Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,685
|$2,506
|$2,956
|Clean
|$1,552
|$2,305
|$2,716
|Average
|$1,286
|$1,904
|$2,238
|Rough
|$1,020
|$1,503
|$1,759
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,307
|$1,927
|$2,267
|Clean
|$1,204
|$1,772
|$2,083
|Average
|$997
|$1,464
|$1,716
|Rough
|$791
|$1,156
|$1,349
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,380
|$2,278
|$2,768
|Clean
|$1,272
|$2,095
|$2,544
|Average
|$1,054
|$1,731
|$2,096
|Rough
|$836
|$1,366
|$1,647
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,760
|$2,586
|$3,039
|Clean
|$1,621
|$2,379
|$2,793
|Average
|$1,343
|$1,965
|$2,300
|Rough
|$1,066
|$1,551
|$1,808
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,690
|$2,811
|$3,425
|Clean
|$1,557
|$2,586
|$3,148
|Average
|$1,290
|$2,136
|$2,593
|Rough
|$1,023
|$1,686
|$2,038
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,585
|$2,636
|$3,211
|Clean
|$1,460
|$2,425
|$2,951
|Average
|$1,210
|$2,003
|$2,431
|Rough
|$959
|$1,581
|$1,911
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,487
|$2,266
|$2,692
|Clean
|$1,369
|$2,084
|$2,474
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,722
|$2,038
|Rough
|$900
|$1,359
|$1,602