Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis Consumer Reviews
Best luxury car value
Looked at BMW, Mercedes, and Audi, then I drove the Hyundai Genesis. Found everything I wanted for $20,000 less in the Genesis! The Hyundai Genesis is truly amazing. For not much more than a fully loaded Accord or Camry, you get a luxurious car with the interior space of a BMW 7, the exterior size of a BMW 5, at less cost than a BMW 3. And you get a 17-speaker Lexicon sound system that is found on only one other car in the world: the Rolls Royce Phantom. The Hyundai Genesis is far and away your best luxury car value.
Now Have 41,000 miles on near perfect car.
I must say I never get tired of driving the Genesis. The power has kept me out of at least two crashes. Its is an outstanding vehicle. I use the adaptive cruise control most everyday and it works flawlessly in traffic. The sound system is the best I have ever heard in any car. Would I buy another Genesis? Yes, without hesitation. As an aside I also own a BMW and the fit and finish of the Genesis is better and so far the Genesis has been much more reliable, In fact the Genesis has only needed routine service.
2011 4.6 Black on Tan
2 weeks ago purchased 2011 4.6 with deep discounts from dealer ($35,200 plus dealer fee and TTL). Traded my 2004 BMW530. Gave up some driving dynamics for a more soft ride and more body roll than I am used too but the increase in raw power and luxury features plus 20k staying in my pocket feels well worth it. Genesis has worked flawlessly and very enjoyable to drive. Highly recommend this vehicle so far.
Do yourself and family a favor and buy one
Purchased new 2011 in late August 2010. Just completed 520 trip in 8 hours averaging 65 mph and 31.7 mpg while cruising at 80 mph. Rides very comfortably and drives with the greatest of ease. MSRP was 33.8 and drove it out the door for $27K even. No trade in. Do not believe any domestic or foreign automobile is better at less then $60K. Maybe an Equus but I would be surprised if performance or comfort was better...maybe a little faster on a race track. With over 15,000 miles on it now, the car turns in better mileage. Have had no problems whatsoever. Apparently it has even appreciated a bit from its year ago out the door price. Can you find a car that does not depreciate ?
Quicker than you think
This car is much quicker than you think. It is so smooth and quite that your speed builds extremely fast within a very few seconds. The Tech package is great. If you want a sports car don't buy this one. If you want a combination of luxury, power, comfort and tech features then this is the auto for you. The bang for the buck factor is off the charts. I ran it through our local drag strip at 13.8 sec @ 104.32 mph. Very impressive. I also went on vacation and averaged 28.5 on the highway! This is amazing for a 385 hp V8.
