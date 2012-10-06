Used 2009 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me

366 listings
Genesis Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 366 listings
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    79,396 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,195

    $2,945 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    145,104 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,000

    $2,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    126,584 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,999

    $1,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    148,551 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    133,948 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $1,183 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    97,275 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,972

    $488 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    109,252 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    $970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in White
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    68,267 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,827

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    75,753 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    79,935 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    63,826 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,499

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    148,243 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    109,896 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    143,349 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,880

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    180,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,699

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    155,056 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    165,427 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    106,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,391

    $1,961 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Genesis

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Genesis
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7244 Reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Just bought a 3.8 Genesis Sedan
ibuy4u,06/10/2012
I was skeptical of Hyundai just like you. I wouldn't even look in the direction of this brand before BUT in these times...if your credit is shot due to the economy and can't get the car you drove before or want then this might be the car for you. After driving the Genesis I was pleasantly surprised! 3 main factors that caught my attention. Driveablity, Technology and Accessories. It drove like a cream puff. Smooth "very" smooth engine and tranny with kick when you need it. Technology available is just as good and plentiful as the rest with BMW and Audi hand controls. Accesories you would normaly have to buy as an option is included in the Genesis. Great value and warranty for the buck!
