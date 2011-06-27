  1. Home
2010 Hyundai Genesis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and powerful engines, roomy interior, comfortable ride, plenty of standard features and options, top safety scores, good value for the money, generous warranty.
  • Lacks brand cachet, no all-wheel-drive option, rear seat does not fold down.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Whether the 2010 Hyundai Genesis is a "luxury car" by strict definition is a contentious topic. But without a doubt, the Genesis is a great choice for a premium sedan or as an alternative to more established luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

The Hyundai Genesis has effectively changed the game of luxury cars. This four-door Korean luxury model competes in an arena dominated by upscale Japanese and European brands. But with a starting price of $33,000, the 2010 Genesis seriously undercuts those competitors without sacrificing style, quality, performance or features.

From outward appearances, the Genesis resembles a toned-down Mercedes-Benz S-Class -- understated, substantial and elegant. Inside, the styling is graceful, with tasteful wood grain accents and rich leather surfaces. There's also abundant space and comfort, even for full-size adults seated in the rear. Under the hood, a potent 3.8-liter V6 or an impressive 4.6-liter V8 sends power to the rear wheels. Altogether, these are qualities most people associate with a BMW, Cadillac, Lexus or Mercedes and not a Korean brand that up until a few years ago was mostly synonymous with budget cars and small SUVs.

All of that changed with the Hyundai Genesis' introduction last year, as it enjoyed nearly unanimous praise from critics, even garnering the coveted North American Car of the Year award. But don't think Hyundai has been resting on its laurels since then. On top of all the qualities that made the inaugural model a hit, the 2010 Genesis adds adaptive cruise control, an electronic parking brake with a hill-hold feature and an upgraded touchscreen navigation system. Toss in Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile warranty, and the Genesis should be a hard act to follow.

Should be? Despite all of the accolades and exceptional attributes, the 2010 Genesis is unfortunately saddled with the company's economy car reputation. As much as we avoid judging a book by its cover, the reality in the luxury car segment is that branding is important to many consumers. But we strongly encourage you to look past the badge on the trunk, as the 2010 Hyundai Genesis is fully on par with more expensive sedans like the Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series. It also has many advantages over cars more in its price range like the Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CTS, Chrysler 300 and Lexus GS. In either arena, the Genesis is a must-see.

2010 Hyundai Genesis models

The rear-wheel-drive 2010 Hyundai Genesis is offered in two trim levels that are aligned with the engine offered. The base Genesis 3.8 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, full power accessories, power front seats (eight-way driver and four-way passenger), dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, heated front seats, keyless entry and ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Bluetooth and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, iPod integration and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Genesis 3.8 can be further enhanced with the optional Premium package, which includes a sunroof, automatic windshield wipers, premium leather seating surfaces and interior trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power rear sunshade, driver memory settings and a Lexicon 14-speaker surround-sound system with a six-CD changer and HD Radio. A Premium Navigation package (requires the Premium package) adds 18-inch wheels, a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and a rearview camera.

The Genesis 4.6 includes all of the 3.8's features, as well 18-inch wheels and the Premium and Premium Navigation packages. Optional for both the Genesis 3.8 and 4.6 is the optional Technology package that adds adaptive xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, an upgraded 17-speaker Lexicon audio system, a six-DVD changer and navigation system, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, a ventilated driver seat and an electronic parking brake with automatic vehicle hold. This package also includes the Driver Information System, which switches out the navigation system's touchscreen with a multi-media control knob similar to Audi's MMI, BMW's iDrive and Mercedes' COMAND.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Hyundai Genesis capitalizes on a successful inaugural year by adding adaptive cruise control, an electronic parking brake and touchscreen navigation. This year, premium leather is included for well-appointed 3.8 models.

Performance & mpg

The base Hyundai Genesis 3.8 is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 290 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque. The range-topping Genesis 4.6 features a 4.6-liter V8 with 375 hp and 333 lb-ft. A six-speed automatic with manual shift control sends the power to the rear wheels in both models.

Despite the large sedan proportions and comparably low price, the 2010 Genesis is remarkably quick. In recent testing, a Genesis 4.6 sprinted to 60 mph from a standstill in only 5.9 seconds. The 3.8 trailed only slightly at 6.3 seconds. Fuel economy is also fairly close between models, with the 4.6 achieving an EPA-estimated 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 19 mpg in combined driving. The 3.8 squeezes out a few more miles at 18/27/21 mpg.

Safety

All Hyundai Genesis sedans feature antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front- and rear-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags as standard safety equipment. At the track, the Genesis' stopping distance from 60 mph registered 124 feet -- a respectable distance for a 2-ton luxury sedan.

In government crash testing, the 2010 Hyundai Genesis scored a perfect five out of five stars for frontal and side-impact protection for all occupants. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also awarded the Genesis its highest score of "Good" for frontal-offset and side-impact protection, and even named it one of their Top Safety Picks for 2009.

Driving

On the road, the 2010 Hyundai Genesis' soft ride is a good indicator of the car's luxury car leanings. Thankfully, the ride isn't overly floaty like it can be on some other luxury sedans. When called upon, the Genesis can perform evasive maneuvers predictably with little drama. Steering feel is rather numb for our tastes, but its light and precise nature seems well suited to this car's purpose. Power is also right up there with premium brands, with V6 and V8 models delivering smooth and linear acceleration. As expected, the Genesis is also pleasingly quiet when cruising at highway speeds.

Read our Hyundai Genesis Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

If it weren't for the sweeping "H" Hyundai logo on the Genesis' steering wheel, we're convinced that most drivers would think they were driving a Lexus. This is especially true for 4.6 or fully loaded 3.8 models with their full complement of modern conveniences and top-notch interior materials. Even the brilliant and sharp electroluminescent gauges have a Lexus-like appearance.

The dashboard itself is comprised of several sweeping arcs that elegantly encapsulate the instrument panel and center stack controls. Despite the abundance of buttons on the dash, center console and steering wheel, taking command of these systems is simple and intuitive, thanks to the logical layout and redundant controls.

The front seats of the Genesis provide plenty of padding and support to comfortably cradle the driver and passenger on long road trips, and the same can be said for the rear seats. In regard to the rear quarters, we were notably impressed by the ample head- and legroom, as they ably accommodated some of our tallest staffers. The rear seats do not fold down for added cargo space, but there is a pass-through feature for longer items that won't fit in the 15.9-cubic-foot trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Hyundai Genesis.

Great value and excellent performance
Jayz,11/30/2010
After owning 4 LS series Lexus's I decided on a change due to the Lexus lackluster styling and high price. Toyota/Lexus was having all the recall problems at the time and upon reading the various automotive reviews I took a Genesis for a test drive. What a pleasant surprise. After 3000 miles I can say that the car handles beautifully in all driving conditions, has excellent acceleration and a virtually sound proof cabin. I would highly recommend this car to anyone interested in a high quality luxury sedan like ride at a very affordable price.
Best Luxury Car - Especially the Price
Mark C.,05/10/2010
My 4.6 is the best luxury car in this price range AND others that cost $10- 20K more! I drove the GS350, ES350, and G37. I really liked the GS & ES but couldn't justify spending at least $10K more. My friends dogged me for buying a Hyundai, but after seeing the car and driving or riding in it they have changed their minds. 2nd Hyundai and I'm impressed. Quiet & comfortable. HD stereo is great but you're limited on stations. Nav is great - you can change it while driving. Takes a while to get used to command knob. I like this car much more than my wife's 07 TL!! I've had the car for 5K miles and still love it. I highly recommend this car! I think Hyundai is building great cars.
The longer I own it, the better I like it.
sooththetruth,07/26/2016
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
I can't get over that I have not been tempted by cars coming out years after mine. I have gone car shopping, with the intent of buying a new car, multiple times since 2014. Problem is, I can't drive my car and the new test cars back to back without deciding to keep mine. Which cars? BMW 5 series, Audi A6 diesel, Acura RLX and the Sports Hybrid. To be fair, I didn't like the standard suspension in my Genesis, so I spent $1300 for coilovers, including labor, to be installed. These are adjustable, but now my car rides more comfortably than the stock vehicle, and corners much better. The Audi and BMW, RLX, all rode no better than my car. I did drive a 2012 Mercedes E350, and the comfort of the Mercedes was FAR GREATER than that of any of the other cars above. But the back seat of the Mercedes was tiny, and the trunk so small, I would have had to take clubs out of my bag every time I went golfing. So here's the thing, my car has a stereo as good as any. The interior space is that of a BMW 7 series. The trunk is so big that I take foursomes on driving golf vacations (yeah, 4 sets of clubs and some bags to get us through, some of it goes in the middle of the back seat). No other car has given me all this, while running on regular gas, and needing so little repair over 90,000 miles. The maintenance is cheap. The acceleration startlingly good. My 250 lb frame did wear out the leather on the driver's seat, and the rails under the seat have to be cleaned up to let the seat track well while I'm in it. That is it, nothing else has ever gone wrong. There were aspects of the other cars I liked better: The gas mileage of the BMW and Audi diesel (but not that much better when determining the cost differential for premium or diesel fuel). The looks of the Audi. The RLX had as big an interior as my car, but was front wheel drive with rear wheel steering, but the ride was worse than my car. The Mercedes was a dream to drive, but only for 2 people on long trips, and I like my trips. I do want nannies in the future, such as smart cruise control, and front impact prevention, but I still think they have a ways to go to not be intrusive. Oh, I have to mention that the best nannies are on the new Genesis. The 2015 rode great, but sacrificed back seat room and trunk space to look good, and the acceleration has been compromised to give better gas mileage, but only modestly so. So i like my 2010 MORE THAN the new, beautiful, 2015 Genesis, but i would likely choose the new Genesis over any of the others. Update 2/2/2017: Car has 100,000 miles on it, original brakes are still on it. No engine troubles. Electronics are all working. I did have to clear the collection of dirt under the front seat, again, or the seat won't track well, but I consider that my fault. Update 8/25/2020: Still have the car, 143K miles. The monitor on the dash is going bad. I have found a video on youtube as to how to dissassemble the dash to remove it. Will cost $450 to fix. power locks on the driver and left rear door will get stuck. I am living with it. . I have solved the ride problem by going with ARK suspension, just around $340, plus installation, and by increasing the pressure in the tires to 37 lbs. The car corners well, and is now comfortable. I have no plans to change my car. The solution of the suspension was the only answer I had been seeking. An old mechanic gave me the idea of increasing the tire pressure to stiffen the side walls, and the improvement was magical. He feels the tires will last longer, as most people allow the tires to underinflate chronically, and my tires have always worn out at the edges, supporting his claim.
Very good but something missing
lismer,11/02/2010
After researching this car for more than six months, I purchased the v/8 with the tech package in may of 2010. The 4.6 liter engine rocks. It's smooth and powerful. The nav system is first rate. It does however take me the long way around sometimes. The radio and sound system is middle of the road but acceptable. Fit and finish is as good as I have seen on much more expensive cars. Ride and handling is great. Fuel efficiency is not what I expected. The car is rated at 25 mile per gallon highway. After three long trips the best mine has done is 23. That strictly highway and staying south of 75 miles per hour. Overall rating 8.
See all 77 reviews of the 2010 Hyundai Genesis
Features & Specs

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Hyundai Genesis

Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Overview

The Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis is offered in the following submodels: Genesis Sedan. Available styles include 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 6A), and 4.6 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 is priced between $11,500 and$11,500 with odometer readings between 46650 and46650 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Hyundai Genesises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Hyundai Genesis for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 Genesises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,500 and mileage as low as 46650 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis.

Can't find a used 2010 Hyundai Genesiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Genesis for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,902.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,141.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Genesis for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,451.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,729.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Hyundai Genesis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Genesis lease specials

