Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me

More spacious than any other sedan in its class, our incredible 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 AWD in gorgeous Casablanca White radiates premium good looks with performance to match! Powering this sleek luxury sedan is the refined 3.8 Liter V6 that produces 311hp which is mated to an advanced 8 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. This dynamic All Wheel Drive duo allows you to achieve up to 29mpg on the highway and provides a ride at the leading edge of comfort! The unique alloy wheels and dual power-folding heated side mirrors beautifully enhance our Genesis 3.8. Featuring the latest in technology and the most premium materials, the 3.8 cabin greets you with leather-trimmed heated front seats and dual automatic temperature control that will keep you and your passengers completely comfortable, while the 12-way power driver's seat and the tilt/telescopic leather-trimmed steering wheel enable you to find your ideal seating position. Enjoy convenience and peace of mind with Hyundai's innovative Blue-Link Infotainment System, Navigation with a prominent display and the Destination search powered by Google. Hyundai believes your safety is the first priority and has packed the technologically advanced Genesis with nine advanced airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, a Rearview Camera and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Now is the time to reward yourself with the automotive excellence synonymous with our Hyundai Genesis. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Make the Classic Choice, at Classic Honda Streetsboro Ohio, for your next pre-owned vehicle purchase. Any questions please call 330-422-7000 and ask to speak with one of our professional and courteous sales people. Feel free to reach out to me (Used Car Manager T.J. Ketchem) directly 440-536-1898 call, text, or email at (tketchem@driveclassic.com).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHGN4JE8GU111198

Stock: H34111B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020