2013 Hyundai Genesis Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Base model's comfortable ride
  • smooth and powerful engines
  • luxurious cabin
  • generous warranty
  • sensational Lexicon sound system.
  • Lacks all-wheel-drive option
  • rear seat does not fold down
  • disappointing braking with 3.8
  • rough ride in R-Spec model.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Offering style, features and power, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis represents a sensible alternative to more expensive luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

To many car shoppers, "luxury" is just another word for expensive. There are a few exceptions to this rule, however, and the most surprising is the 2013 Hyundai Genesis. It offers the power, technology and comfort of established luxury sedans from Germany and Japan, yet significantly undercuts those vehicles in terms of price.

This doesn't mean Hyundai has stripped out all the good stuff. Even in entry-level trim, the 2013 Genesis comes standard with leather upholstery, heated seats and a strong V6 engine. A V8 engine that packs quite a punch is also available. This year, however, the midrange levels are gone, leaving only the base V6 and range-topping V8. Between those two models, however, is a range of options including additional power accessories, navigation and upgraded audio systems.

From outward appearances, the Genesis delivers luxury without the expense. On closer inspection though, some of the sedan's slick veneer wears thin. The interior design looks as though it was pulled straight from a Lexus, but some materials and workmanship just miss the mark. The Genesis also lacks an all-wheel-drive option, and its non-folding rear seat limits cargo capacity. Of course, when you consider the significant value that the Genesis represents, these faults amount to a small sacrifice.

The 2013 Genesis delivers similar features and more interior space than comparably priced entry-level luxury sedans like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class. Cost notwithstanding, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis is a legitimate alternative to the more expensive 2013 Audi A6, 2013 Cadillac XTS and 2013 Lexus GS 350. The Hyundai might not feel as special and lacks the brand cachet of its established rivals, but it delivers a premium luxury experience without the premium price.

2013 Hyundai Genesis models

The 2013 Hyundai Genesis is a full-size, rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan available in 3.8 and 5.0 R-Spec trim levels (the numbers denote engine displacement).

Standard features for the Genesis 3.8 include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, foglamps, heated mirrors, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, a seven-speaker audio system with CD player, iPod/auxiliary input and satellite radio.

An optional Premium package is available and adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, power-folding outside mirrors, automatic wipers, leather dash and door trim, driver seat memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power rear sunshade, a navigation system, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera and a premium Lexicon 14-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The Technology package can be bundled with the Premium features and adds adaptive xenon headlights, adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning system, front and rear parking sensors, upgraded gauges, premium leather upholstery, a ventilated driver seat, heated rear seats, hill-hold assist, a more advanced navigation system with a larger 8-inch touchscreen display, enhanced Bluetooth phone functions with audio connectivity, Hyundai's BlueLink telematics system and a 17-speaker Lexicon audio upgrade with six-disc changer.

The Genesis 5.0 R-Spec includes all of the above, plus a more powerful V8 engine, 19-inch wheels, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, sport-tuned suspension and steering and unique exterior and interior R-Spec badging.

2013 Highlights

Hyundai simplifies the 2013 Hyundai Genesis lineup by eliminating the 4.6-liter V8 engine and base 5.0 trim levels. The larger optional infotainment display gains enhanced capabilities and additional switchgear.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 is a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 333 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission offered is an eight-speed automatic with manual shift control that sends power to the rear wheels. In Edmunds performance testing, this engine took the Genesis from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, which is a typical time for a midsize luxury sedan with a V6. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

The Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec receives a 5.0-liter V8 making 429 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, the R-Spec hit 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, an average time for a V8-powered sedan in this class. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 16/25/18 mpg.

Safety

The 2013 Hyundai Genesis comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front and rear side airbags and side curtain airbags. Lane-departure warning and Hyundai's BlueLink system are optional on the 3.8 and standard on the 5.0 R-Spec. BlueLink includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, geo-fencing, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Genesis 3.8 came to a stop from 60 mph in 133 feet, which is significantly worse than most other luxury sedans. The R-Spec's 112-foot stop with its optional summer tires does, however, measure up to its competition.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Genesis the best possible score of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The soft ride of the 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 indicates the car's luxury intentions, but thankfully this car isn't cursed with the disconnected floating sensation that characterizes other sleepy cruisers. When called upon, the Genesis can perform evasive maneuvers predictably and with little drama. The steering doesn't provide much feedback, but it's reasonably precise and suits the car's purpose. Thanks to extensive acoustic insulation, the Genesis is also a remarkably quiet car.

Engine power also more evenly matches other premium brands, with the Genesis 3.8's V6 delivering smooth and linear acceleration. The 5.0 R-Spec's V8, on the other hand, makes the car just downright fast, matching the acceleration potential of V8-powered sport sedans that cost thousands more. The trade-off is a firm ride that makes it less poised and controlled, especially over rough pavement, than its premium rivals.

Interior

If not for the sweeping "H" logo on the steering wheel of the Genesis, most people would think they're driving a Lexus. This is especially true of the fully loaded model, which offers a full complement of modern comforts and conveniences wrapped in interior materials that feel rich and well-built. The Genesis cabin clearly takes aim at the Japanese luxury standard-bearer, as even the crisp, bright electroluminescent gauges appear Lexus-like.

Controls are laid out very well, and it's easy to command the more complicated available electronic systems -- included with navigation -- with either a touchscreen or control knob and visual display. Physical buttons to control basic audio functions are new for 2013 (included only with the Technology package or 5.0 R-Spec model), but we still wish the Genesis offered stereo preset buttons. The multi-speaker Lexicon sound systems are also very impressive, and the 17-speaker version is one of the best systems in any car at any price.

Befitting a luxury touring car, the Genesis front seats provide plenty of driver and passenger comfort even on longer trips. The same can be said of the rear seats, which offer optional heaters, in addition to the ample head- and legroom. The rear seats don't fold down for additional cargo space, but a pass-through feature accommodates longer items that won't fit in the 15.9-cubic-foot trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Hyundai Genesis.

5(61%)
4(28%)
3(3%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.4
39 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
pt,05/29/2016
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
Bought this car at auction and got at GREAT DEAL on the BASE model, (didn't give the option to change) going on 2 years and still love it. Giving 'bullet points" Great acceleration...I like to drive fast, hugs the curves nicely. Great breaking (I drive 35 miles each way to work on a major highway in rush hour traffic) Good gas mileage (depending on driving conditions...but I drove a '99 Suburban @13 mpg) average about 24 mpg hwy. (17 gallon tank) Stereo is fine...not as good as my '05 Altima or 2000 Infiniti but it does the job. Heated front seats (comfortable) and outside mirrors...awesome. Back seats...not sure..but heard nice ride...heat/ac vents for passengers. Back seats do not fold down...but there is a small pass thru behind the middle arm rest..not sure why people get so upset about this...it's not a truck to haul things. The trunk is smaller than what I am used to (Chrysler 300/Chevy Suburban) but downsizing means just that. Groceries still fit. Console is smaller than what I am used to...but there are 3 usb ports and another (not sure the name but like a cigarette lighter)...oh and there is an ashtray and lighter. Not sure about the phone sync option...I don't use my cell when driving..but it is available...mic is right above my head. No problems with paint, gets washed every week. Oil changes run about $50 every 5000 miles......book says 7500. Uses Regular unleaded gas... My only complaints.... The front floor vents Not the best in snowy conditions....
Is this thing really a HUNDAI?
sierrapoet,04/28/2014
Having spent ample time in the seat of Mercedes' SL 55 and an AMG 63, I had low expectations of the 5.0 R-Spec Hundai. Uhhhh...WOW, was I wrong. For about 1/3 the cost, the Genesis Sedan is a fantastic luxury muscle car that hangs with the big dollar Europeans. Oh yeah, and for under $40K total, it came with a bumper to bumper 100K mile warranty. The Genesis has so far averaged roughly twice the gas mileage of my two previous Mercedes. Really? a Korean 429 HP luxury sedan that gets 27 MPG? What's not to like? Great price, fast, comfortable, reliable. The Germans had better up their game really soon, because I just bought two of these things, for less than my last European.
Best car for the money
Jimmy Wilbanks,04/06/2016
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
Okay, I have read some horrible reviews on this car on this website and I can tell you from owning it personally for two years now that some people will complain about absolutely anything for no reason. I have had zero mechanical issues and zero paint issues. The one guy says his paint is "peeling off" - hogwash, unless he poured acid on it. I bought my 2013 Genesis as a brand new car in 2014 (it was the oldest brand new car on the lot) and the paint still shines like new today. The window sticker was over $40k but I practically stole it for $28k out the door. So for those of you that paid full window sticker or something close to it, I am sorry for your misfortune, but you should have shopped more wisely. Also, the guy complained about having to go to the "lowly Hyundai mechanics" instead of going to a high-end shop - well guess what - there was no high end shop when you bought the car and there still isn't up until this day. Although Hyundai has now proclaimed that "Genesis" is going to become their high end brand, building a whole line of new "Genesis only" dealerships and repair shops will take a long time. So the guy who complained about that also said he should have just went out and spent $125k and bought a Porsche Panamera in the first place. Yeah right - I know most people probably cross-shop a near-level luxury car versus a sports car for six figures - that makes total sense! You get my picture here? So, after driving my car for two years, I got exactly what I paid for - a very well appointed, near luxury car with all of the latest (at that point) gadgets. My one real complaint about the car is that even though it is supposed to have 333 horsepower and 330 pound feet of torque, it is quite slow to respond when you put the throttle down. You can almost count one Mississippi, two Mississippi, and then it decides to kick in. This can be a bit unnerving in a passing or emergency situation, but I can only think that the car is programmed that way to save on gas mileage. Otherwise my car is great, quiet, well composed, semi-sporty, holds the road well, is smooth, and gets pretty good gas mileage for a heavier v6 car. That other guy complained of "tons and tons of wind noise" - nonsense. There is a little bit of wind noise, but overall, I hear just a little bit of road/tire noise, but nothing the stereo won't drown out even at low levels. My only other small complaint is that the driver's seat front won't go down as low as I would like. Even with the motorized seat all the way down, the area below my thighs still seems a little too high. I can tilt the back of the seat up a little bit but that is not a perfect solution. So for $28,000 (after the awesome dealer discount), I got a fully loaded near luxury car with all the luxury trimmings that gets good gas mileage and has the longest warranty in the world. As far as comparing this car to actual luxury cars such as similarly sized Mercedes E class, a BMW 5 series, or an Audi A6, good luck trying to get one of those brand new and fully loaded for under $30,000.00. You would be looking at more like $60 to $65k. Heck, even the brand new Hyundai Genesis sedans are in the mid $50's now and it is based off the same underpinnings of my car. Realistically, you can't even get an American near luxury car such as a Chrysler 300, a Buick Lacrosse, or a Ford Taurus fully loaded for less than around $40k. And their warranties are not half as long as mine. I looked at every car out there at the time, and the Genesis sedan at the price I paid was the absolute best brand new car I could find. And I don't hang my head in shame when I go to my local Hyundai dealer; in fact, they are very nice, and know me by name. So I won't be cross-shopping the Porsche Panamera any time soon unless I win the lottery, and I don't think that anybody shopping for a car in the $30k range is going to be looking at anything even close to that either. So just take some of these reviews with a grain of salt. Additionally, if you are in the market for a certified used car, you could probably pick one of these up for half of what they cost new and still get that factory certified Hyundai warranty. Overall, I am highly satisfied with my Genesis. In fact, this is my fourth Hyundai and my other three were very reliable as well. Update October 2017. I still own my car. The paint still looks good. It still drives and rides comfortably and nothing has broken since new. The stereo/nav is a little slow to respond sometimes. It will show the Genesis logo on the screen until it wakes up. A little frustrating at times but it's not often and doesn't last. My only real complaint is still the sluggish throttle response. It has 333 horsepower but you have to wait for the computer to figure out when to use it. I took it on an overnight trip recently with 3 male adults and a car full of stuff. We still managed about 29 mpg on the highway which seems pretty good. Overall satisfied and car still under warranty.
RSPEC 2013 by brian125
brian125,11/30/2013
So far in 2 weeks here is my review..I love the sound system, very quite inside the cabin, very fast and fun to drive. The ride is jittery on bad roads just like the reviews. On the highway this genesis rides like any luxury vehicle. So the Positives outweight the negitives so far. Im a big guy at 6'1 250 and the drivers seat and position is very comfortable with plenty of head and leg room. I bought this vehicle for 38.3k plus taxes 20% of the msrp.
See all 39 reviews of the 2013 Hyundai Genesis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
429 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2013 Hyundai Genesis

Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Overview

The Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis is offered in the following submodels: Genesis Sedan, Genesis 5.0 R-Spec. Available styles include 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A), and 5.0 R-Spec 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec is priced between $15,613 and$16,900 with odometer readings between 69191 and83698 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 124474 and124474 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Hyundai Genesises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Hyundai Genesis for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2013 Genesises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 69191 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis.

Can't find a used 2013 Hyundai Genesiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Genesis for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,168.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,355.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Genesis for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,105.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,905.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Hyundai Genesis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

