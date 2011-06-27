  1. Home
2017 Genesis G80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • More affordable than similarly equipped luxury sedans
  • Roomy and high-quality interior that stays very quiet at highway speeds
  • Excellent crash test scores
  • Long warranty coverage
  • Doesn't soak up road bumps as well as competitors
  • Rear seat headroom is a little tight for this class
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The launch of the Genesis sedan in 2009 signaled that Hyundai was serious about its plan to shift the way American consumers thought about its brand and cars. Like the rest of Hyundai's vehicles, the Genesis offered a strong value proposition. But it was significantly more upscale than the rest of Hyundai's offerings and even provided a launching point for the arrival of the Equus luxury sedan a couple years later. For once, the concept of winning the Super Bowl and driving off in a Hyundai wasn't insulting.

Now the Genesis is being tasked with doing it again. Hyundai has spun off its luxury-focused cars to create a new brand, and the result is the 2017 Genesis G80. "Genesis" is now the name of the new brand, and G80 is the car. (The Equus will be called the G90.) To go along with the change the G80 also gets additional standard feature content this year. Features that were optional on last year's model, including a power-adjustable steering wheel, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring are now included on all G80s. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also new for this year, allowing users to control smartphone functions such as navigation and audio playback through the touchscreen. Note that the upgraded 9.2-inch touchscreen in Ultimate models lacks Android Auto and CarPlay compatibility.

Just like last year's Genesis, nothing can match the G80's value for the money. But there are better luxury sedans if you're willing to pay more. The sporty Cadillac CTS comes to mind, as does the refined and supple Lexus GS 350. If you have extra-deep pockets, the BMW 5 Series is a perennial favorite, and the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class will floor you with its meticulously crafted cabin. The G80 might not have the panache or brand recognition of these rivals, but you also won't have to take out a second mortgage just to get a truly desirable midsize luxury sedan.

The 2017 Genesis G80 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, dual front airbags, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver-side knee airbag. Also standard is Genesis Connected Services, an SOS button, a vehicle locator, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and remote start, stolen vehicle slowdown/immobilization/recovery and turn-by-turn navigation.

Standard advanced safety features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, frontal collision warning and an automatic emergency braking system. Front and rear parking sensors are optional.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in just 109 feet while the Genesis 5.0 took 112 feet, both excellent stopping distances.

In government crash tests, the Genesis G80 earned a five-star overall rating, along with five-star ratings for its performance in front- and side-impact crash tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the G80 the best possible rating of Good in its moderate-overlap front-impact, small-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Hyundai Genesis as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2017 Genesis G80 models

The 2017 Genesis G80 is a full-size, rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan available in 3.8 (V6) and 5.0 (V8) models, with all-wheel drive as an option for the 3.8 model.

Standard features for the G80 3.8 include 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, auto-dimming mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning and intervention.

Inside you'll find heated eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel and driver memory settings. Technology features include an 8-inch touchscreen interface, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, the Genesis Connected Services telematics system, and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port, HD radio and satellite radio.

All-wheel-drive models also come with headlight washers, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

There are two options packages for the G80 3.8: Premium and Ultimate.

The Premium package includes LED foglights, front and rear parking sensors, dynamic parking guidelines for the rearview camera, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a power rear sunshade, manual side window shades, a Lexicon 14-speaker audio system and an upgraded 7-inch driver information display

The Ultimate package builds upon the Premium package, adding a power trunklid, premium leather upholstery, additional driver seat adjustments (thigh cushion extension and side bolsters), matte-wood and aluminum trim, a head-up display, a 9.2-inch touchscreen, a Lexicon 17-speaker audio system, and a carbon-dioxide sensor for the climate control system. Choosing this package deletes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

The G80 5.0 Ultimate has all the content of the Ultimate package (minus the sunshades), a 5.0-liter V8, 19-inch wheels, quad exhaust tips and illuminated doorsill plates.

The 2017 Genesis G80 has two engine choices: a 3.8-liter V6 and a 5.0-liter V8. Both are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. The V6-powered G80 comes standard with rear-wheel drive but can be fitted with optional all-wheel drive. The V8 is rear-drive only.

The 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 comes with a 3.8-liter V6 rated at 311 horsepower and 293 pound-feet of torque. The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the rear-drive G80 3.8 is 22 mpg in combined driving (18 city/28 highway). Selecting all-wheel drive drops that to 19 mpg combined (16 city/25 highway).

The Genesis G80 5.0 has a 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 420 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. Estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg combined (15 city/23 highway).

At the Edmunds test track, a 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 AWD sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, which is slower than average for a midsize luxury sedan with a base engine. The V8 is quicker at 5.3 seconds.

Driving

The 2017 G80 isn't a sport sedan, even with the 5.0 Ultimate's engine and transmission control parameters set to Sport mode. But most drivers should still be quite happy with the way it drives. Around turns, it responds precisely to steering inputs and has adequate grip for a sedan of its size, despite its hefty weight. The ride quality is decent enough, and it's never unruly, but it doesn't do as good of a job soaking up bumps as the luxury class leaders. The cabin, on the other hand, is impressively quiet, and you'll be hard-pressed to hear wind whoosh, tire whine or engine noise.

Both engines feel strong when it comes to acceleration. The V8 model clearly has more low-end punch and is the dictionary definition of a "smooth operator." From a numbers standpoint, this is the engine that keeps the Genesis competitive with other luxury sedans. But the V6 is strong enough that we think most shoppers will be quite happy with its performance.

Interior

Thanks to a long-for-the-class wheelbase, the 2017 G80 has a roomy cabin, with more interior volume than many rival sedans. This translates to an abundance of rear seat legroom, yet headroom in the rear remains at a bit of a premium, one of the few criticisms we can level at this palpably high-class cabin. The one other criticism is that although the front seats are highly adjustable, they aren't as comfortable over the long haul as the ones found in several rivals.

Materials on the dash, doors and seats are as good as any in the class, and there's not a visible interior piece or panel with even a whiff of cost-cutting. Capping it off is a meticulous level of assembly: Every panel and piece inside the G80 fits with intense precision that matches just about any premium sedan you'd care to compare from Germany or Japan.

Designers took a minimalist approach to the dashboard and center console, and we like how it brings a distinct airiness to the cabin. The center stack and center console aren't overwrought with buttons, controls or busy shapes. There's everything you need, but it's never in your way and never cluttered. We particularly like the simplicity and straightforward operation of the rotary-dial input for the navigation system.

Like the cabin, the trunk is expansive with a generous opening for easy loading. At 15.3 cubic feet, it's large for the segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Genesis G80.

5(71%)
4(21%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.6
38 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

From German Luxury to Korean Luxury
Mike M,09/28/2016
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
This is week two of driving my new 2017 Genesis G80. For years I have been driving German cars. About 6 weeks ago, I test drove a 2016 Genesis and was so impressed. I was looking for three things in my next car, very comfortable and supportive seats, all wheel drive and a good sound system. Let me start with the Lexicon Surround Sound in the Genesis. What a fantastic sound system. If you are not familiar with Lexicon, let me suggest you google it. The seats are extremely comfortable and very adjustable. There are so may other goodies in my model which has the Ultimate package. This model has a crisp, clear heads up display. The fit and finish is superb, the car is supremely quiet. Genesis has done a nice job of making all of the controls extremely intuitive. You have well marked buttons, a touch screen interface and the round knob - take your pick, they all work in harmony. While I miss the German three-pointed star on the hood, I don't miss it that much :-). This is a beautiful car and if you are looking for quality and value, the new Genesis offers both.
2017 Genesis G80 - POW!
Cyber_Dad,04/09/2017
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
2017 Genesis G80 Review: I've had my G80 for over 2 weeks now. All I can say is WOW! I love the power, comfort, tech features and all the included warranties. I've test driven most of the mid-size luxury cars over the past 2 months, and was completely surprised by the Genesis G80. Driving up and down the SF Bay Area is suddenly fun, especially on 280! Everyone that's been in my G80 has been impressed by the plush interior, the quality leather, and the huge back seats. I love all the thoughtful features included in my G80 - automatic vehicle hold, which eases the stress of your commute in stop-and-go traffic, innovative hands-free trunk, which opens automatically if it detects your smart key as being nearby for more than 3 seconds. I also have piece of mind with the 10YR/100K Miles warranty. Additionally, the included "Valet Service" will pick up my car while they leave me with a Genesis loaner. This is very convenient, I'd never have to drop off my car for any service. The 311 horses under the hood gives me the power I need to drive up and down the Peninsula. In the past, we've owned the Lexus LS, Acura RL, and recently been test driving other German luxury cars. For us, it boiled down to value and how beautiful the car is. Other Genesis cars are coming, and Luc Donckerwolke (formerly with AUDI and BENTLEY) is in charge of the entire Genesis designs. We feel we've gotten a lot for our dollar with the G80 purchase. If you're in the market for a mid-size luxury sedan, do yourself a favor and test drive the G80. Thanks me later ;). Cheers!
A lot of car for the money.
Rick,10/26/2016
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
I have owned many nice cars in my life time of driving BMW, Infinity, Mercedes and a couple of Cadillacs and I have to admit after saying to my self many times " I WILL NEVER OWN A HYUNDAI " I finally broke down and bought the 2017 Genesis G80 and I am so so happy I did. It is NOT a perfect car BUT, for the money and quality of ride NOBODY can come close.
Goodbye Lexus, Hello Genesis? What? Yes!
Hank,12/23/2016
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
After 17 years of owning Lexus vehicles, I switched to the new Genesis G80. This is car is impressive. Tons of gadgets and features that enhance the drive. Power and acceleration is great too. Car includes 3 years of maintenance and 3 years of connected services. Frankly, Lexus is falling behind and Genesis is pulling out all the stops to gain a customer base. That's the best time to get one of these cars.
See all 38 reviews of the 2017 Genesis G80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
311 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
311 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Genesis G80 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Genesis G80

Used 2017 Genesis G80 Overview

The Used 2017 Genesis G80 is offered in the following submodels: G80 Sedan. Available styles include 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), and 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Genesis G80?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Genesis G80 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 is priced between $21,349 and$30,990 with odometer readings between 10995 and67224 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Genesis G80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Genesis G80 for sale near. There are currently 35 used and CPO 2017 G80s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,349 and mileage as low as 10995 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Genesis G80.

Can't find a used 2017 Genesis G80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Genesis G80 for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,089.

Find a used Genesis for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,554.

Find a used certified pre-owned Genesis G80 for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,530.

Find a used certified pre-owned Genesis for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,020.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Genesis G80?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Genesis lease specials
Check out Genesis G80 lease specials

