12,902$15,148$17,487
Rough$12,210$14,322$16,504
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,766$17,310$19,987
Clean$14,399$16,874$19,469
Average$13,666$16,001$18,432
Rough$12,933$15,128$17,395
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,708$18,155$20,732
Clean$15,318$17,697$20,194
Average$14,538$16,782$19,119
Rough$13,758$15,866$18,043
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Hyundai Tucson on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,645 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,799 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Tucson is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,645 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,799 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Hyundai Tucson, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,645 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,799 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Hyundai Tucson. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Hyundai Tucson and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Hyundai Tucson ranges from $10,460 to $16,485, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Hyundai Tucson is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.