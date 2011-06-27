  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(66)
2011 Hyundai Genesis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride
  • smooth, powerful engines
  • luxurious cabin
  • amazing Lexicon sound systems
  • luxurious cabin
  • top crash scores
  • generous warranty.
  • Lacks brand appeal
  • no all-wheel-drive option
  • rear seat does not fold down.
List Price Range
$8,990 - $8,999
Edmunds' Expert Review

Whether the 2011 Hyundai Genesis is a luxury car by strict definition is up for debate, but without a doubt, the Genesis is a great choice for a large sedan or as an alternative to more established luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

As "Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan" showed so many of us, Genesis is the creation of life from lifelessness. Well, Hyundai might not have been lifeless when it introduced the Genesis two years ago, but this rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan certainly represented a rebirth of sorts. Thanks to Genesis, Hyundai has become recognized for more than its outstanding (and much copied) warranty.

While other luxury sedans in its price range are generally smaller and have sporty handling intended to keep the driver amused, the 2011 Hyundai Genesis offers a big, remarkably quiet interior and a comfortable ride to keep passengers and the driver alike placated. After all, logic does dictate that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. An elegant interior design will quickly make everyone onboard forget the badge on its steering wheel, especially when it features the available leather upholstery and a 17-speaker Lexicon surround-sound audio system. Powering the Genesis is either a V6 or V8, both of which are smooth, powerful and reasonably fuel-efficient given their output and the car's size.

Considering its price and non-luxury badge, the Genesis would seem to compete with full-size sedans like the 2014 Buick LaCrosse, 2011 Chrysler 300, 2011 Ford Taurus and 2011 Toyota Avalon. But in actuality it's more of a bargain-priced rival to cars like the Infiniti M, Lexus ES or GS, or even the German midsize luxury models. True, there are a few downsides, such as the lack of available all-wheel drive or a fold-down rear seat. But the biggest obstacle for the Genesis is whether customers can get over the humble badge on its deck lid.

2011 Hyundai Genesis models

The 2011 Hyundai Genesis is a full-size, rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan available in 3.8 and 4.6 trim levels (the numbers denote engine displacement).

The Genesis 3.8 comes standard with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel and a seven-speaker sound system with CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface.

The Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, automatic wipers, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, upgraded leather upholstery, leather dash and door trim, driver memory functions, a power rear sunshade and a 14-speaker Lexicon surround-sound system with a six-CD changer and HD radio. The Premium Navigation package includes all the above items plus a navigation system, touchscreen interface, real-time traffic and a rearview camera (HD radio is deleted).

The Technology package adds to or supplements Premium package equipment with adaptive HID headlights, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, an electronic parking brake, a ventilated driver seat, Bluetooth, a rotary-knob-based multimedia interface, real-time traffic updates and a 17-speaker Lexicon "Discrete" sound system with DVD-audio capability.

The Genesis 4.6 has a V8 engine, a wood-trimmed steering wheel and the Technology package as standard equipment.

2011 Highlights

The Hyundai Genesis 4.6 model gets a 10-horsepower bump for 2011 along with a now-standard Technology package.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 gets a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 290 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control are standard. In Edmunds testing, a Genesis 3.6 (with 10 fewer horsepower) went from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.

The Hyundai Genesis 4.6 features a 4.6-liter V8 good for 378 hp and 324 lb-ft of torque with regular gas, and 385 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque with premium. Rear-drive and a six-speed automatic are again standard. In Edmunds performance testing of an '09 Genesis with 10 fewer hp, the 4.6 was good enough for a 5.9-second run from zero to 60 mph. Estimated fuel economy is 17/25/20.

Safety

The 2011 Hyundai Genesis comes standard with antilock brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags and side curtain airbags. Parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional on the 3.8 and standard on the 4.6. In Edmunds brake testing, the Genesis 3.8 came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet, while the 4.6 stopped in 124. Both are average distances.

Not average are the Genesis' perfect crash scores. The government gave it a perfect five stars in all front- and side-impact categories, while the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Genesis the best possible score of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The soft ride of the 2011 Hyundai Genesis is a good indicator of the car's luxury leanings. Thankfully, the ride isn't overly floaty like it can be in some other luxury sedans. When called upon, the Genesis can perform evasive maneuvers predictably with little drama. The steering doesn't provide much in the way of feedback but its light and precise nature seems well-suited to this car's purpose. Engine power is also right up there with premium brands, with V6 and V8 models delivering smooth and linear acceleration. The Genesis is also a remarkably quiet car thanks to extensive sound insulation.

Interior

If it weren't for the sweeping "H" logo on the steering wheel of the Genesis, we're convinced that most drivers would think they were driving a Lexus. This is especially true for 4.6 or fully loaded 3.8 models, as they offer a full complement of modern conveniences and top-notch interior materials. Even the crisp, bright electroluminescent gauges have a Lexus-like appearance.

The dashboard itself is comprised of several sweeping arcs that elegantly encapsulate the instrument panel and center stack controls. Despite the abundance of buttons on the dash, center console and steering wheel, it's simple and intuitive to take command of these systems thanks to a logical layout that comes with either the available touchscreen or knob-and-screen interfaces. The audio quality of the available Lexicon sound system is also quite impressive.

The front seats of the Genesis provide plenty of padding and support to comfortably cosset the driver and passenger on long road trips, and the same can be said for the rear seats. In regard to the rear quarters, we are notably impressed by the ample head- and legroom. The rear seats do not fold down for added cargo space, but there is a pass-through feature for longer items that won't fit in the 15.9-cubic-foot trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Hyundai Genesis.

4.6
66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best luxury car value
robcar1,04/10/2011
Looked at BMW, Mercedes, and Audi, then I drove the Hyundai Genesis. Found everything I wanted for $20,000 less in the Genesis! The Hyundai Genesis is truly amazing. For not much more than a fully loaded Accord or Camry, you get a luxurious car with the interior space of a BMW 7, the exterior size of a BMW 5, at less cost than a BMW 3. And you get a 17-speaker Lexicon sound system that is found on only one other car in the world: the Rolls Royce Phantom. The Hyundai Genesis is far and away your best luxury car value.
Now Have 41,000 miles on near perfect car.
whiterocket2,10/31/2011
I must say I never get tired of driving the Genesis. The power has kept me out of at least two crashes. Its is an outstanding vehicle. I use the adaptive cruise control most everyday and it works flawlessly in traffic. The sound system is the best I have ever heard in any car. Would I buy another Genesis? Yes, without hesitation. As an aside I also own a BMW and the fit and finish of the Genesis is better and so far the Genesis has been much more reliable, In fact the Genesis has only needed routine service.
2011 4.6 Black on Tan
corkdsp,06/22/2011
2 weeks ago purchased 2011 4.6 with deep discounts from dealer ($35,200 plus dealer fee and TTL). Traded my 2004 BMW530. Gave up some driving dynamics for a more soft ride and more body roll than I am used too but the increase in raw power and luxury features plus 20k staying in my pocket feels well worth it. Genesis has worked flawlessly and very enjoyable to drive. Highly recommend this vehicle so far.
Do yourself and family a favor and buy one
hudsonloverf,10/19/2011
Purchased new 2011 in late August 2010. Just completed 520 trip in 8 hours averaging 65 mph and 31.7 mpg while cruising at 80 mph. Rides very comfortably and drives with the greatest of ease. MSRP was 33.8 and drove it out the door for $27K even. No trade in. Do not believe any domestic or foreign automobile is better at less then $60K. Maybe an Equus but I would be surprised if performance or comfort was better...maybe a little faster on a race track. With over 15,000 miles on it now, the car turns in better mileage. Have had no problems whatsoever. Apparently it has even appreciated a bit from its year ago out the door price. Can you find a car that does not depreciate ?
See all 66 reviews of the 2011 Hyundai Genesis
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
385 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis Overview

The Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis is offered in the following submodels: Genesis Sedan. Available styles include 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 6A), and 4.6 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 is priced between $8,990 and$8,990 with odometer readings between 121101 and121101 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 is priced between $8,999 and$8,999 with odometer readings between 130766 and130766 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Hyundai Genesises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Hyundai Genesis for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2011 Genesises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,990 and mileage as low as 121101 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis.

Can't find a used 2011 Hyundai Genesiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Genesis for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,212.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,018.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Genesis for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,778.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,152.

