Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me

*CLEAN HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED*, *RECENT TRADE IN*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH*, *NAVIGATION*, *ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS*, *NEW TIRES*, *NEW BRAKES*, jet black Leather, Auto-Defogging Windshield, Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, Bluetooth? Hands-Free Phone System w/Display, Cooled Driver's Seat, Driver Information System (DIS), Electronic Parking Brake w/Automatic Vehicle Hold, Front & Rear Parking Assistance System, Heated Rear Seats, HID Xenon Adaptive Auto-Cornering Headlights, Hyundai Blue Link Telematics, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Power Folding/Heated Mirrors, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Radio: AM/FM/HD/MP3 w/Nav, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear-View Camera, Smart Cruise Control, Tailored Leather-Wrapped Dash & Door Trim Inserts, Technology Package 03, TFT LCD Cluster Display, Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces.18/27 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Hyundai of Asheville. Always Fast, Fair, And Friendly.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHGC4DD1EU262311

Stock: 28625XA

Certified Pre-Owned: No