Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 40,661 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,490$4,390 Below Market
Classic Honda - Streetsboro / Ohio
More spacious than any other sedan in its class, our incredible 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 AWD in gorgeous Casablanca White radiates premium good looks with performance to match! Powering this sleek luxury sedan is the refined 3.8 Liter V6 that produces 311hp which is mated to an advanced 8 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. This dynamic All Wheel Drive duo allows you to achieve up to 29mpg on the highway and provides a ride at the leading edge of comfort! The unique alloy wheels and dual power-folding heated side mirrors beautifully enhance our Genesis 3.8. Featuring the latest in technology and the most premium materials, the 3.8 cabin greets you with leather-trimmed heated front seats and dual automatic temperature control that will keep you and your passengers completely comfortable, while the 12-way power driver's seat and the tilt/telescopic leather-trimmed steering wheel enable you to find your ideal seating position. Enjoy convenience and peace of mind with Hyundai's innovative Blue-Link Infotainment System, Navigation with a prominent display and the Destination search powered by Google. Hyundai believes your safety is the first priority and has packed the technologically advanced Genesis with nine advanced airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, a Rearview Camera and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Now is the time to reward yourself with the automotive excellence synonymous with our Hyundai Genesis. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Make the Classic Choice, at Classic Honda Streetsboro Ohio, for your next pre-owned vehicle purchase. Any questions please call 330-422-7000 and ask to speak with one of our professional and courteous sales people. Feel free to reach out to me (Used Car Manager T.J. Ketchem) directly 440-536-1898 call, text, or email at (tketchem@driveclassic.com).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE8GU111198
Stock: H34111B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 49,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,139$4,636 Below Market
Classy & Luxury Motors - Marietta / Georgia
This 2016 Hyundai Genesis 4dr 4dr Sedan V6 3.8L AWD features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Casablanca White with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Window Grid Antenna, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Aluminum Spare Wheel, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Chrome Door Handles, Clearcoat Paint, Laminated Glass, Tires: P245/45R18 AS, Chrome Side Windows Trim, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps with Delay-Off, Chrome Grille, Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors with Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brakelights, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Ashtray, Leather Seating Surfaces, Blue Link Tracker System, Cargo Space Lights, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Full Cloth Headliner, Driver Seat, Analog Display, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Valet Function, Compass, Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Center Armrest with Storage and Rear Center Armrest with Pass-Thru, Front Cupholder, Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Front Cigar Lighter(s), Power Rear Windows, Bench Front Facing Heated Rear Seat, Front And Rear Map Lights, Smart Device Integration, Driver Foot Rest, Rear Cupholder, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Engine Immobilizer, Delayed Accessory Power, Outside Temp Gauge, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Blue Link Selective Service Internet Access, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Seats with Leatherette Back Material, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Air Filtration, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Passenger Seat, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console with Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, 20.3 Gal. Fuel Tank, 100-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, Multi-Link Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Full-Time All-Wheel, Engine: 3.8L GDI DOHC V6 with Dual CVVT, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.91 Axle Ratio, Engine Oil Cooler, Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag, Rear Child Safety Locks, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Back-Up Camera, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Blue Link, Side Impact Beams Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Osman Roman at 770-425-3500 or oroman@amazingluxurycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE5GU115225
Stock: M115225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-04-2019
- 62,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,143$3,210 Below Market
Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Recent Arrival! Located at Sheehy LEXUS of Annapolis, 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Parisian Gray, Clean Carfax!, One Owner!, 7" Color LCD Multi-Information Display, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Dual Mode HVAC and CO2 Sensor, Electronic Parking Brake w/Automatic Vehicle Hold, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Full-Color Heads-Up Display, Genuine Aluminum Interior Accents, Genuine Matte Finish Wood Trim, Haptic Feedback Steering Wheel, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Power Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Power Trunk Lid, Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Pre-Safety Seatbelt, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/HD/DVD/MP3 Audio System, Smart Cruise Control, Technology Package 03, Ultimate Package 04. Sheehy Select Cars come with a 60 Day 2000 mile Powertrain warranty, No haggle- No Hassle pricing, Carfax history report and Recall Free guarantee. See Sheehy Lexus Annapolis for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE1GU122317
Stock: M31740A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 42,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,000$2,286 Below Market
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 Empire State Gray RWD Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 3920 miles below market average! Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Push Button Start, GPS Navigation, Local Trade, Non Smoker, Loaded, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, AWD All Wheel Drive, Heads Up Display, Back Up Camera, Genesis 3.8, RWD. We use state-of-the-art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to keep giving the best values in the market. Contact our Sales Department at (248) 887-4747 with your questions and to set up an appointment. Be our guest at Lafontaine, home of the family deal: Its not just what you get, its how you feel, and put us to work for you. Located at 4000 W. Highland Rd. Highland, MI, just off U.S. 23, Exit 67! NOTE: All Equipment Listed May Not Be Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE9GU128687
Stock: 20G1899A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- certified
2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.855,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,997$1,900 Below Market
Homestead Hyundai - Homestead / Florida
This 2016 Hyundai Genesis 4dr Sdn V6 3.8L RWD is offered to you for sale by Homestead Hyundai. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Hyundai Genesis. A rare find these days. This Silver Hyundai is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. More information about the 2016 Hyundai Genesis: In terms of size and features, the Genesis competes with midsized luxury sedans such as the BMW 5-Series and the Mercedes E-Class. While very well-equipped, the Hyundai comes in price closer to entry-level luxury cars such as the BMW 3-Series and the Mercedes C-Class. Tor those willing to overlook a little bit of brand snobbery, the Genesis represents an excellent luxry value, offering an excellent luxury and performance value ratio than anything in its segment. Strengths of this model include competitive pricing and Luxurious and spacious interior, clean and sophisticated exterior styling, dynamic rear-wheel drive platform
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE5GU128069
Stock: PGU128069
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 31,277 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,995$2,564 Below Market
G&E Motors - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE8GU132942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,533 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$22,000$2,072 Below Market
Chevrolet of Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 Pamplona Red Sunroof/Moonroof, *Back Up Camera*, *Hands Free Calling*, *Bluetooth*, *Leather Seats*, *Alloy Wheels*, 7 Speakers, Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, LED Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Option Group 02, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof, Power Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Wheel, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/CD/DVD/MP3 Audio System, Rearview Camera w/Parking Guidelines, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Signature Package 02, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18 x 8.0J Alloy.Odometer is 11283 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! .Financing is available with low rates and flexible terms, VALUE PRICED SALES, WE PRICE OUR CARS NOT OUR CUSTOMERS. We are located at: 16200 Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, MN 55391.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE4GU144201
Stock: 13809P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 51,757 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$21,621$2,413 Below Market
Louisburg Ford Sales - Louisburg / Kansas
2016 HYUNDAI GENESIS AWD 3.8L V6 ** CLEAN HISTORY REPORT ** LOADED WITH OPTIONS INLCUDING: LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS ** POWER MOONROOF ** BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY ** NAVIGATION ** TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ** BLIND SPOT MONITORING ** HEADS UP DISPLAY ON WINDSHIELD ** POWER WINDOWS ** POWER LOCKS ** POWER MIRRORS ** CRUISE CONTROL ** AM/FM/CD PLAYER ** REVERSE SENSORS ** REAR VIEW CAMERA ** DUAL TEMPERATURE CONTROLS AND MORE!!! Won't last long!!! Just Arrived* Isn't it time you got rid of that old heap and got behind the wheel of this terrific Genesis. All Wheel Drive** Optional equipment includes: Reversible Cargo Tray, First Aid Kit. Louisburg Ford is constantly adding inventory to the already great selection of pre-owned cars and trucks. We set high standards for the quality of pre-owned cars and trucks that we stock. We don’t just stock anything! All our pre-owned inventory must meet our stringent requirements, unlike many dealers. All the pre-owned vehicles have undergone a thorough inspection from our service department before being priced for sale. We have a great selection of value priced Ford factory program vehicles, trade-in and Ford Certified pre-owned cars and trucks. Call 1-877-901-4311 for more details and to schedule a test drive!! We are family owned/operated for over 42 years. Located only 15 miles South of Overland Park on 69 Hwy. Big city selection at small town prices! Louisburg Ford is a current President's Award recipient from Ford Motor Company and has won the award 17 times. This award is given to only the top Ford Dealerships in the country for elite Customer Service. We have been in business for 42 years. YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FROM LOUISBURG FORD! Serving Louisburg, Kansas City, Olathe, Overland Park, Leawood, Shawnee, Paola, Harrisonville, Bonner Springs, Leavenworth, Lee's Summit, Blue Springs, Raytown, Independence, Prairie Village, Ft. Scott, Ottawa, Gardner, Belton, Raymore and many more surrounding comm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE1GU129574
Stock: T4448A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 35,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$21,497$1,745 Below Market
Alameda DriveTime - Albuquerque / New Mexico
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE1GU133852
Stock: 1050175181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$22,197
Wyoming - Drive Time - Albuquerque / New Mexico
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE4GU143260
Stock: 1050173683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,503 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$22,998$351 Below Market
CarMax Huntsville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Huntsville / Alabama
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls, check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE2GU109317
Stock: 19006007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,549 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$20,025$323 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE8GU130950
Stock: 5130950B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 22,093 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$22,895$2,542 Below Market
Bob Bell Ford - Glen Burnie / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE1GU144107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,324 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$22,100$2,502 Below Market
Griffin's Hub Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. Recent Arrival! Parisian Gray 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 GPS, Nav, Black w/Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, 7" Color LCD Multi-Information Display, Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Electronic Parking Brake w/Automatic Vehicle Hold, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Full-Color Heads-Up Display, Genuine Aluminum Interior Accents, Genuine Matte Finish Wood Trim, Haptic Feedback Steering Wheel, Heated front seats, High Beam Assist, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), LED Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Power Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof, Power Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Trunk Lid, Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Pre-Safety Seatbelt, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/CD/DVD/MP3 Audio System, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/HD/DVD/MP3 Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rearview Camera w/Parking Guidelines, Signature Package 02, Smart Cruise Control, Technology Package 03, Traction control, Ultimate Package 04, Wheels: 18 x 8.0J Alloy. Clean CARFAX. Reviews: * Exceptional value; roomy and high-quality interior; hushed cabin; excellent crash test scores; long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds This vehicle won't last long so visit us at Griffin's Hub, 5700 S. 27th Street in Milwaukee or schedule an appointment online and test drive it today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE4GU121775
Stock: 5893A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.827,556 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$27,900
First Hyundai - North Attleboro / Massachusetts
HYUNDAI CERTIFIED**AWD ULTIMATE & PREMIUM PKG** 27K MILES-NAVIGATION-PANOROOF-HEADS UP DISPLAY-One Owner Genesis AWD with comfort Leather heated /cooled front/rear seats,Lexicon Premium sound system,smart cruise,lane depature Navigation,Panoramic skyroof,rear view camera, 7 inch touch screen display, premium sound, push to start, and much more.Plus Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 10yr/100,000 mile limited powertrain warranty, but also a 150-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, rental car benefits, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE3GU142309
Stock: HP5437
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-23-2019
- 33,005 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,895
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8L 4dr Sedan is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. This vehicle offers 4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Power Folding Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Rain Sensing Wipers,Daytime Running Lights,HID headlights,Automatic Headlights,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,Navigation System,Satellite Radio,MP3 Player,Bluetooth Connection,Telematics,Auxiliary Audio Input,HD Radio,Requires Subscription,MP3 Player,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Bucket Seats,Heated Front Seat(s),Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Heated Rear Seat(s),Rear Bench Seat,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Trip Computer,Power Windows,Leather Steering Wheel,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Keyless Start,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Remote Trunk Release,Hands-Free Liftgate,Universal Garage Door Opener,Cruise Control,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,Woodgrain Interior Trim,Leather Seats,Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Floor Mats,Keyless Start,Smart Device Integration, and Power Windows. This Hyundai includes Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Navigation System, and Alloy Wheels. Our Genesis is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE4GU136406
Stock: 136406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,258 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,598
Acura of Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8, located at Acura of Wichita. Original MSRP $49,600. Casablanca White, Beige interior. This 1-owner Genesis is equipped with the Signature and Tech packages. Package options and additional features consist of Blind spot monitor, Lane departure warning, Lane keep assist, Adaptive cruise control, Front & Rear parking sensors, Rear cross-traffic alert, Navigation with a rearview camera, Lexicon sound system, Panoramic moonroof, Heated steering wheel, Heated & Ventilated front seats, Heated rear seats, and SiriusXM radio. (subscription required)*3.8L Tech Package* (originally: $3500.00)Premium leather seats; Power driver seat cushion extender and side bolsters; Lane departure warning system; Lane keep assist automatically detects when a driver has difficulty staying in their lane and helps by using gentle steering compensation above 43 MPH.; Smart cruise control with full stop / start capability; Haptic steering wheel; Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB); Electronic parking brake with automatic vehicle hold (automatically holds the Genesis at a stop until the accelerator pedal is depressed, such as at a traffic signal or in stopped traffic); Pre-safety seatbelt; High beam assist; Front & rear parking assistance system; 7-inch TFT LCD cluster display- Brake Hill Holder- 1st Row Upholstery: premium leather- Parking Sensors: front and rear parking sensors- Emergency Braking Preparation- Cruise Control: adaptive cruise control- Pre Collision Safety System: pre-collision safety system- Accident Avoidance System: lane departure warning- Number Of Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 12- Driver Seat Thigh Extension- Consumer Generic Feature 1: Pre-collision safety system- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Leather Seats- Consumer Generic Feature 6: Parking sensors- Consumer Generic Feature 5: Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel- Consumer Generic Feature 4: Power Driver Seat- Consumer Generic Feature 3: Lane Departure Warning- Consumer Generic Feature 2: Adaptive Cruise Control- Cruise Controls On Steering Wheel: cruise controls*3.8L Signature Package* (originally: $3900.00)Vehicle with standard equipment; Power tilt-and-slide panoramic sunroof; Integrated Memory System (IMS) for driver seat, outside mirrors and steering column; Power tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel; Auto-dimming outside mirrors; Blind spot detection/rear cross traffic alert; Lexicon 14-speaker Discrete Logic 7 Surround Audio; LED foglights; Parking guidelines for the rearview camera; Power rear sunshade and manual rear side shades; Ventilated front seats- Sunroof: power glass- 2nd Row Sunroof: fixed glass- One Touch Power Sunroof: one-touch power sunroof- Front Fog Lights: front fog/driving lights- Consumer Generic Feature 1: Cooled Seats- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Blind Spot Monitoring- Consumer Generic Feature 5: Aux Audio Inputs- Consumer Generic Feature 4: Upgraded Stereo- Consumer Generic Feature 3: USB Inputs- Consumer Generic Feature 2: Sunroof/Moonroof- Ventilated Passenger Seat: ventilated- Side Mirror Memory: includes exterior mirrors- Auto Dimming Side Mirrors: electrochromatic- 1st Row Head Room: 39.4- Accident Avoidance System: blind spot warning- Number Of Memorized Driver Seat Settings: 2- Ventilated Driver Seat: ventilated- Rear Window Sunshade: power- Side Window Sunshade: manual- Steering Wheel Adjustments: tilt and telescopic- Steering Wheel Memory: includes steering wheelKS Test Drive Delivery All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle test drive delivery option for customers located in the greater Wichita metropolitan area an
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE2GU121094
Stock: 14BF180P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 68,700 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,990$770 Below Market
Tamiami Hyundai - Naples / Florida
2016 Hyundai Genesis Casablanca White 4D Sedan 3.8 RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT NAVIGATION, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, BACK UP CAMERA, SMART KEY, Beige w/Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, 7" Color LCD Multi-Information Display, Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Electronic Parking Brake w/Automatic Vehicle Hold, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Haptic Feedback Steering Wheel, High Beam Assist, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), LED Fog Lamps, Option Group 03, Power Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Power Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Tilt-and-Slide Panoramic Sunroof, Power Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Wheel, Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Pre-Safety Seatbelt, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/CD/DVD/MP3 Audio System, Rearview Camera w/Parking Guidelines, Signature Package 02, Smart Cruise Control, Technology Package 03.Reviews:* Exceptional value; roomy and high-quality interior; hushed cabin; excellent crash test scores; long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds18/29 City/Highway MPGBuy With Confidence at Tamiami Hyundai In Beautiful Naples Florida. Tamiami Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned 72 Hour Exchange Policy Free Roadside Assistance / Towing. WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !! 72 Hour Return Policy: Must be within 72 hours and under 300 miles of delivery, customer is responsible for any damage to the vehicle. Price Plus Tax, Registration Fees, Dealer Services, Dealer installed Items, & Dealer Preformed Service/Reconditioning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGN4JE5GU134986
Stock: P134986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
