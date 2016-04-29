Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    40,661 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,490

    $4,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    49,479 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,139

    $4,636 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    62,323 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,143

    $3,210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    42,717 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,000

    $2,286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Silver
    certified

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    55,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,997

    $1,900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    31,277 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    $2,564 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    32,533 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $22,000

    $2,072 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    51,757 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,621

    $2,413 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    35,315 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,497

    $1,745 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    20,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $22,197

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    23,503 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $22,998

    $351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    28,549 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,025

    $323 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    22,093 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,895

    $2,542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    64,324 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,100

    $2,502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Gray
    certified

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    27,556 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,900

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    33,005 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,895

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    9,258 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,598

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    68,700 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,990

    $770 Below Market
    Details

I can still say Wow - What a Car
Jerry Krug,04/29/2016
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
I have owned my Genesis for 42 months and still get excited every time I get behind the wheel. Before buying the Genesis I test drove the 5 series BMW and E Class Mercedes. They are very nice cars but didn't show me anything better than the Genesis even at the much higher price. The design, and quality of workmanship is excellent especially the interior comfort. There are many great standard features but I also choose to equip my car with the signature and technology packages which I recommend. The adaptive cruise and lane holding features are great for long trips but do take a little getting used to. The only con I can think of is the temperature control dial which is too small and sensitive to control. This car is very quiet, handles precisely and has smooth ride. Has to be the best value in a luxury sedan. I have had absolutely no problems with this car. It's like the day I bought it.
