Used 2009 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me

Leather Seats Cargo Tray Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Ipod Cable Jet Black; Leather Seats Standard Equipment Pkg 1 Sterling Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Tampa Bay is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2009 Hyundai Genesis only has 133,946mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You can tell this 2009 Hyundai Genesis has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 133,946mi and appears with a showroom shine. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Hyundai Genesis is in a league of its own With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. The interior of this Hyundai Genesis has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. Hyundai has been gaining serious ground on its Japanese, American, and even European competition with the increased quality and styling of its cars. The Genesis is another big step in the right direction. With V6 or V8 power, a long list of standard luxury and safety features, a smooth, comfortable ride, and an excellent warranty, Hyundai has placed is well-priced luxury sedan squarely in the faces of sedans from Cadillac, Lexus, Infiniti, and BMW. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHGC46E79U054672

Stock: 9U054672

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020