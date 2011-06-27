Vehicle overview

As "Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan" showed so many of us, Genesis is the creation of life from lifelessness. Well, Hyundai might not have been lifeless when it introduced the Genesis two years ago, but this rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan certainly represented a rebirth of sorts. Thanks to Genesis, Hyundai has become recognized for more than its outstanding (and much copied) warranty.

While other luxury sedans in its price range are generally smaller and have sporty handling intended to keep the driver amused, the 2011 Hyundai Genesis offers a big, remarkably quiet interior and a comfortable ride to keep passengers and the driver alike placated. After all, logic does dictate that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. An elegant interior design will quickly make everyone onboard forget the badge on its steering wheel, especially when it features the available leather upholstery and a 17-speaker Lexicon surround-sound audio system. Powering the Genesis is either a V6 or V8, both of which are smooth, powerful and reasonably fuel-efficient given their output and the car's size.

Considering its price and non-luxury badge, the Genesis would seem to compete with full-size sedans like the 2014 Buick LaCrosse, 2011 Chrysler 300, 2011 Ford Taurus and 2011 Toyota Avalon. But in actuality it's more of a bargain-priced rival to cars like the Infiniti M, Lexus ES or GS, or even the German midsize luxury models. True, there are a few downsides, such as the lack of available all-wheel drive or a fold-down rear seat. But the biggest obstacle for the Genesis is whether customers can get over the humble badge on its deck lid.