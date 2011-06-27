Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson Eco 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,444
|$13,734
|$16,057
|Clean
|$11,135
|$13,355
|$15,597
|Average
|$10,517
|$12,598
|$14,678
|Rough
|$9,899
|$11,840
|$13,759
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson Eco 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,868
|$13,079
|$15,322
|Clean
|$10,575
|$12,718
|$14,883
|Average
|$9,988
|$11,997
|$14,006
|Rough
|$9,401
|$11,276
|$13,129
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,237
|$12,352
|$14,498
|Clean
|$9,960
|$12,011
|$14,083
|Average
|$9,408
|$11,330
|$13,253
|Rough
|$8,855
|$10,649
|$12,423
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,479
|$15,964
|$18,486
|Clean
|$13,115
|$15,523
|$17,957
|Average
|$12,387
|$14,643
|$16,899
|Rough
|$11,660
|$13,763
|$15,841
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,188
|$16,804
|$19,459
|Clean
|$13,805
|$16,340
|$18,902
|Average
|$13,039
|$15,414
|$17,788
|Rough
|$12,273
|$14,487
|$16,674
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,408
|$14,819
|$17,265
|Clean
|$12,073
|$14,410
|$16,771
|Average
|$11,403
|$13,593
|$15,783
|Rough
|$10,733
|$12,776
|$14,794
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,847
|$13,055
|$15,296
|Clean
|$10,554
|$12,696
|$14,858
|Average
|$9,969
|$11,976
|$13,983
|Rough
|$9,383
|$11,256
|$13,107
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,785
|$14,141
|$16,532
|Clean
|$11,467
|$13,751
|$16,059
|Average
|$10,831
|$12,971
|$15,112
|Rough
|$10,195
|$12,191
|$14,166