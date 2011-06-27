2022 Genesis G80
MSRP range: $48,000 - $63,450
FAQ
Is the Genesis G80 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 G80 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Genesis G80 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the G80 gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the G80 has 13.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Genesis G80. Learn more
Is the Genesis G80 reliable?
To determine whether the Genesis G80 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the G80. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the G80's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Genesis G80 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Genesis G80 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 G80 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Genesis G80?
The least-expensive 2022 Genesis G80 is the 2022 Genesis G80 2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,000.
Other versions include:
- 2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,000
- 2.5T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,150
- 3.5T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $63,450
What are the different models of Genesis G80?
If you're interested in the Genesis G80, the next question is, which G80 model is right for you? G80 variants include 2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.5T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 3.5T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of G80 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
