Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T in Red
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T

    132,904 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track

    65,278 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,899

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T in Light Green
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T

    76,407 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring

    110,797 miles

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Track in White
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Track

    87,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium in Silver
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium

    146,291 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,599

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T in Gray
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T

    101,127 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,486

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring

    105,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,895

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium

    98,548 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $9,980

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium

    72,238 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T

    77,755 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,787

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T

    87,321 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium

    137,419 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,700

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track in Red
    used

    2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track

    47,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,299

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring

    35,303 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring

    69,985 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,991

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track

    123,369 miles

    $9,495

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T

    87,897 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details

"I didn't know Hyundai built sports cars!"
Devon White,07/13/2015
3.8 Track 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
"Man what kind of car is that??", ask the car wash attendant. "Oh it's just a Hyundai Genesis..." I say as I start to feel all giddy on the inside for someone talking to me while wearing socks and sandals. "I didn't know Hyundai built sports cars! That is much nicer than my new V6 Camaro.." the man says with slight disappointment in his voice. The Hyundai Genesis Coupe is an understated performance sports car. Why do I say understated? With the open market of the FRS/BRZ twins, Ford Focus ST, Nissan 370z and Honda Civic Si, it is very easy to forget that Hyundai offers a competitive RWD, 300hp sports car for a cheaper price. After spending a week of searching, I was able to find a Genesis Coupe for $4,000 cheaper than a FRS and $6,000 cheaper than a Focus ST (Take a guess on the price gap between the Hyundai and the 370....Yikes!). After owning the car through both Winter and Summer I can say that this car makes a decent daily driver. I went for the top of the line "Track" package which includes 19' Wheels, a stiffer suspension, big Brembo brakes, and low profile tires which, in the winter, makes for a questionable journey. Though the weather was not in the Genesis Coupe's favor, it handle the snow and ice better than most cars on the road. Traction Control is a feature that will automatically prevent you from getting in-over your head, and the climate control system will keep you warm while the temperatures fall bellow zero degrees. During the summer months the car can come into its own. If you have never taken this car out on a back-road, it is highly recommended that you scare your local Hyundai Salesman. The stiff suspension allows you to feel the cars sports car spirit as you abuse it through sharp hairpin turns, the car does not buckle at the effort, it laughs and yells "More!". Though I have found this to be an excellent car, it is not perfect. The stiff suspension will really begin to make you feel your age, even if you're 2 years old. Long road trips can be rather tiresome and make you question why you didn't walk to your Aunt's house in Idaho. The interior is a nice place to be, but is filled with cheap feeling materials and more plastic then a aging supermodel. Though it has 300HP, I feel that the car under utilizes that power in the high gears and makes use of it in the lower gears. What was a major surprise was how roomy the car is (in the front seats), as a 6 foot 2 individual, I have plenty of space to bob my head to my fast and furious soundtrack. My dad (who let's say is a lot more "healthy" than I) felt that the race like seats was firm and quite comfortable to sit in. MPG has been much better than I could ever imagine, when driving home from an overnight party I had the A.C. on with the windows down (who needs logic?), I managed to get 31.3 MPG without even trying. Remember this is a 300HP, "Track Edition". Overall this is a great car for the price. This Hyundai looks greats, sounds great, and next to an RX8 or a Civic, it's fast. If you're like me and you want good performance out of the box you'll opt for the 3.8 motor because it is strong and capable of performance without being dangerous to a young driver. Tuners will go for the 2.0 turbo model as their is plenty of aftermarket support for the 2.0 to make it as fast, then faster than a 3.8. At the end of the day the suspension is very stiff but if you're looking at this as an option, you probably already have a yearning for back pain.
