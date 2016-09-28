Used 2017 Genesis G80 for Sale Near Me
- 17,209 milesGreat Deal
$27,999$4,860 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $53,855*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 12/07/2021 OR 42,985 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The 2017 Genesis G80 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, dual front airbags, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver-side knee airbag. Standard features for the G80 3.8 include 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, auto-dimming mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning and intervention. FEATURES One Owner AWD Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitoring Heated/Cool Seats Leather Navigation Power Seats Push Button Start Sirius XM Radio Sunroof/Moonroof USB PACKAGES OPTION GROUP 02 1-touch Open/close 12-way Power Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats 4 Bodycolor Sensors In Front And Rear Bumpers 4-way Power Lumbar And Integrated Driver Memory 7" Color Lcd Multi-information Display Android Auto And Apple Carplay And Genesis Connected Services (bluelink) (3 Years Complimentary) Auxiliary Input Jacks Avn 4.0 Navigation System W/8" Display Bluetooth Hands-free Phone And Audio Streaming Front & Rear Parking Sensors Integrated Apps Led Fog Lamps Lexicon 12-channel Digital External Amplifier Lexicon Logic 7 Surround Sound System W/14 High Efficiency Speakers Manual Rear Side Shades Mobis Navigation System W/8-inch Touchscreen Power Rear Window Sunshade Power Tilt-and-slide Panoramic Sunroof Premium Package 02 Radio: Am/fm/hd/siriusxm/cd/mp3 Audio System Rearview Camera W/parking Guidelines Siriusxm Traffic W/3-year Complimentary Subscription Siriusxm Travel Link W/3-year Complimentary Subscription Speed-sensing Volume Control OPTION GROUP 03 12-channel Digital External Amplifier 16-way Power Driver Seat W/power Bolster 4-way Power Lumbar Bluetooth Hands-free Phone And Audio Streaming And Genesis Connected Services (bluelink) (3 Year Complimentary) Center Console Center Stack And Tgs Surround Dash And Doors Dual Mode Hvac And Co2 Sensor Front Vent Control Full-color Heads-up Display Genuine Aluminum Interior Accents Genuine Matte Finish Wood Trim Head Lamp Washers Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Ipod/usb And Auxiliary Input Jacks Lexicon Logic 7 Surround Sound System W/17 High Efficiency Speakers Lg Ultimate Navigation System W/9.2" Hd Touchscreen Display Power Cushion Extender Power Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats Power Trunk Lid Radio: Am/fm/siriusxm/cd/hd/dvd/mp3 Audio System Siriusxm Traffic W/3-year Complimentary Subscription Ultimate Package 03 W/memory And 12-way Passenger Seat W/4-way Power Lumbar
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE5HU177449
Stock: 177449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 38,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,450$5,665 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Genesis G80 4dr 3.8L AWD features a 3.8L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 12-Way Power Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Lane Departure Warning System, 7 Speakers, Compass, Front Center Armrest with Storage, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Power 4-way passenger lumbar support, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE7HU205994
Stock: 205994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 23,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,987$4,518 Below Market
Towbin Kia - Henderson / Nevada
Welcome to Towbin Kia used car sales! Did you know? Only a Kia Dealership can sell a Certified Used Kia, period. Other non-Kia Dealers claim to have certified cars, but it is not a Certified Pre-Owned Kia. Only from participating Kia Dealers will the 10year/100,000-mile warranty transfer ownership. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 Caspian Black RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT ALL NEW TIRES AN $800.00 VALUE!, CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES, FULLY SERVICED TO CURRENT DATE AND MILEAGE, NON SMOKER! WELL MAINTAINED & CARED FOR, AM/FM/HD Radio®/CD/MP3 Audio System with 7 Speakers, SiriusXM®, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System and Audio Streaming, Android Auto (TM) and Apple CarPlay (, Electroluminescent Cluster with 4.3'' Color LCD Multi-Info Display, 7'' Color LCD Multi-Information Display, Rearview Camera with Parking Guidelines, Full Color Heads-Up Display, Premium 9.2'' Touchscreen & DIS Navigation with HD Display, Lexicon® 17-Speaker 7.1 Discrete Audio System, 12-way Power Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, 7'' Color LCD Multi-Information Display, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, LED Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package 02, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rearview Camera w/Parking Guidelines, Wheels: 18 x 8.0J Alloy. Odometer is 9936 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Towbin Kia is worth the drive! At Towbin Kia, our mission is to make customers happy whether they buy a vehicle from us or not. Come right out of the hectic Las Vegas city and right into the low pressure, low stress world of Towbin Kia new, used, and certified preowned vehicle sales. Shop from home and have a vehicle delivered right to your driveway. Never set foot in the dealership! We have the cars, trucks, vans, SUVs that you are looking for in Las Vegas and Henderson.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE1HU204064
Stock: PK204064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,998$4,866 Below Market
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2017 Genesis G80 3.8 Ultimate Pkg AWD Casablanca White,One Owner, Clean Carfax, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay, 12-way Power Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full-Color Heads-Up Display, Headlamp Washers, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof, Power Trunk Lid, Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/HD/DVD/MP3 Audio System, Security system, Ultimate Package 03.Napleton Hyundai and Napleton Genesis serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE5HU192663
Stock: PJD1447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 28,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,109
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Back-Up Camera, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18 x 8.0J Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 8-Speed Auto w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode. This Genesis G80 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.8 L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Genesis G80 3.8L Has Everything You Want *Tires: P245/45R18 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Side Impact Beams, Selective Service Internet Access, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear-Wheel Drive, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7 speakers, Mobis navigation system w/8-inch touchscreen, SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required), Genesis Connected Services (Blue Link)(3 year complimentary), iPod/USB and auxiliary input jacks, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and 4.5 Gb Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE5HU198186
Stock: PHU198186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 16,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,518$3,031 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.2017 Genesis G80 3.8 4D Sedan Wh 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE8HU199171
Stock: U3497I
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 18,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$28,998$2,971 Below Market
CarMax Laurel - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Laurel / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: DEALER VEHICLE,FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE5HU171439
Stock: 19107263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,429 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,249$4,284 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner G80 and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 24429 miles! - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE8HU171211
Stock: HU171211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 32,826 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,195$3,914 Below Market
Genesis of Lake Park - Lake Park / Florida
2017 Genesis G80 5.0 Ultimate Patagonia Blue Metallic 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC **LOCAL TRADE**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **LOW MILES**, **BLUETOOTH**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **HEATED SEATS**, **COOLED SEATS**, **LEATHER**, **SUNROOF**, **BLIND SPOT**, **FORWARD COLLISION**, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Compass, DVD-Audio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Memory seat, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/CD/DVD/MP3 Audio System, Turn signal indicator mirrors. RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC#1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-721-3800. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens. At Ed Napleton's North Palm Hyundai you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! Shop online 24/7 at www.northpalmhyundai.com Price excludes any applicable state sales tax, title, license, and dealer administration fee. Tax, title and tags not included in vehicle prices shown . While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a store manager. This is easily done by calling us at (561)721-3800 or by visiting us at the dealership. Errors may occur in pricing and should be verified by dealership management. Price subject to change without notice. STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!! Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay CALL TODAY!!! Vehicle Pricing may not include Dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/ CERTIFICATION FEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 5.0 Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JF4HU211521
Stock: HPLP211521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 36,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$25,500$2,922 Below Market
Ed Napleton Honda of Oak Lawn - Oak Lawn / Illinois
2017 Genesis G80 3.8 AWD Ultimate Parisian Gray Metallic 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT AWD *One Owner*, *Garage Kept*, *Clean Carfax*, *Handsfree Bluetooth*, *Back Up Camera*, *USB Port*, *Panoramic Moonroof*, *Leather*, *Navigation*, *Heated and Cooled Seats*, *Blind Spot/Cross Traffic Warning*, *Lane Departure Warning*, *Forward Collision Warning*, *Adaptive Cruise Control*, *HID Headlights*, *Dealer Maintained*, *Low Miles*, *Priced to Sell Fast*, *No Haggle/No Hassle Pricing*, 12-way Power Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, 12-Way Power Heated Front Bucket Seats, 7" Color LCD Multi-Information Display, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Dual Mode HVAC and CO2 Sensor, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Full-Color Heads-Up Display, Genuine Aluminum Interior Accents, Genuine Matte Finish Wood Trim, Headlamp Washers, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, LED Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Option Group 02, Option Group 03, Power Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof, Power Trunk Lid, Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Premium Package 02, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/HD/DVD/MP3 Audio System, Rearview Camera w/Parking Guidelines, Ultimate Package 03. Deal with the best! Ed Napleton Honda of Oak Lawn-South Chicagoland’s # 1 Honda Dealer-Over 500 Vehicles in stock! Family owned since 1931-Call now for a great deal on this spectacular pre-owned vehicle -Don’t Hesitate-Call Now! Please Note: We strongly urge that you call us at the number listed (rather than emailing), and to definitely call us before you come in (just to make sure that we still have the vehicle that you are interested in) !!! We invite you to GOOGLE us as well, to see the many wonderful 5 STAR reviews we've earned !!! Reviews: * More affordable than similarly equipped luxury sedans; roomy and high-quality interior that stays very quiet at highway speeds; excellent crash test scores; long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE9HU202417
Stock: PTC0039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 28,483 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,998$3,424 Below Market
CarMax Independence - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Independence / Missouri
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MO, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax administrative fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE6HU186273
Stock: 19190387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,250$5,620 Below Market
Cocoa Hyundai - Cocoa / Florida
This 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 in Parisian Gray Metallic features: 12-way Power Heated Vented Front Bucket Seats, 7' Color LCD Multi-Information Display, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Front Rear Parking Sensors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, LED Fog Lamps, Memory seat, Navigation System, Option Group 02, Power driver seat, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power steering, Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof, Power windows, Premium Package 02, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rearview Camera w/Parking Guidelines, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Reviews: * More affordable than similarly equipped luxury sedans roomy and high-quality interior that stays very quiet at highway speeds excellent crash test scores long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds Cocoa Hyundai - 'We say YES, you pay LESS!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE3HU194864
Stock: U4788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 31,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,999$2,762 Below Market
Capitol Hyundai San Jose - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2017 Genesis G80 3.8* (AWD, 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC, 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT) with only 31,286 miles (under 11k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Cabin air filter replaced. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * ***ONE OWNER CLEAN AutoCheck*** * G80 3.8 * AWD * Ultimate Package * Premium Package * Santiago Silver Metallic * 12-Way Power Heated Front Bucket Seats * Dual Mode HVAC and CO2 Sensor * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Front & Rear Parking Sensors * Full-Color Heads-Up Display * Genuine Aluminum Interior Accents * Genuine Matte Finish Wood Trim * Illuminated entry * LED Fog Lamps * Navigation System * Power Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats * Power Rear Window Sunshade * Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof * Power Trunk Lid * Premium Leather Seating Surfaces * AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/HD/DVD/MP3 Audio System * Rearview Camera w/Parking Guidelines * Steering wheel mounted audio controls.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE6HU211219
Stock: UH6724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 30,083 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,977
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Tradeline Motorcars is excited to offer this 2017 Genesis G80 3.8L. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Genesis G80 3.8L is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. When the Genesis G80 3.8L was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2017 Genesis G80: In terms of size and features, the G80 competes with midsized luxury sedans such as the BMW 5-Series and the Mercedes E-Class. While very well-equipped, the Hyundai comes in price closer to entry-level luxury cars such as the BMW 3-Series and the Mercedes C-Class. For those willing to overlook a little bit of brand snobbery, the Genesis represents an excellent luxury value, offering an excellent luxury and performance value ratio than anything in its segment. Strengths of this model include Luxurious and spacious interior, clean and sophisticated exterior styling, dynamic rear-wheel drive platform and competitive pricing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE1HU180624
Stock: 180624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 75,909 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,500$2,376 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 Patagonia Blue Metallic AWD 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT 4D Sedan **NAVIGATION**, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, REAR VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, **LEATHER**, **BLIND SPOT MONITORING**, **LANE DEPARTURE WARNING**, TOUCH SCREEN, *CARFAX - ONE OWNER*, PASSED RIGOROUS SAFETY INSPECTION PERFORMED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIAN, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, 12-way Power Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, 7" Color LCD Multi-Information Display, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, LED Fog Lamps, Memory seat, Navigation System/ GPS, Option Group 02, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package 02, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rearview Camera w/Parking Guidelines. #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE7HU192177
Stock: ART192177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 102,003 milesGreat Deal
$16,988$1,897 Below Market
University Kia - Durham / North Carolina
ONLY AT THE ALL NEW UNIVERSITY FORD IN DURHAM, CALL US AT 919-629-9844!! Offering this 2017 Genesis G80 Santiago Silver Metallic 3.8 with the following options:LEATHER**, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS **, SUNROOF / MOONROOF **, NAVIGATION **, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CELL PHONE **, REAR VIEW CAMERA **, SMART KEY / PUSH BUTTON START **, PREMIUM WHEELS **, XENON HEADLIGHTS **, LUXURY PACKAGE **, PREMIUM PACKAGE **, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, FACTORY MANTENANCE UP TO DATE **, 12-way Power Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, 7" Color LCD Multi-Information Display, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, LED Fog Lamps, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package 02, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rearview Camera w/Parking Guidelines.CARFAX One-Owner.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Here at University Ford we offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you: 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Give us a call at 919-629-9844 to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE6HU178173
Stock: P37650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 35,566 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$26,820
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE9HU177356
Stock: 10430045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 43,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,450$2,765 Below Market
Tony Divino Toyota - Riverdale / Utah
All Wheel Drive!!!AWD!!! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee... Priced below NADA Retail!!! Bargain Price!!! Biggest Discounts Anywhere*** Less than 44k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this outstanding Sedan!!!!*** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags...Other features include: Leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JEXHU207044
Stock: P9487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
