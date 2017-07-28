Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me
- 72,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,905$2,379 Below Market
Hyundai of Asheville - Asheville / North Carolina
*CLEAN HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED*, *RECENT TRADE IN*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH*, *NAVIGATION*, *ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS*, *NEW TIRES*, *NEW BRAKES*, jet black Leather, Auto-Defogging Windshield, Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, Bluetooth? Hands-Free Phone System w/Display, Cooled Driver's Seat, Driver Information System (DIS), Electronic Parking Brake w/Automatic Vehicle Hold, Front & Rear Parking Assistance System, Heated Rear Seats, HID Xenon Adaptive Auto-Cornering Headlights, Hyundai Blue Link Telematics, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Power Folding/Heated Mirrors, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Radio: AM/FM/HD/MP3 w/Nav, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear-View Camera, Smart Cruise Control, Tailored Leather-Wrapped Dash & Door Trim Inserts, Technology Package 03, TFT LCD Cluster Display, Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces.18/27 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Hyundai of Asheville. Always Fast, Fair, And Friendly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD1EU262311
Stock: 28625XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,398 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Salem Autos - Arlington / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DDXEU264638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,533 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,581$1,212 Below Market
Capitol Volkswagen - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8* (RWD, 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC, 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT) with only 39,533 miles (under 7k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Front brakes replaced, Front and rear tires replaced, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * Auto-Defogging Windshield * Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors * Automatic temperature control * Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System w/Display * Cooled Driver's Seat * Driver Information System (DIS) * Electronic Parking Brake w/Automatic Vehicle Hold * Front & Rear Parking Assistance System * Front dual zone A/C * Front fog lights * Fully automatic headlights * Heated Rear Seats * HID Xenon Adaptive Auto-Cornering Headlights * Hyundai Blue Link Telematics * Integrated Memory System (IMS) * Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) * Power Folding/Heated Mirrors * Power Rear Sunshade * Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof * Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel * Premium Package 02 * Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD/MP3 System w/Navigation * Rain-Sensing Wipers * Rear-View Camera * Remote keyless entry * Smart Cruise Control * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Tailored Leather-Wrapped Dash & Door Trim Inserts * Technology Package 03 * TFT LCD Cluster Display * Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD1EU265385
Stock: V27075TB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 85,851 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$1,706 Below Market
German Auto House - Fitchburg / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DDXEU260170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,499$555 Below Market
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Trimmed in Night Shadow Brown, our 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 Sedan has a can-do demeanor that you'll love! Powered by a High-Output 3.8 Liter V6 delivering 333hp that is tethered to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing needs. This Rear Wheel Drive team delivers nearly 27mpg on the highway and has a fun factor that will amaze you. Our Genesis 3.8 exudes sporty sophistication with its stylish LED headlight accents, an aggressive grille, as well as LED tail lights that make sure you get noticed! Breathe in this luxuriously appointed 3.8 cabin with soft-touch materials and upscale features. Enjoy heated mirrors, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, heated leather seats, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Staying safely connected is easy with Bluetooth phone connectivity, or listen to a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface and available satellite radio. Our Hyundai Genesis has been crafted with advanced safety features in order to keep you out of harm's way and has been named a Top Safety Pick as well as the Most Dependable Midsize Premium Car by J.D. Power and Associates. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CALL OR TEXT 702-737-6688 FOR QUICK INFO FOR ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE YOUR MESSAGE WILL BE ANSWERED BY A REAL HUMAN PERSON, NEVER AND AUTOMATED SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD6EU259551
Stock: 259551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- 26,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,097
Kissimmee DriveTime - Kissimmee / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DH5EU262475
Stock: 1120170691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,201 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,586$230 Below Market
Columbia Chevrolet - Cincinnati / Ohio
Columbia Chevrolet is pleased to offer this great-looking 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Metallic Beautifully equipped with Leather, 18 x 7.5J 7 Split-Spoke Hyper Silver Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers!Ask your neighbors, they bought from us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DDXEU260850
Stock: 635215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 62,486 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,491$1,241 Below Market
Beck Ford Lincoln - Palatka / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD1EU262485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,901 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,998
CarMax Maple Shade - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Maple Shade / New Jersey
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NJ, and includes all costs to be paid by consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD9EU261231
Stock: 19177052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,680 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,999
Nissan of Opelousas - Opelousas / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DDXEU262226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,446 miles
$14,570
Hyundai Of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD6EU261848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,713 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,999
Rancho Grande Genesis - San Luis Obispo / California
RWD Caspian Black 3.8 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT 3 mo / 3000 Mile Power Train Warranty, Bluetooth / Hands Free, Local Trade, Non Smoker. 18/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) www.ranchograndemotors.com Excellent Selection of New and Used Vehicles, GMC, Hyundai, Cadillac, Subaru, Buick, Financing Options, Proudly Serving San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Nipomo, Santa Maria, Shell Beach, Avila Beach, Grover Beach, Santa Margarita, Templeton, Morro Bay, Cayucos, Cambria, Los Osos, 5 Cities, Central Coast, Gold Coast, Coast, King City, Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County, Monterey County, Kern County, Salinas, the Greater Bakersfield, Santa Barbara, Solvang, Santa Ynez, Buellton, Kettleman City, Lompoc, Vandenberg AFB, and LA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD0EU262784
Stock: 24920U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 79,346 miles
$11,995
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD5EU264403
Stock: R7133T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 28,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,998
Gillman Subaru - Houston / Texas
This Deal is so hot We Might Need to Call the Fire Department, We are dedicated to the health and safety of our customers. We disinfectant every pre-owned vehicle upon arrival and after every test drive with a hospital-grade aerosol disinfectant/deodorant that kills 99.9% of the bacteria, germs ,viruses, mold ,mildew and fungi in our vehicles interior and ventilation system while leaving our inventory smelling fresh and clean. Please continue for more information on this unit 2014 Hyundai Genesis 5.0L R-Spec Silver/Black Low Miles Mean You Need To Break This Cream Puff In! Gently-driven, low miles! Check out this hardly driven vehicle. Still has that new vehicle feel. She's barely been driven! Practically a new car! No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. That is the correct mileage! This vehicle has such low mileage it's practically new! With mileage this low, you'll have lots of years worth of worry free driving. Take a deep breath, ahhh, still smells new, doesnt it? Squeaky clean! No worries about someone else's mess here. Spotless, inside and out! This used car Its so clean inside that there is no need to consider buying a new car. This vehicle is extra clean and is in excellent condition. When you are looking to buy a used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services Gillman Automotive since 1938 in the Sugarland, Richmond, Alief, TX; Barker Cypress, T
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DH2EU265737
Stock: S202042A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 79,075 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
Palmetto Cars of Columbia - West Columbia / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD6EU263096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
High Line Auto Sales - Salem / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD5EU259377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$2,543 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE8FU015022
Stock: 15022A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,252 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,299$3,301 Below Market
Rivertown Toyota - Columbus / Georgia
We are excited to offer this 2013 Hyundai Genesis. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Hyundai Genesis 3.8L is a perfect addition to any home. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Hyundai Genesis 3.8L is the one! More information about the 2013 Hyundai Genesis: The Hyundai Genesis sedan takes aim at mid-priced luxury sedans. The V6 model comes with dual exhaust, dual-zone climate control and leather seats. The 5.0 R-spec s has a 17-speaker sound system, rain-sensing windshield wipers and proximity entry. This model sets itself apart with great handling and powerful V8, very competitive pricing, Lots of affordable luxury, and elegant, understated styling This great opportunity is at the Rivertown Toyota Used Car Center in the middle of Rivertown Auto Mall. When you pull into the auto mall make your first RIGHT and you will see hundreds of Pre-Owned Vehicles to view .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD6DU236107
Stock: DU236107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
