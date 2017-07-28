Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me

Gillman Subaru - Houston / Texas

2014 Hyundai Genesis 5.0L R-Spec Silver/Black Low Miles

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHGC4DH2EU265737

Stock: S202042A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020