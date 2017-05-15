2018 Genesis G80 Review
Pros & Cons
- Costs less than comparable luxury sedans in its class
- Roomy interior stays very quiet at highway speeds
- Impressive blend of power, performance and refinement
- Ride quality isn't as cushy or refined as that of some rival sedans
- Rear-seat headroom is a little tight for this class
Which G80 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.5 / 10
Now in its second year as a stand-alone brand, Genesis expands its luxury sedan lineup with a new turbocharged G80 Sport model. If anyone wondered whether Hyundai, the parent company from which Genesis is spun, intended to compete seriously in the luxury segment, wonder no more.
For 2018, the G80 adds a 3.3T Sport trim level. Powered by a turbocharged V6 and underpinned by an adaptive, performance-oriented suspension, the 3.3T Sport promises to infuse the lineup with a level of performance that's on par with its European competitors. Up until now, we've found the G80 is an exceptionally nice cruiser and commuter, but only just passable when trying to whip up a frenzy in the twists and turns.
A sprinkling of other new features, such as adaptive LED headlights and wireless device charging, add to the G80's already impressive list of standard and optional features, a list that fetches far more money when equipped on similar luxury sedans. And therein lies the appeal of the G80, a car where your money goes much further.
There is some compromise, of course. Inside you'll find quality and craftsmanship on the level of its European and Japanese peers, but rear-seat headroom is a little tight for this class of car. We've also found the standard suspension doesn't offer the same kind of tight and cushy sophistication of its rivals. And some shoppers might balk at the Genesis G80 not having the panache or brand recognition of its established rivals. From our standpoint, though, the G80's price atones for these sins. It's a truly desirable midsize luxury sedan.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Hyundai Genesis as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.
2018 Genesis G80 models
The 2018 Genesis G80 is a midsize, five-passenger luxury sedan available in three trim levels: 3.8, 3.3T Sport and 5.0. The number soup correlates to the size of engine underhood. For a base trim level, the G80 3.8 is anything but basic, with a wealth of standard features that equals or surpasses most in its class. The G80 5.0 adds larger wheels and minor trim enhancements, but more notably more power from a V8 engine. The G80 3.3T Sport is more oriented to performance driving with its turbo V6 engine and dynamic suspension.
The G80 3.8 starts with a 3.8-liter V6 engine (311 horsepower, 293 pound-feet), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.
Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights with automatic high beams, LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera, heated auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, traffic adapting cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, and a hands-free auto-opening trunklid.
Inside the cabin are eight-way power front seats (with heating and four-way power lumbar adjustment), leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Technology features include an 8-inch touchscreen interface, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, the Genesis Connected Services telematics system, two USB ports, and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.
Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection also come standard. All-wheel-drive models also come with headlight washers, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.
The G80 3.8 also offers two optional packages. The Premium package includes LED foglights, front and rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats (on rear-wheel-drive models), rear and side window shades, a wireless device charging pad, a Lexicon 14-speaker audio system and an upgraded driver information display.
The Ultimate package builds on the Premium package, adding turn-swiveling LED headlights, a power trunklid, upgraded leather upholstery and driver seat adjustments, matte wood and aluminum trim, a head-up display, a 9.2-inch touchscreen, a multiview rearview/parking camera, a Lexicon 17-speaker audio system, and a carbon-dioxide sensor for the climate control system.
The new G80 3.3T Sport includes the Ultimate package features (minus LED foglights) and further gains a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine (365 hp and 376 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, sport front seats, a simulated suede headliner, carbon-fiber interior trim, and dark chrome exterior trim.
The G80 5.0 Ultimate comes equipped like the 3.3T Sport, but instead uses a 5.0-liter V8 engine (420 hp, 383 lb-ft). When equipped with optional all-wheel drive, the 3.3T Sport and 5.0 also include a heated steering wheel.
Trim tested
Driving6.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0
Scorecard
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the G80 models:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Initiates auto braking to avoid or mitigate a front impact if driver does not react in time.
- Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
- Issues audible warning if driver drifts from lane without signaling. Introduces subtle steering input to keep car in lane.
- Driver Attention Alert
- Monitors and analyzes driver steering, lane position and drive time, and alerts driver if it detects erratic driving patterns.
