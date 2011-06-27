  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(55)
Appraise this car

2016 Mazda CX-3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy
  • sporty handling
  • quiet at speed
  • attractive, high-quality interior with appealing features.
  • Snug rear seat
  • humble cargo capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Stylish, nimble and well-equipped, the 2016 Mazda CX-3 is a standout among subcompact crossover SUVs.

Vehicle overview

Although Mazda is one of the smallest automakers, it keeps cranking out excellent vehicles that stand toe-to-toe with the big boys. A case in point is the all-new 2016 Mazda CX-3. A subcompact crossover SUV, the head-turning CX-3 combines the maneuverability of a small hatchback with the extra height of a crossover. It also features available all-wheel drive, Mazda's trademark sporty handling and a stylish, well-equipped cabin with a standard touchscreen interface. All told, it's one of the nicest and most fun-to-drive vehicles in its class.

Another welcome CX-3 trait is its thrifty fuel economy. With front-wheel drive, you'll see an impressive 31 mpg in combined city/highway driving, according to the EPA, while the all-wheel-drive version still registers 29 mpg highway. That's about as good as it gets in this segment. Unlike many fuel misers, the CX-3 can also get out of its own way, providing respectable acceleration that takes some of the stress out of highway merging and passing.

Subcompact crossovers haven't been around for very long, but there's already a critical mass of competitors for the CX-3 to check out. Tops on the list is the 2016 Honda HR-V, which lacks the CX-3's quickness and agility but counters with comparable fuel economy and superior cargo capacity. You've also got the Fiat Chrysler cousins, the 2016 Fiat 500X and the 2016 Jeep Renegade, with the former offering Italian flair and the latter boasting real off-road ability. Another rival worth trying is the venerable Nissan Juke, which is the quickest of the bunch in a straight line but has comparatively little interior space. They're all worthy candidates, but the 2016 Mazda CX-3 keeps them honest with its strong performance across the board.

2016 Mazda CX-3 models

The 2016 Mazda CX-3 is a five-passenger subcompact crossover SUV available in Sport, Touring and Grand Touring trim levels.

The base Sport starts with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, dual exhaust outlets, a rear roof spoiler, variable intermittent wipers, cloth upholstery, push-button ignition, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning, Bluetooth (phone and audio), a rearview camera, a six-speaker audio system (with a CD player, a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and Aha/Pandora/Stitcher Internet radio), voice controls and a 7-inch touchscreen interface with a redundant rotary control knob on the center console.

The Touring adds heated mirrors, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, a front-row center armrest, leatherette (premium vinyl) and cloth upholstery, heated front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

The Grand Touring adds 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, a sunroof, upgraded instrumentation, a head-up display, leather and synthetic suede upholstery, a navigation system, automatic climate control, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, a rear cargo cover and a seven-speaker Bose audio system with HD radio and satellite radio.

If you want a CX-3 Touring with a little more luxury, you can add a Premium package that includes the Grand Touring's sunroof, rear cargo cover and Bose audio system.

Offered solely on the Grand Touring is an i-Activsense package that includes automatic high beam headlight control, automatic wipers, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

2016 Highlights

The CX-3 is all-new for 2016.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Mazda CX-3 is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 146 horsepower and a matching 146 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive offered as an option on all trim levels.

In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive CX-3 Grand Touring accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.5 seconds, a quicker than average showing for this segment.

EPA-estimated fuel economy checks in at 31 mpg combined (29 mpg city/35 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive and 29 mpg combined (27 city/32 highway) with all-wheel drive. On the Edmunds real-world driving loop, our front-wheel-drive test vehicle achieved a solid 31.4 mpg.

Safety

Every 2016 Mazda CX-3 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. As noted above, the Touring adds a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, while the Grand Touring can be equipped with an i-Activsense package that includes advanced technologies like a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

In Edmunds brake testing, a front-wheel-drive CX-3 Grand Touring stopped from 60 mph in 121 feet, a slightly shorter than average distance for the class.

Driving

The 2016 Mazda CX-3 is definitely a top athlete in this class, rivaled only by the turbocharged Juke. Handling is exemplary thanks to precise steering and nimble reflexes. The 146-hp engine sounds rather coarse above 4,000 rpm, but it gets the job done, serving up above-average acceleration in tandem with the smooth and responsive six-speed automatic.

In day-to-day driving, the CX-3's ride is on the firm side, especially with the Grand Touring's lower-profile 18-inch tires. If you're considering that trim level, we'd suggest that you try out a Touring, too, with its smaller 16-inch rubber. Either way, road and wind noise levels are low compared to class norms, contributing to the CX-3's premium feel.

Interior

The 2016 CX-3's cabin shows excellent execution overall, with high-quality materials and a sleek dashboard that conveys style and sophistication. The Grand Touring's large central tachometer and integrated digital speedometer are easy to read and look great; the head-up display looks tacked on, however, and lower trims must make do with a more ordinary gauge cluster. All trims benefit from a 7-inch touchscreen interface. It has crisp graphics, and we like the handy auxiliary control knob on the center console, though we've found that certain simple tasks -- switching between satellite radio stations, for instance -- require multiple steps to accomplish.

The CX-3's front seats deliver outstanding comfort for this segment, with pleasantly firm support for long hauls and ample lateral bolstering for spirited drives. As with most subcompact crossovers, rear passenger comfort depends on who's sitting in front -- if you're behind a tall person, you'll likely find legroom to be in short supply.

Cargo capacity in the CX-3 is decidedly modest, checking in at 12.4 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 44.5 cubes with the rear seatbacks folded down. That's with the standard stereo, by the way; if you get the Bose system, its trunk-mounted subwoofer reduces those numbers to 10.1 and 42.3, respectively. For context, the HR-V can swallow up to 58.8 cubic feet of stuff.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Mazda CX-3.

5(51%)
4(33%)
3(14%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.3
55 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the handling and styling of my new Mazda CX-3
Steven,11/04/2015
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I had a 2016 Acura that I purchased earlier this year and it had a defect that could not be fixed so I decided to trade that car in. I saw the CX-3 on the road and loved the styling. I started researching and read the really good reviews on Consumer Reports and other various you tube reviews. I went and test drove the car and was not disappointed. I had a Mazda 6 in the past and this car handles like a little sports car and is very fun to drive. The acceleration is great, fit and finish are first rate. I was disappointed that you could not get a power seat, but to be honest I have not missed it. The Bose System sounds great, the navigation, bluetooth and infotainment system are really easy to use. There is a mute button instead of an on/off switch for the stereo so that also took some getting use to. The gas milage is really good and even with it small fuel tank I am only filling up once a week. For a small car the ride is very good, it is firm, but that is what makes it such a great handling car. Road noise is really good and even though the engine has a course sound to it, it sounds really sporty. I choose Soul Red with Almond Leather interior, it is beautiful. Update: The Mazda CX-3 is a great car, I still love it now with 6700 miles. It really handles well, has great acceleration for a small engine and looks very attractive.
Fun and comfortable car
SteveOakley,05/25/2016
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I've owned the car for about a month and so far I love it. The interior is the nicest I've ever owned. The car is surprisingly quick for only 146hp, and is much more fun to drive than the CX-5. The NHSTA safety scores were just released and it scored the highest 5 Star rating. It's one of those cars that looks more expensive than it is. It has a perfect balance of luxury and sporty fun to drive dynamics. The only cons are that the cargo space isn't the best if the back seats are up and in use, and the fuel tank capacity is too small for this car. I have too many trips to the gas station compared to previous cars I've owned. It really needs an additional 1 or 2 gallons more capacity and then it would be perfect. Overall, great car though. *Update: After owning the car for 7 months and racking up about 14k miles, I'm still enjoying the car and its been very reliable so far. The only issue is the navigation software has some issues every now and then, but that can be corrected by a future firmware upgrade. The other thing that can get annoying is the armrest/cup holder set up. This needs to be changed/upgraded in future models. --I recently had the opportunity to take a 6 hour road trip with my family of 4(including me) driving up the coast of California. The car handled everything well, especially a heavily rain storm we caught on the way up. The AWD was excellent. The car was so steady, with NO hydroplanning at all. I averaged about 33mpg highway miles on the trip. Again though, the biggest issues that needs to be addressed in future models is a larger gas tank. Just another gallon or 2 would be perfect, otherwise I've been getting less than 300 miles on a full tank. Don't get me wrong, no car is perfect, I still love the car and am glad I bought it. It's a great and unique looking car and fun to drive. **Update #2: (11-28-19) after about 3 and a half years of use and I’m now at 72k miles. The car has still been reliable. No major issues. The only 2 things I would really change is the infotainment system, the software is slow and the navigation isn’t always accurate. The infotainment screen is also starting to crack a little on the corner. The other thing that Mazda has already changed In its newer models is the armrest which was always the flimsiest part of the car. Other than that, still happy with the car. The stock tires lasted 68k miles before I had to change them.
Great Car!!
Sally,04/29/2016
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I've had the CX-3 Sport AWD for about two months and I can honestly say that it handles incredibly well. The drive is very comfortable, and engine is very responsive. Cabin noise is very minimal (compared to my 2013 Honda Fit, this Mazda CX-3 is a massive improvement). I'm averaging about 26 MPG with mostly city driving. Seats are very comfortable and the technology inside is very user friendly and ergonomic. Only drawback is that the back seat is small. But other than that everything is great!
very satisfied
Caroline Wise,02/23/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I have had this car for 4 1/2 years and it has performed well. No problems.
See all 55 reviews of the 2016 Mazda CX-3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
146 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
29 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
146 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Mazda CX-3
More About This Model

Quick Summary
An all-new model in the subcompact crossover segment, the 2016 Mazda CX-3 combines a well-built interior, class-best driving dynamics and a small footprint into a curvy body. Excellent fuel mileage, available all-wheel drive and numerous standard and optional features make it one of the top picks in this expanding category.

What Is It?
The 2016 Mazda CX-3 is an all-new, four-door subcompact SUV that slots below the Mazda CX-5 in both size and price. The CX-3 measures 168.3 inches long, making it 11 inches shorter than the CX-5 and about 1 inch shorter than the Honda HR-V, another brand-new subcompact SUV. Mazda says the CX-3 will start "in the low $20Ks" when it goes on sale late this summer. That should put it a few grand more than a Mazda 3, and a couple grand less than the HR-V and the larger CX-5.

All CX-3s are powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine rated at 146 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 146 pound-feet of torque at 2,800 rpm. Unlike the Mazda 2, Mazda 3 and the CX-5, the new CX-3 is only available with a six-speed automatic (meaning: no manual transmission option). Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available.

There are three trim levels: Sport, Touring and Grand Touring (tested here). The base Sport model is equipped with features like a 7-inch infotainment display screen with a central multifunction control knob, rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity and push-button start.

Upgrades on the Touring include a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, leather-wrapped steering wheel and keyless entry. The top-level Grand Touring adds navigation, satellite radio, leather seats with suede inserts, 18-inch alloy wheels, sunroof, LED head- and taillights and steering wheel paddle shifters. The Grand Touring model should start somewhere around $26,000 range.

How Does It Drive?
In typical Mazda fashion, the CX-3 is one of the sportiest vehicles in the subcompact crossover segment. It feels just as small as it looks, backed up by precise steering and thoroughly confident and agile handling manners. This is a car that relishes corners, and with its extra ground clearance and ample suspension travel, even bumpy back roads are enjoyable.

As with most every vehicle in this burgeoning segment, the CX-3 has only modest power. Still, it makes the most of what it has. In our testing the front-drive CX-3 hit 60 mph in 8.5 seconds, which is a half-second quicker than the Fiat 500X (which has 34 more horsepower), 1.5 seconds quicker than the Chevy Trax but a little over a second slower than the class hot-rod, the turbocharged Nissan Juke.

Even though the CX-3 is quick for the class, you'll still need a willing right foot to make moves in traffic. Need to pass a car on a two-lane? Plan ahead, leave room and give it full throttle. The six-speed automatic transmission is responsive and performs quick upshifts, but the engine's lack of grunt means even the slightest request for more power translates to an immediate downshift. The Mazda's transmission operates more directly to driver requests during manual paddle-shift control than most.

At our test track the Mazda CX-3 acquitted itself well, with excellent-for-the-segment slalom and skid-pad numbers. Although it exhibits more body roll than most lower-slung sedans, our test driver called it one of the best-handling small SUVs and was impressed by its sharp steering. That steering feels natural, whether making a turn into the grocery store or carving a line through a sweeping highway on-ramp. Those who care about these kinds of things will appreciate the feedback the CX-3 gives to the driver through the steering wheel.

Ride quality is solid for the class, soaking up small bumps and ripples well, with a few vibrations occasionally creeping into the cabin. It can feel a bit stiff-legged over the rough stuff, for sure, and it struggles with big bumps, thanks to the short wheelbase. Really big hits will knock your elbow off its perch on the door armrest.

Mazda says the CX-3's lightweight body allowed engineers to add in an extra dose of sound-deadening material. To that end, wind noise is minimal, with only a small amount of whistling sometimes heard from the thankfully large side mirrors. The all-season tires are also quiet, giving less "thumping" over road imperfections than most. The hard-working four-cylinder engine remained pretty silent during 40-60-mph cruising, but at freeway speeds you'll notice it and at full throttle the engine is loud and a bit coarse-sounding.

How Does It Rate in Terms of Interior Comfort?
If you're expecting a tall-riding crossover with a commanding view of the road, look elsewhere. Although it's easy to get into the CX-3's front seats, once you're in it feels more Mazda 3 than CX-5. We liked the low center of gravity (the driver seat is height-adjustable) and it also gives good headroom, even with the standard-for-Grand-Touring sunroof.

Our preproduction test car didn't have a center armrest, but production Touring and Grand Touring models will come standard with it (a dealer-installed option on the Sport). The front seats themselves are fantastic, firm yet comfy with good lateral support to hold you in place through corners. We also quite liked the GT model's suede seat inserts, which are soft and grippy. Door armrests are on the hard side.

Getting into the rear seat is a different story. The doors are reasonably large, but the entryway is small. Plus, the raised rear-seat height means you have to duck your head as you hop in, and it's easy to brush a leg on the rear wheel well. Rear headroom isn't bad considering how small the CX-3 is, but the car feels narrow in back and the high beltline and thick pillars make for a claustrophobic feeling.

Standard cargo capacity is 12.4 cubic-feet with all seats up. Lower the second row and the max capacity is 44.5 cubic-feet. That's considerably less than the Honda HR-V, slightly less than the Chevy Trax, but a bit more generous than the Nissan Juke.

How User-Friendly Are the Controls?
The center of the dash is dominated by a fixed 7-inch infotainment display screen standard across all trims. The screen is operated via a control knob on the center console, but many functions require more steps than should be necessary. For instance, changing a satellite radio station is a multi-step process (a simple tuning knob would rectify this) and inputting destinations into the navigation system took longer than it should. Our phone paired immediately, though, so the Bluetooth connectivity works well.

The climate controls are a simple three-knob layout which makes them easy to use at a glance. We like the large central tachometer-digital speedometer readout on the Grand Touring, although lower trims get a smaller, harder-to-read bar-graph tachometer hidden in the left corner of the instrument panel.

The Grand Touring's head-up display comes across as an afterthought. The readout is transmitted onto the windshield via a plastic screen which rises out of the dash upon startup. But the raised screen can be distracting, and it appears there isn't a way to lower it. Although the head-up display itself is height-adjustable, it never seems to stay in your line of sight so its usefulness is debatable.

If you like power-adjustable seats you're out of luck with the CX-3. All trim levels get manually adjustable seats with no option to upgrade. The seatback adjustment lever is partially blocked by the seatbelt and requires a firm hand to use, plus it lacks obvious detents.

How Safe Is It?
No crash-test results are available for the CX-3 as of yet, but Mazda claims "global top-of-class crashworthiness" so we expect good things. All CX-3s come standard with the usual features like antilock brakes, traction control, stability control and multiple airbags.

The base CX-3 Sport comes standard with a back-up camera via the 7-inch display screen. Stepping up to the Touring model brings a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, while the top-level Grand Touring is optionally available with radar cruise control, lane-departure warning, a high-beam control system as well as Smart Brake Support and Smart City Brake Support (these last two systems can detect a potential crash, and slow the vehicle to avoid a collision).

Speaking of the CX-3's brakes, it stopped from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is about average for the segment. The Grand Touring's 215/50R18 all-season tires offer reasonable grip, and the CX-3 was stable and confident during our panic-stop tests. Around town the brakes deliver a feel that's firm enough to let you know they have some power, but soft enough so you can modulate the brake pedal for perfectly smooth stops.

What Kind of Mileage Does It Deliver?
Mazda claims "class-leading fuel economy" for the CX-3. At an EPA-rated 31 mpg combined (29 city/35 highway), the front-drive CX-3 does deliver superior city mileage (by 1 whole mpg) over the Honda HR-V, although the combined and highway ratings are otherwise identical between the two. The Chevrolet Trax and Nissan Juke aren't far behind, at 29 and 30 mpg combined, respectively. The Kia Soul (26 mpg combined) and Jeep Renegade/Fiat 500X (25 mpg combined) are less miserly.

The CX-3 AWD is rated at 29 mpg combined (27 city/32 highway).

During our time with a front-wheel-drive CX-3, we averaged 29.9 mpg over 794 miles of mixed driving, including 31.4 mpg on our admittedly highway-heavy 116-mile standard evaluation loop.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The Chevrolet Trax was an early entry into the subcompact crossover segment. It has respectable passenger space for its size and more cargo volume than the CX-3, but it is painfully slow and the interior feels cheaper.

The Fiat 500X brings Italian flair to the small crossover segment, and it's our favorite version of the 500 so far (it shares underpinnings with the Jeep Renegade). There's reasonable room inside the cabin, but less cargo space than the CX-3. The Mazda is quicker and more rewarding to drive, too.

The Honda HR-V took a page out of the Fit's engineering handbook, with the best-designed interior in terms of usability, especially the rear-seat area. Cargo room dwarfs all competitors. The ride is comfy and fuel mileage matches the CX-3 at the top of the class, but with only 141 hp and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) it's hardly a speed demon.

The odd-looking Nissan Juke pretty much invented the subcompact crossover segment. With a 188-hp turbo four-cylinder and plenty of ground clearance, it's an absolute hoot to drive on bumpy back roads. It's considerably quicker than rivals, but at 162.4 inches long and with just a 10.5-cubic-foot trunk, it's positively tiny. Did we mention it looks like a frog?

Why Should You Consider This Car?
Because you want the nicest interior materials in the class. Or you want a subcompact crossover that beckons you to take curvy roads, rather than shy away from them. Although it's far from quick compared to most cars, the CX-3 is speedy for this segment, yet fuel mileage is superb.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
You can get more for your money with the Mazda 3 which is a couple grand cheaper, has a bigger rear-seat area and more cargo room, plus the availability of a larger engine and a manual transmission.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 Overview

The Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 is offered in the following submodels: CX-3 SUV. Available styles include Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Mazda CX-3?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring is priced between $14,700 and$17,571 with odometer readings between 44671 and83862 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 Touring is priced between $12,884 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 40016 and111723 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 Sport is priced between $14,900 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 29537 and32163 miles.

Which used 2016 Mazda CX-3s are available in my area?

Research Similar Vehicles