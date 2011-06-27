Overall rating

The launch of the Genesis sedan in 2009 signaled that Hyundai was serious about its plan to shift the way American consumers thought about its brand and cars. Like the rest of Hyundai's vehicles, the Genesis offered a strong value proposition. But it was significantly more upscale than the rest of Hyundai's offerings and even provided a launching point for the arrival of the Equus luxury sedan a couple years later. For once, the concept of winning the Super Bowl and driving off in a Hyundai wasn't insulting.

Now the Genesis is being tasked with doing it again. Hyundai has spun off its luxury-focused cars to create a new brand, and the result is the 2017 Genesis G80. "Genesis" is now the name of the new brand, and G80 is the car. (The Equus will be called the G90.) To go along with the change the G80 also gets additional standard feature content this year. Features that were optional on last year's model, including a power-adjustable steering wheel, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring are now included on all G80s. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also new for this year, allowing users to control smartphone functions such as navigation and audio playback through the touchscreen. Note that the upgraded 9.2-inch touchscreen in Ultimate models lacks Android Auto and CarPlay compatibility.

Just like last year's Genesis, nothing can match the G80's value for the money. But there are better luxury sedans if you're willing to pay more. The sporty Cadillac CTS comes to mind, as does the refined and supple Lexus GS 350. If you have extra-deep pockets, the BMW 5 Series is a perennial favorite, and the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class will floor you with its meticulously crafted cabin. The G80 might not have the panache or brand recognition of these rivals, but you also won't have to take out a second mortgage just to get a truly desirable midsize luxury sedan.

The 2017 Genesis G80 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, dual front airbags, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver-side knee airbag. Also standard is Genesis Connected Services, an SOS button, a vehicle locator, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and remote start, stolen vehicle slowdown/immobilization/recovery and turn-by-turn navigation.

Standard advanced safety features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, frontal collision warning and an automatic emergency braking system. Front and rear parking sensors are optional.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in just 109 feet while the Genesis 5.0 took 112 feet, both excellent stopping distances.

In government crash tests, the Genesis G80 earned a five-star overall rating, along with five-star ratings for its performance in front- and side-impact crash tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the G80 the best possible rating of Good in its moderate-overlap front-impact, small-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

