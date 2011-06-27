  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson Eco 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,444$13,734$16,057
Clean$11,135$13,355$15,597
Average$10,517$12,598$14,678
Rough$9,899$11,840$13,759
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson Eco 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,868$13,079$15,322
Clean$10,575$12,718$14,883
Average$9,988$11,997$14,006
Rough$9,401$11,276$13,129
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,237$12,352$14,498
Clean$9,960$12,011$14,083
Average$9,408$11,330$13,253
Rough$8,855$10,649$12,423
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,479$15,964$18,486
Clean$13,115$15,523$17,957
Average$12,387$14,643$16,899
Rough$11,660$13,763$15,841
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,188$16,804$19,459
Clean$13,805$16,340$18,902
Average$13,039$15,414$17,788
Rough$12,273$14,487$16,674
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,408$14,819$17,265
Clean$12,073$14,410$16,771
Average$11,403$13,593$15,783
Rough$10,733$12,776$14,794
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,847$13,055$15,296
Clean$10,554$12,696$14,858
Average$9,969$11,976$13,983
Rough$9,383$11,256$13,107
Estimated values
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,785$14,141$16,532
Clean$11,467$13,751$16,059
Average$10,831$12,971$15,112
Rough$10,195$12,191$14,166
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Hyundai Tucson on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,960 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,011 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Tucson is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,960 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,011 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Hyundai Tucson, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,960 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,011 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Hyundai Tucson. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Hyundai Tucson and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Hyundai Tucson ranges from $8,855 to $14,498, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Hyundai Tucson is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.