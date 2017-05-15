  1. Home
  2. Genesis
  3. Genesis G80
  4. Used 2018 Genesis G80
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(45)
Appraise this car

2018 Genesis G80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Costs less than comparable luxury sedans in its class
  • Roomy interior stays very quiet at highway speeds
  • Impressive blend of power, performance and refinement
  • Ride quality isn't as cushy or refined as that of some rival sedans
  • Rear-seat headroom is a little tight for this class
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Genesis G80 for Sale
2018
2017
List Price Range
$28,999 - $39,581
Used G80 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which G80 does Edmunds recommend?

Even in base 3.8 trim, the 2018 Genesis G80 comes with enough premium features to feel like a proper luxury sedan. You can option up the base trim with Premium and Ultimate option packages, but instead of that we'd go for the new 3.3T Sport. Essentially a 3.8 with both option packages and an upgraded engine, the 3.3T comes with a saucier engine (54 more horsepower), nicer wheels, added styling flourishes and an adaptive suspension. It costs more than a fully loaded 3.8, but we think the performance is worth it. It's the one we'd get.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.5 / 10

Now in its second year as a stand-alone brand, Genesis expands its luxury sedan lineup with a new turbocharged G80 Sport model. If anyone wondered whether Hyundai, the parent company from which Genesis is spun, intended to compete seriously in the luxury segment, wonder no more.

For 2018, the G80 adds a 3.3T Sport trim level. Powered by a turbocharged V6 and underpinned by an adaptive, performance-oriented suspension, the 3.3T Sport promises to infuse the lineup with a level of performance that's on par with its European competitors. Up until now, we've found the G80 is an exceptionally nice cruiser and commuter, but only just passable when trying to whip up a frenzy in the twists and turns.

A sprinkling of other new features, such as adaptive LED headlights and wireless device charging, add to the G80's already impressive list of standard and optional features, a list that fetches far more money when equipped on similar luxury sedans. And therein lies the appeal of the G80, a car where your money goes much further.

There is some compromise, of course. Inside you'll find quality and craftsmanship on the level of its European and Japanese peers, but rear-seat headroom is a little tight for this class of car. We've also found the standard suspension doesn't offer the same kind of tight and cushy sophistication of its rivals. And some shoppers might balk at the Genesis G80 not having the panache or brand recognition of its established rivals. From our standpoint, though, the G80's price atones for these sins. It's a truly desirable midsize luxury sedan.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Hyundai Genesis as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2018 Genesis G80 models

The 2018 Genesis G80 is a midsize, five-passenger luxury sedan available in three trim levels: 3.8, 3.3T Sport and 5.0. The number soup correlates to the size of engine underhood. For a base trim level, the G80 3.8 is anything but basic, with a wealth of standard features that equals or surpasses most in its class. The G80 5.0 adds larger wheels and minor trim enhancements, but more notably more power from a V8 engine. The G80 3.3T Sport is more oriented to performance driving with its turbo V6 engine and dynamic suspension.

The G80 3.8 starts with a 3.8-liter V6 engine (311 horsepower, 293 pound-feet), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.

Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights with automatic high beams, LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera, heated auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, traffic adapting cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, and a hands-free auto-opening trunklid.

Inside the cabin are eight-way power front seats (with heating and four-way power lumbar adjustment), leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Technology features include an 8-inch touchscreen interface, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, the Genesis Connected Services telematics system, two USB ports, and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.

Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection also come standard. All-wheel-drive models also come with headlight washers, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

The G80 3.8 also offers two optional packages. The Premium package includes LED foglights, front and rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats (on rear-wheel-drive models), rear and side window shades, a wireless device charging pad, a Lexicon 14-speaker audio system and an upgraded driver information display.

The Ultimate package builds on the Premium package, adding turn-swiveling LED headlights, a power trunklid, upgraded leather upholstery and driver seat adjustments, matte wood and aluminum trim, a head-up display, a 9.2-inch touchscreen, a multiview rearview/parking camera, a Lexicon 17-speaker audio system, and a carbon-dioxide sensor for the climate control system.

The new G80 3.3T Sport includes the Ultimate package features (minus LED foglights) and further gains a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine (365 hp and 376 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, sport front seats, a simulated suede headliner, carbon-fiber interior trim, and dark chrome exterior trim.

The G80 5.0 Ultimate comes equipped like the 3.3T Sport, but instead uses a 5.0-liter V8 engine (420 hp, 383 lb-ft). When equipped with optional all-wheel drive, the 3.3T Sport and 5.0 also include a heated steering wheel.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Genesis G80 Ultimate (3.8L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD) and the Genesis G80 Sport (turbocharged 3.3L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Driving

6.5
This G80's focus isn't performance, but it offers enough of it for most owners. Most European competitors will be quicker and more engaging to drive, but the G80 is no slouch either. We do wish its electronic safety aids were far less intrusive.

Acceleration

7.5
The 3.8-liter V6 may be the base engine, but that doesn't make it a lump. There's a healthy amount of midrange and top-end punch, complemented by a surprisingly pleasant soundtrack. Put the pedal to the floor, and the G80 accelerates to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, a decently quick time but on the slow side for the segment. The Sport manages a livelier 5.2-second sprint time.

Braking

7.0
The brakes are light-effort and easy to be smooth with. But there's a lot of ABS noise and strong pedal pulsations that occur under heavy braking, which won't promote calmness during panic braking. The G80 Ultimate stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, slightly below average due to low-rolling-resistance tires. The Sport stopped in 117 feet.

Steering

6.0
At highway cruising speeds, the G80's steering is stable and wander-free. When driving on curvy roads, though, there's a peculiarity in the steering assist that makes it feel as if it's out of sync with your inputs. It creates an unnatural feel and a lack of precision that diminishes confidence.

Handling

6.0
The G80's suspension strikes a nice balance of comfort and composure. But the moment you step a toe beyond mild sporty driving, the stability control slams the door shut. We suspect this car has handling abilities beyond its overbearing electronics, but there's currently no way to know for sure.

Drivability

7.0
In the default drive mode, the G80 responds and drives as you'd expect a luxury sedan should. Sport mode goes a step too far on the sensitivity meter, and the transmission can be slow to respond to downshift requests when operating on its own but otherwise is easily manipulated through the paddles.

Comfort

8.0
A priority for any luxury sedan should be comfort, and the G80 gets it right. Seat support and ride comfort are more than adequate for long-distance hauls, and the cabin is well-isolated against wind noise and other unpleasantries. Climate control is powerfully good, too.

Seat comfort

7.5
The 12-way-adjustable front seats provide a nice amount of comfort. There's decent lateral support for wide folks, but average-size adults will find the bolsters too far apart. We had no comfort issues staying in this car for hours. The rear seats are also comfortable and have sunshades.

Ride comfort

7.5
The G80 rides quite nicely, free of the floatiness that soft suspensions can sometimes deliver, yet with plenty of compliance to soak up road undulations. It may not erase some bigger bumps quite as well as the best in class, but most people wouldn't notice the distinction.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Its quiet cabin is on par with those of other luxury sedans in the class. There's zero wind noise or interior creaks, and only a small amount of road noise makes it into the G80's cabin. At full throttle, the V6 engine even sounds mildly sporty.

Climate control

8.5
The G80's dual-zone climate game is on point. It has plenty of cooling and heating capacity, as do the heated and ventilated seats. Some may even find the heated seats' rump-defrosting warmth a little too intense. We prefer the G80's physical buttons and knobs to most touchscreen alternatives.

Interior

8.0
The interior space and controls have been designed well in the G80, with an easy-to-use interface and lots of adjustability for the driver. The most glaring oversight is the obstructed forward visibility while making left-hand turns. Together, the pillar and sideview mirror create considerable interference.

Ease of use

8.5
The interior controls are very easy to use with lots of redundancy between the central rotary knob, buttons and touchscreen. The menu structure is quite simple, which makes it easy to figure out without the assistance of a user manual. But they provide one of those, too.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The doors open very wide, to near 90 degrees, with a very low step-over for the front occupants. Rear passengers have a slightly larger step-over, but there's still good space for feet to clear. Head clearance is also sufficient above each door thanks to the generous door openings.

Driving position

8.5
Tons of adjustment range for the driver's seat and a long reach-and-tilt range in the steering column make the G80 suitable for a variety of drivers. All adjustments are motorized, and the 16-way seat includes adjustments for a thigh extender, lumbar and lateral support.

Roominess

7.5
There's generous space up front in all dimensions. The center tunnel is wide in the back seat, but there's still quite a bit a room for outboard occupants and decent foot space beneath the front seats. Three people can fit in the back, but the middle-seat rise limits headroom.

Visibility

6.0
Visibility is hampered significantly during left turns because of the thick windshield pillar and placement of the sideview mirror. Rearward visibility is pretty good with small port windows splitting up the chunky rear pillars. Blind-spot monitoring and cameras definitely help.

Quality

7.5
Everything feels tightly integrated in the G80, and its wood trim is more befitting of the cabin's style than the carbon trim in the G80 Sport. The leather and the switchgear, however, don't feel as supple or hefty when compared to materials in the G90 and other luxury class competitors.

Utility

7.5
With a good-size trunk and decent options inside to store personal items, the Genesis G80 is a small step above the status quo. But accommodations for car seats could stand to improve.

Small-item storage

7.5
Small-item storage is decent. A bin up front houses a USB port, auxiliary input and wireless charger. A dual flip-door center armrest bin is pretty deep. And the side door pockets, although not very wide or long, are lined with rubber and cloth so items stored don't roll around or make much noise.

Cargo space

8.0
At 15.3 cubic feet, the G80's trunk is on the larger side of the segment. The trunk opens wide, and the hinges are protected so there's no risk of smashing luggage when put in the back. But the rear seats don't fold and the ski pass-through is on the small side.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The accommodation for car seats is OK, and there's a good amount of space in the back. But the LATCH anchors are tucked away deep into the cushions, making them somewhat difficult to access.

Technology

8.0
The G80 may not be pioneering new technology, but it comes loaded with a ton of features that most people will use every day. From Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to telematics that allow you to control certain functions through an app remotely, the G80 is definitely a car of the modern era.

Audio & navigation

8.0
The speaker grilles aren't quite as decorative as the larger G90's, but the 17-speaker premium audio system sounds just as rich. The navigation system breaks no ground, but it's easy to use thanks to its dual rotary and touchscreen interface, and you can search for points of interest using Google.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Thanks to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the G80 provides excellent access to your smartphone's media, map and call/text functions without the need to pair through Bluetooth (which is still present). There's also wireless charging for phones that support the function.

Driver aids

7.5
Driver aids are numerous but not perfect. The blind-spot system continuously sounds an alarm when signaling with a vehicle in the adjacent lane, and there's no way of turning off the audible alert. Lane keeping assist works well but only on straight roads. High-resolution cameras provide 360-degree coverage.

Voice control

8.0
The voice controls offer basic commands for radio tuning, media playback, and inputting an address or destination. The native voice recognition works well and provides easy-to-follow voice prompts that you can turn off after you become familiar with the system. Smartphone voice recognition is also accessible.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.5 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Genesis G80.

5(82%)
4(0%)
3(9%)
2(7%)
1(2%)
4.5
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Comfortable, Quiet Luxury Sedan
Gerry Preston,08/01/2017
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
If you're looking for a comfortable and quiet luxury sedan but don't want to pay the price of a new Lexus LS 460, take a test drive in this vehicle. Mine's a rear-wheel drive 3.8L V-6, and a single test drive was enough to convince us that we'd be much better of with this car than the 2017 LS 460, which we also test drove. We were replacing a low-mileage 2003 LS 430, and we also own a 2014 ES 300H, so we're very familiar with the Lexus sedans. I feel that Lexus hasn't kept up with the safety and technology features. Perhaps the 2018 Lexus LS will offer them, but it won't be out for at least another 6 or 7 months, and rumor has it that price will increase significantly over the 2017 LS. Things I really like about this car are, first, the large nav screen, which has touch-screen control, making it significantly better than the Lexus infotainment system, with its very awkward interface. I also love the fact that the G80 has four cameras, allowing a birds-eye view around your car when entering or leaving a parking space. Also a plus factor is the recommendation for regular gas. Really, I love too many things to list them all. What I don't love is the relatively poor gas mileage for a car of this type. They need to make it better!
Watch out BMW 5 Series and Audi A6
G80SOwner,04/30/2018
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
After driving used certified low mileage Audi A6 Premium Plus and BMW 535i XDrive, both priced at $47K, I felt pretty dejected. There was no way I was willing to pay $72K for a properly optioned new car. Enter the 2018 G80 Sport which I bought new for $55.1K. It lacks no option I could dream up. Adaptive cruise - check. All known forms of safety technology - check. AWD - check. Killer audio system - check. Plus plenty of other options that are extra charge on the German machines. So one might ask: what good are any of these things if the car isn't a pleasure to be in and drive? Check. The G80 Sport rides and handles most like the BMW 535i XDrive which is to say it is not a sports car but a very useful and pleasant hybrid cross between sport and luxury. It is very quiet inside, even at highway speeds. Handling is quite competent and feels well planted. Ride is sufficiently isolated, but not out-of-touch or floaty. The cabin is wonderfully laid out and comfortable. Controls have a satisfying tactile feel and are well placed. The infotainment and nav systems are works of art. Incredibly logical, aesthetically pleasing, comprehensive, and also includes the Lexicon audio system which is the best I've ever listened to in a car (Harman Kardon, JBL, Bose, Mark Levinson, B&O, etc.). Am I happy? Check. Watch out BMW and Audi. If you are *only* looking for one of these nameplates, your eyes are off the ball.
BMW/Mercedes/Lexus Watch Out!
RJ Derr,06/30/2018
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This sport sedan covers so many features that it will have wide appeal to many different drivers. Sporty--like to accelerate a bit, like to handle on curves and twisty roads? This is a great car (should get AWD though). Beauty of styling exceptional without much gaudiness or bling. Standard features for the price--a very good deal--they do not miss anything and zap you with expensive options like Merc/BMW, etc. The little things work well: air-conditioned front seats? Yes and it's quiet and it really cools! Safety features as to traffic, obstructions, blindspot pedestrians, etc.--exceptional. The acceleration on this turbo-charged model is outstanding and no lag (had a Merc 750iL and I know what "lag" is). I am a fairly experienced luxury car owner (I know, brag, brag--sorry) and I am comparing this to: 2012 Audi A7; 2010 BMW 750iL; 2014 Audi S6; 2015 Audi A8 and a 2014 BMW 550i--all of which I mostly enjoyed EXCEPT for the high prices! Give this car a drive and you most likely will have a candidate to save you $25-$30K from the bloated "bling-look at me cattle herd".
A LOT Better Than My Last One!
DanC,01/08/2018
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
Because I wrote such a critical review of my previous 2016 Genesis on Edmunds.com, I thought it only fair that I should rate the 2018 Genesis G80 that I purchased in October 2017. For some reason, Hyundai refused to fix a transmission problem that caused an irritating whining sound when decelerating in my 2016 G80. I had to open a Lemon Law case against them and go through the arbitration process in order to have them refund my entire purchase price. Thankfully I was successful and won the case. It's a shame Hyundai wouldn't invest whatever a new transmission costs in order to fix a defect rather than put a long time customer through this long and tiring process instead of losing the case and having to buy the car back...but, it was their choice! I liked that car so much, except for the transmission problem, that I thoroughly test drove and ended up buying a 2018 G80 Sedan. The 2018 base G80 comes with most of the safety features that were "options" on the 2016 and of course, absolutely quiet with no transmission whine! The safety features on this car are above and beyond what I expected and took a little getting used to, especially the lane assist feature. It seems that while driving, the radar sees the white lines on the highway and it does it's job quite well at keeping you in your lane; however, when you approach an exit and the line on the right disappears, the car wants to nudge you into the exit lane and unless you grab the wheel to stay in the lane, it could take you towards the exit. The Adaptive Speed Control works great, keeping a set and safe distance between you and car in front of you and will slow you and speed up according to actions of the car in front of you. Neat feature that will probably save lives or at lease prevent someone from rear ending the car in front of them because it will stop you! The Blind Spot Monitoring feature has been around for some time but this is my first experience with it. This feature saves a lot of head turning to check the blind spot but some habits are hard to break because I still find myself turning to check the blind spot regardless of the indication on the mirror. The Cross Traffic Monitor has already saved me from getting hit by, well, by someone that was in more of a hurry that me! There are so many safety features on even the base model that it would take me far too long to critique each. Suffice it to say, they are all there for a reason and so far, all work as designed. Kudos to Genesis for making them "standard" instead of "options." The exterior of the car has not changed appreciably from the 2016 and it is an "eye catcher." Mine is Casablanca White and looks fantastic. Lots of favorable comments on the paint and car design. Performance? What can I say except I have the base 6 cylinder and don't see the need for the 8 or turbo. The 6 has more than enough power unless you intend to drag race the car. The only little complaints are the gas mileage and the suspension. Hopefully the gas mileage will increase after engine break in and it's still a little stiffer riding than you'd expect for a luxury car. If I could, I would soften the ride appreciably. The interior is on par with more expensive luxury cars: seats are comfortable; the sound system is great; 8" display is a must have item; dash layout is excellent; all controls are easily reachable by the driver and positioned correctly. The A/C works as designed. I'm 6'2" and have no problem getting into or out of the car...the automatic drive seat adjustment works well. A final word of caution if you purchase a Genesis. I was told by the selling dealer that some of the electronics/sensors in and on the car are NOT covered by the full Genesis warranty. I do not understand why some items contained in/on the car are not covered for the full term warranty but they now offer different specific length extended warranties (for example a two year or five year warranty) to cover these items. I'm glad I decided to give Genesis another chance; this one's a keeper!
See all 45 reviews of the 2018 Genesis G80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
311 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
311 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Genesis G80 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the G80 models:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Initiates auto braking to avoid or mitigate a front impact if driver does not react in time.
Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
Issues audible warning if driver drifts from lane without signaling. Introduces subtle steering input to keep car in lane.
Driver Attention Alert
Monitors and analyzes driver steering, lane position and drive time, and alerts driver if it detects erratic driving patterns.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Genesis G80

Used 2018 Genesis G80 Overview

The Used 2018 Genesis G80 is offered in the following submodels: G80 Sedan. Available styles include 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A), 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Genesis G80?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Genesis G80 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.8 is priced between $28,999 and$34,981 with odometer readings between 19810 and42544 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport is priced between $35,491 and$39,581 with odometer readings between 34689 and43749 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Genesis G80 5.0 Ultimate is priced between $37,988 and$38,898 with odometer readings between 27999 and34769 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Genesis G80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Genesis G80 for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2018 G80s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,999 and mileage as low as 19810 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Genesis G80.

Can't find a used 2018 Genesis G80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Genesis G80 for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,895.

Find a used Genesis for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,093.

Find a used certified pre-owned Genesis G80 for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $17,428.

Find a used certified pre-owned Genesis for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,497.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Genesis G80?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Genesis lease specials
Check out Genesis G80 lease specials

Related Used 2018 Genesis G80 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles