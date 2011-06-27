Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews

I REALLY wanted to love this car... Christine Snyder , 08/30/2016 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 201 of 207 people found this review helpful I really wished these reviews had been on this website before I decided to lease this car. I REALLY REALLY wanted to love this car. I chose the 2016 Tuscon over a certified pre-owned Santa Fe and now I am regretting that decision. I got this car March of this year (2016) and everything seemed great at first. Oddly enough, I never noticed the hesitation when accelerating from a stop when taking the car for a test drive. I read a review on here that said that it was normal for a turbo engine but trust me, NOTHING about this engine is normal or safe. The dealership and Hyundai will also try to tell you over and over that the engine is normal. I receive BlueLink reports every month and EVERY TIME it has told me that the engine needs attention even though I have been getting regular oil changes and service performed. This never happened with the Sonata I leased before this car. Everything other reviewers have said about this car is true. It is extremely unfortunate because I love everything else about this car. I get compliments constantly on the look (I got the Caribbean blue) and the entertainment and safety features are awesome but I just absolutely hate the engine. Almost every time I try to accelerate from a dead stop, the car hesitates for a good 1-5 seconds and this leaves you completely stuck on the road. It feels like I'm being rear-ended whenever I'm in stop and go traffic on the freeway because the car is so jerky. It is also very jerky sometimes when accelerating. It's a nightmare!! Now I'm a person who gets motion sickness but usually I don't get car sick as long as I'm driving but I swear this car makes me feel sick! I was really hoping the software update would fix it but it didn't....I'm afraid it only made it worse because the car feels jerkier than ever. It also feels like the car isn't going to brake sometimes which is extremely scary. I have also had weird computer glitches. One time I turned the car on and the navigation system was stuck on the screensaver and would not work. Just recently, the car warned us that the back right tire had low tire pressure but my husband checked all of the tires and they were fine. I am also disappointed that it doesn't have a CD player....I'm sure most people wouldn't mind since everyone uses an iPod these days but I noticed that the other Hyundai models do and they're the same year. This seemed a little odd to me. It is VERY disappointing that Hyundai refuses to acknowledge this very serious problem (the transmission, not the CD player lol). I considered myself a loyal Hyundai customer before but I think I'm going to have to look somewhere else for my new car. I plan to transfer my lease and get into a new car ASAP. DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!!!!!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

there may be hope yet! DCT update 8/11/16 jason , 08/22/2016 Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful At this point you probably have heard about the dct (daul clutch transmission) issues.... They are real! I've experienced them and its no joke! There are times when you step on the accelerator (gas pedal) and the computer doesnt let out the clutch or slips it way to much and the car may or may not go anywhere! It's only happened 5 times in 4,000 miles but is unacceptable!!! The vehicle has never left me stranded for more than a couple of minutes, but definetly not good experience and could lead to an accident..... That being said, I just had the new update for the dct software done today. It's supposed to fix the problem. The update is labeled TCU UPDATE (16-01-035). released as of 8-11-2016. Only time will tell if this fixes the problem. I'm keeping my fingers crossed.... Providing this does indeed fix the problem i will go back to saying this is an amazing vehicle in every way!!! The turbo combined with the DCT is simply brilliant! well, its been 2 weeks since my software update!!! this is an add on to the review i did a couple of weeks ago.... Congrats hyundai!!! so far so good. Vehicle is driving perfectly now!!! It really is a shame for the bad rap this car is getting. Trust me, i understand, however i really believe the issue has been resolved! I challenge anyone reading this that owns the vehicle that the problem has been resolved to please post something positive!!! I'm only doing this because i really love my tuscan turbo and would hate for people to miss out on an amazing vehicle. I would like to bet if this software was right from the get go that this car would be receiving rave reviews!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Dangerous Dual Clutch Transmission Melissa Wilson , 08/08/2016 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 62 of 64 people found this review helpful Update: I traded the 2016 Tucson for a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee. After multiple transmission software updates, multiple transmission resets, multiple trips to the dealership and overheated transmission warnings, I just couldn't stand it anymore. Every time I turned around, the transmission was overheating, it would get stuck in drive somewhere or it struggled to get up hills. I really liked the design of the Tucson but the Dual Clutch Transmission wasn't ready for primetime. I lost a lot of money trading to the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee but I feel secure and have had ZERO problems since purchase. 10 months ago I drove my selling dealership crazy because I wanted the 2016 Tucson Limited so bad. Now I am scared to death to drive my vehicle and recommend all buyers stay away until Hyundai resolves the problem with the Dual Clutch Transmission. On three separate occasions (after 11,000 miles), I have been stopped at a traffic light and depressed the gas pedal on green. The vehicle would not move. The RPMs ran over 4,000 and the vehicle still would not move. Verified car was in Drive on the cluster/shifter and parking brake was off. I managed to get the vehicle moving after several minutes of throwing the shifter into park and then into drive and then flooring the gas pedal. In all three instances, I was incredibly lucky to not be in an accident or cause an accident. I took it to the dealership and they kept it for 5 days. They could not replicate the problem and the vehicles had no error codes. They made me feel like a fruitcake or something. They reset the transmission control module which my Hyundai Case Manager verified won't fix the problem. I have been unable to get the dealership to give me a loaner so I drive my vehicle not knowing when the problem will repeat. Will I get into an accident this time or get killed? With the complaints building on Edmunds and NHTSA, Hyundai needs to stop selling the Tucson and order all of them off the road. At a minimum, Hyundai needs to admit publicly that there is a problem and that owners should be offered loaners by Dealerships if they so request one. Also, owners should have the option of requesting that Hyundai buy the vehicles back. I don't want to give up my Tucson but I want to live more! Report Abuse

Our Tuscon is a Lemon! Cathy S , 04/28/2016 Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 76 of 79 people found this review helpful Purchased the 2016 Tuscon Limited with all the bells and whistles of a luxurious car. Had a 2013 we traded and loved that car! Daughter has a Hyundai as well. We have never taken a vehicle in except for routine maintenance until this car. There was the delay with the double clutch but there was something more. At 5000 miles, called the dealer for the routine maintenance and told them about this new stalling that had began. Had probably happened 2-3 times at that point. It would act like I was pushing a clutch (that wasn't there) and the accelerator at the same time so the vehicle would start to stop/stall. This wasn't the delay but a complete stall. On March 11, it stalled going across 4 lanes of traffic and I was happy to get to the other side once the transmission started working again. At that point, started feeling like the car was unsafe. Was only a mile from home and the car stalled several times before I could get home. Ended up calling Hyundai Roadside Service and having the car towed because it was not drivable. Was put in a rental car for less than a week and was told it was a recall. Was thrilled to hear this because we really loved the car and was hopeful this was the issue. Never got the car home, which was about 25 miles, before the stalls were worse than before. Took the car back that night and got the rental back. Dealer called March 15 and it was the control actuary assembly for the transmission and the part wouldn't be in for about 12 more days but I had the good ole rental! I asked (after consulting with a professional with credentials as in a crew chief for NASCAR) for a new transmission because it could have caused damage to the other parts of the transmission like the clutches, etc and they never listened to me of course. Got the car back on March 26th and on March 30, called about more issues. the wiper in the back wouldn't turn off when the front were on, then the car started stalling again and this time with a loud noise. Each and every time it happened, I thought I had been hit by another car. I have been completely stopped on the interstate as well as other roads. Called the dealer and here I go in again. Got me another rental and they couldn't duplicate the issue so I had to come and get my unsafe car. On my next commute to work I decided to turn my video on my phone on. The car stalled and you could hear the noise so I have the tape. Took the car in with the audio and they had no idea. 4/18/2016 Was called back to the dealer to put a monitor on my car so I could push a button when this happened and it would record a minute before and a minute after. Within 4 days, I had MULTIPLE recordings. 4/21/2016 On my way to the dealer on the interstate the car stalled and this was yet a different stall. This time I was accelerating and the RPM's was stuck and the car wouldn't go over 50mph unless I floored it all the way. Called the dealer in tears and was given a loaner car that evening for ONE day. The following day with the monitor in hand, received a call from dealer stating it would be the following Tuesday before the engineer from Hyundai would know what was wrong and I needed to come and get my UNSAFE car. I refused and told them I didn't want the UNSAFE vehicle and they could have their loaner. On my lunch break while I was away, they came with my car (I didn't know they were coming)to my job to trade vehicles with me and put me back in the UNSAFE car. Since I wasn't at my office, they had to go back to the dealer and while on their way back, the car stalled and did it's thing twice (5 miles away). They called and said I could now get ANOTHER rental since they had heard and felt what was going on in my car. REALLY HYUNDAI????? TALKING ABOUT ADDING INSULT TO INJURY??????? BTW, at this point the computers have went out twice and been reset as well so been driving with no radio, media, phone, phone chargers, bluetooth, navigation, etc. I had been to the dealer 4 times in one week!!!! Yesterday I got a call from the dealer and got the same call from supposed to be the engineer about their next move and that is to replace the transmission and the complete computer on the dash. It's April 27th, and the parts will be in May 19th. Really????????? My car qualifies as a lemon under the lemon law and I've asked for another car. Who would put their family in this car at this point? I'm scared to get in it and have 2 daughters who drive that I will never allow to drive the car. I have also been hit by another vehicle because the car stalled. Hyundai do you have anything to say for yourself? Help me understand why you would put the safety of my family in jeopardy for weeks knowing there were transmission issues with the vehicle I have purchased from you. UPDATE: Transmission and computer replaced but it's still not always engaging in a gear. It was towed back to the dealer again tonight. I have a case with Hyundai and engineer coming Thursday Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse