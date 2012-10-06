Used 2009 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me
366 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 79,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,195$2,945 Below Market
- 145,104 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000$2,302 Below Market
- 126,584 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$1,405 Below Market
- 148,551 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 133,948 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,183 Below Market
- 97,275 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,972$488 Below Market
- 109,252 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$970 Below Market
- 68,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,827
- 75,753 milesDelivery Available*
$11,990
- 79,935 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,500
- 63,826 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,499
- 148,243 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
- 109,896 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999
- 143,349 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,880
- 180,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,699
- 155,056 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
- 165,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999
- 106,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,391$1,961 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Genesis searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Genesis
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Genesis
Write a reviewSee all 244 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7244 Reviews
Report abuse
ibuy4u,06/10/2012
I was skeptical of Hyundai just like you. I wouldn't even look in the direction of this brand before BUT in these times...if your credit is shot due to the economy and can't get the car you drove before or want then this might be the car for you. After driving the Genesis I was pleasantly surprised! 3 main factors that caught my attention. Driveablity, Technology and Accessories. It drove like a cream puff. Smooth "very" smooth engine and tranny with kick when you need it. Technology available is just as good and plentiful as the rest with BMW and Audi hand controls. Accesories you would normaly have to buy as an option is included in the Genesis. Great value and warranty for the buck!
Related Hyundai Genesis info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2013
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2014
- Used GMC Acadia 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2010
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2017
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2017
- Used Audi R8 2015
- Used Subaru Outback 2011
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2012
- Used Kia Forte 2011
- Used BMW 7 Series 2013
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Nissan Kicks
- Used Cadillac XTS
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
- Used Lexus LS 500
- Used Lexus RC F
- Used Volvo C30
- Used Pontiac Solstice
- Used Chevrolet HHR
- Used Pontiac Vibe
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- Used MINI Convertible
- Used BMW X5 M
Shop used models by city
- Used Genesis G70 Long Island City NY
- Used Genesis G80 Bellevue WA
- Used Genesis G80 Oakland CA
- Used Genesis G80 Miami FL
- Used Genesis G90 Fredericksburg VA
- Used Genesis G90 Woodbridge VA
- Used Genesis G70 Ann Arbor MI
- Used Genesis G80 Huntsville AL
- Used Genesis G80 Naples FL
- Used Genesis G70 Durham NC
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Volvo V60
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Pacifica
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.