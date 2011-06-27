Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,749
|$19,996
|$22,508
|Clean
|$17,244
|$19,439
|$21,842
|Average
|$16,232
|$18,327
|$20,509
|Rough
|$15,220
|$17,214
|$19,177
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,074
|$18,181
|$20,531
|Clean
|$15,616
|$17,675
|$19,923
|Average
|$14,700
|$16,664
|$18,708
|Rough
|$13,783
|$15,652
|$17,492
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,816
|$20,030
|$22,508
|Clean
|$17,308
|$19,472
|$21,842
|Average
|$16,293
|$18,358
|$20,509
|Rough
|$15,277
|$17,243
|$19,177