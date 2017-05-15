Because I wrote such a critical review of my previous 2016 Genesis on Edmunds.com, I thought it only fair that I should rate the 2018 Genesis G80 that I purchased in October 2017. For some reason, Hyundai refused to fix a transmission problem that caused an irritating whining sound when decelerating in my 2016 G80. I had to open a Lemon Law case against them and go through the arbitration process in order to have them refund my entire purchase price. Thankfully I was successful and won the case. It's a shame Hyundai wouldn't invest whatever a new transmission costs in order to fix a defect rather than put a long time customer through this long and tiring process instead of losing the case and having to buy the car back...but, it was their choice! I liked that car so much, except for the transmission problem, that I thoroughly test drove and ended up buying a 2018 G80 Sedan. The 2018 base G80 comes with most of the safety features that were "options" on the 2016 and of course, absolutely quiet with no transmission whine! The safety features on this car are above and beyond what I expected and took a little getting used to, especially the lane assist feature. It seems that while driving, the radar sees the white lines on the highway and it does it's job quite well at keeping you in your lane; however, when you approach an exit and the line on the right disappears, the car wants to nudge you into the exit lane and unless you grab the wheel to stay in the lane, it could take you towards the exit. The Adaptive Speed Control works great, keeping a set and safe distance between you and car in front of you and will slow you and speed up according to actions of the car in front of you. Neat feature that will probably save lives or at lease prevent someone from rear ending the car in front of them because it will stop you! The Blind Spot Monitoring feature has been around for some time but this is my first experience with it. This feature saves a lot of head turning to check the blind spot but some habits are hard to break because I still find myself turning to check the blind spot regardless of the indication on the mirror. The Cross Traffic Monitor has already saved me from getting hit by, well, by someone that was in more of a hurry that me! There are so many safety features on even the base model that it would take me far too long to critique each. Suffice it to say, they are all there for a reason and so far, all work as designed. Kudos to Genesis for making them "standard" instead of "options." The exterior of the car has not changed appreciably from the 2016 and it is an "eye catcher." Mine is Casablanca White and looks fantastic. Lots of favorable comments on the paint and car design. Performance? What can I say except I have the base 6 cylinder and don't see the need for the 8 or turbo. The 6 has more than enough power unless you intend to drag race the car. The only little complaints are the gas mileage and the suspension. Hopefully the gas mileage will increase after engine break in and it's still a little stiffer riding than you'd expect for a luxury car. If I could, I would soften the ride appreciably. The interior is on par with more expensive luxury cars: seats are comfortable; the sound system is great; 8" display is a must have item; dash layout is excellent; all controls are easily reachable by the driver and positioned correctly. The A/C works as designed. I'm 6'2" and have no problem getting into or out of the car...the automatic drive seat adjustment works well. A final word of caution if you purchase a Genesis. I was told by the selling dealer that some of the electronics/sensors in and on the car are NOT covered by the full Genesis warranty. I do not understand why some items contained in/on the car are not covered for the full term warranty but they now offer different specific length extended warranties (for example a two year or five year warranty) to cover these items. I'm glad I decided to give Genesis another chance; this one's a keeper!

Read more