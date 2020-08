Used 2009 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me

Ultimate Rides - Neenah - Neenah / Wisconsin

+++++WHAT A FANTASTIC DEAL! THIS IS THE GENESIS WITH ALL THE EQUIPMENT. BLACK EXTERIOR WITH BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER. HEATED/COOLED DRIVER SEAT, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, MEMORY SEATS, LEXICON STEREO AND SO MUCH MORE. CALL 920-725-2277 TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AND SEE FOR YOURSELF WHY THIS GENESIS WAS AWARDED 2009 NORTH AMERICAN CAR OF THE YEAR.+++++ Ultimate Rides is a local family owned business for over 20 years and service all makes and models. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit be sure to take advantage of our competitive interest rates. We also have flexible terms to match your budget.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHGC46E29U020722

Stock: 1142N

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-08-2019