Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me

366 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Genesis Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 366 listings
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    106,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,391

    $1,961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    106,562 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,788

    $1,595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in White
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    118,764 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,495

    $761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Silver
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    145,087 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,980

    $746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    107,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,886

    $404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Gray
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    96,898 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,250

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Silver
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    126,273 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,981

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    138,726 miles

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Gray
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    125,926 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    61,067 miles

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Black
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    153,754 miles

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    165,977 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Silver
    used

    2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $10,499

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    79,396 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,195

    $2,945 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    145,104 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,000

    $2,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    122,220 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $6,770

    $2,884 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Silver
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    43,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,590

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    126,584 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,999

    $1,405 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Genesis searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 366 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Genesis
  4. Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Genesis

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Genesis
Overall Consumer Rating
4.877 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 77 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (4%)
Great value and excellent performance
Jayz,11/30/2010
After owning 4 LS series Lexus's I decided on a change due to the Lexus lackluster styling and high price. Toyota/Lexus was having all the recall problems at the time and upon reading the various automotive reviews I took a Genesis for a test drive. What a pleasant surprise. After 3000 miles I can say that the car handles beautifully in all driving conditions, has excellent acceleration and a virtually sound proof cabin. I would highly recommend this car to anyone interested in a high quality luxury sedan like ride at a very affordable price.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Genesis
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Genesis info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings