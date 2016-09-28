Used 2017 Genesis G80 for Sale Near Me

This is week two of driving my new 2017 Genesis G80. For years I have been driving German cars. About 6 weeks ago, I test drove a 2016 Genesis and was so impressed. I was looking for three things in my next car, very comfortable and supportive seats, all wheel drive and a good sound system. Let me start with the Lexicon Surround Sound in the Genesis. What a fantastic sound system. If you are not familiar with Lexicon, let me suggest you google it. The seats are extremely comfortable and very adjustable. There are so may other goodies in my model which has the Ultimate package. This model has a crisp, clear heads up display. The fit and finish is superb, the car is supremely quiet. Genesis has done a nice job of making all of the controls extremely intuitive. You have well marked buttons, a touch screen interface and the round knob - take your pick, they all work in harmony. While I miss the German three-pointed star on the hood, I don't miss it that much :-). This is a beautiful car and if you are looking for quality and value, the new Genesis offers both.

