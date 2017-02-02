Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me
- 106,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,391$1,961 Below Market
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Technology Pkg 4 Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Tray Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Ipod Cable Cooled Front Seat(S) Cabernet Red Pearl Jet Black; Leather Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DE6AU096791
Stock: AU096791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 106,562 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,788$1,595 Below Market
Auto Group of America - Ocala / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DE3AU084761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,764 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,495$761 Below Market
Subaru of Beechmont - Cincinnati / Ohio
Dual Automatic Temperature Control, DVD Navigation System, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Power Heated Front Seats, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Proximity Key w/Electric Push Button Start, Rear-View Camera, XM NavTraffic. Clean CARFAX. White Satin Pearl 2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DF1AU075064
Stock: AU075064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 145,087 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,980$746 Below Market
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
LUXURY SEDAN!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DE4AU093811
Stock: A4269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,886$404 Below Market
Keffer Hyundai - Matthews / North Carolina
This 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 is a one owner luxury vehicle with low miles and it is a great handling sedan .Some of the features are Bluetooth,17 inch alloy wheels and power front seats.Contact our internet team today to schedule your VIP appointment. All of our vehicles have been reconditioned and serviced with 125-point inspection giving you peace of mind. CARFAX Certified Dealer. Trades Welcomed. Aggressive Credit Union-Like Financing Available. Extended Warranties available on all of our vehicles. Come see us at 9010 East Independence Boulevard, Matthews, NC 28105. Make sure you print this page to guarantee Internet Pricing. 18/27 City/Highway MPG Trust the Keffer Hyundai team as one of the most reputable names in the car business. Find out why we are the #3 Certified Hyundai dealer in the entire country. Not all of our inventory is listed online. We offer Airport Pickup for out-of-towners and Concierge Test Drives for locals within 30 miles (either home or work).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DE9AU070833
Stock: 204270A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 96,898 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,250
Round Rock Hyundai - Round Rock / Texas
PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE PHONE, NAVIGATION, TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX PORT, USB PORT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, Genesis 4.6, 4D Sedan, 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V Dual CVVT, ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, RWD, Titanium Gray Metallic.8 DOHC 32V Dual CVVT, ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, RWD, Titanium Gray Metallic, 14 Speakers, 18 x 7.5J 14-Spoke Hyper Silver Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Acoustic Laminated Windshield & Front Windows, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-Defogging Windshield, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Chrome Lower Bodyside Moldings, Compass, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Automatic Temperature Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD Navigation System, DVD-Audio, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, Electroluminescent Cluster Gauge, Electronic Active Front Head Restraints, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lights, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, HomeLink(R) Integrated Transceiver, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Scuff Plates, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Sunshade, Power steering, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power windows, Proximity Key with Electric Push Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tailored Leather-Wrapped Dash & Door Trim Inserts, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Traction Control System, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Variably intermittent wipers, Woodgrain-Trimmed Leather Steering Wheel, and XM NavTraffic.Please visit us at Round Rock Hyundai to experience the difference that only happens when you work with the best. All prices plus tax, title, license, dealer installed accessories and any other fees are extra. Call 866-624-2493 for best selection. Inventory changes daily. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Phone, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, DVD Navigation System, Navigation System, XM NavTraffic, 14 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Automatic temperature control, Dual Automatic Temperature Control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Proximity Key with Electric Push Button Start, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Brake assist, Automatic Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Lower Bodyside Moldings, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated Scuff Plates, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Carpeted Floor Mats, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electroluminescent Cluster Gauge, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Tailored Leather-Wrapped Dash & Door Trim Inserts, Telescoping steering wheel, Electronic Active Front Head Restraints, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Power Heated Front Seats, Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Passenger door bin, Acoustic Laminated Windshield & Front Windows, Auto-Defogging Windshield, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear Window Blind, Rain sensing wipers, Rain-Sensing Wipers, PUSH BUTTON START, NAVIGATION, TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX PORT, USB PORT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE Adaptive Cruise Control, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Dealer inspection, This Hyundai is in Leather seats - Contact Hyundai Used Car Sales at 855-996-2892 or jkarnes@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DF9AU069867
Stock: YX069867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 126,273 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,981
Acura Carland - Duluth / Georgia
Acura Carland is pumped up to offer this beautiful 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Platinum Metallic, Beautifully equipped with Option Group 03 (Acoustic Laminated Windshield & Front Windows, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) w/Brake Assist, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Carpeted Floor Mats, Compass, Cruise Control, Dual Automatic Temperature Control, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electroluminescent Cluster Gauge, Electronic Active Front Head Restraints, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lights, HomeLink(R) Integrated Transceiver, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, Power Heated Body-Colored Side Mirrors, and Proximity Key w/Electric Push Button Start), Premium Navigation Package (Rear-View Camera and XM NavTraffic), Premium Package (Auto-Defogging Windshield, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Power Rear Sunshade, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Rain-Sensing Wipers, and Tailored Leather-Wrapped Dash & Door Trim Inserts), 17" x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Tray, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Front Seats, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Traction Control System, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, and Variably intermittent wipers! Enjoy the benefits of the complimentary 3mos/3000mile powertrain warranty on all late model used vehicles up to 150,000 miles! See this and all of our incredible inventory at www.acuracarland.com.Haven't found the feature you're looking for? This vehicle is just one of many available at Acura Carland. Need Bluetooth ? MP3 ? Navigation ? GPS ? Nav ? Moonroof ? Sunroof ? Power features ? Auto start or remote keyless entry ? Look no further!!! Check out our website at www.acuracarland.com for more details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DEXAU100793
Stock: AU100793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 138,726 miles
$9,999
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
Check out this gently-used 2010 Hyundai Genesis we recently got in. This Hyundai includes: CHAMPAGNE BEIGE METALLIC CASHMERE, LEATHER SEATS Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2010 Hyundai Genesis: The Hyundai Genesis sedan takes aim at mid-priced luxury sedans. With the V6 engine comes standard features like dual exhaust, dual-zone climate control and leather seats. The V8-engined sedan has a 14-speaker sound system, rain-sensing windshield wipers and proximity entry. The Genesis sedan's base prices start at just over $30,000. Strengths of this model include Sedan voted 2009 North American Car of the Year and lots of luxury in an affordable package ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DEXAU093912
Stock: ST-093912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 125,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,991
Evansville Hyundai - Evansville / Indiana
**LEATHER INTERIOR**, **MOONROOF**, **BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE-CALLING!**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!**, **CERTIFIED BY AUTOCHECK - NO ACCIDENTS!**, **LOCAL TRADE - NEVER A RENTAL!**, **GREAT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT - WON'T LAST LONG!**, 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V Dual CVVT, Leather. 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V Dual CVVT What does it mean to get a car from Duell's Evansville Hyundai: Here is the Duell's Advantage: * Huge Selection at Very Aggressive Prices! * We Take Our Internet Business Seriously! * Friendly, No Pressure, Information Rich Sales People! * Always Fair and Friendly Service Pricing! * Comprehensive Service with Loaner Cars - No Charge! * No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Your Car! * #1 in Sales Volume and Customer Satisfaction! Duell's Evansville Hyundai, because the most important option on your vehicle is its dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DF1AU089823
Stock: H07677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 61,067 miles
$10,990
Jax Auto Wholesale Inc. - Jacksonville / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DF7AU090331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,754 miles
$6,999
Loan Star Motors - Humble / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DF9AU080478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,977 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,995
Toyota of Greer - Greer / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DEXAU072395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$10,499
Top Value Auto - Wahiawa / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DF5AU110978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,195$2,945 Below Market
Ultimate Rides - Neenah - Neenah / Wisconsin
+++++WHAT A FANTASTIC DEAL! THIS IS THE GENESIS WITH ALL THE EQUIPMENT. BLACK EXTERIOR WITH BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER. HEATED/COOLED DRIVER SEAT, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, MEMORY SEATS, LEXICON STEREO AND SO MUCH MORE. CALL 920-725-2277 TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AND SEE FOR YOURSELF WHY THIS GENESIS WAS AWARDED 2009 NORTH AMERICAN CAR OF THE YEAR.+++++ Ultimate Rides is a local family owned business for over 20 years and service all makes and models. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit be sure to take advantage of our competitive interest rates. We also have flexible terms to match your budget.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC46E29U020722
Stock: 1142N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- 145,104 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,000$2,302 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
NAVII/NAVIGATION***BACKUP/REVERSE CAMERA***WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--FOR A MIDSIZE CAR IT HAS ELEGANCE AND IS SPORTY--GREAT ON GAS--MULTIPLE TECH AND SAFETY FEATURES--NAVY GRAY exterior and GRAY Leather interior .Features include: Reverse/backup camera ----automatic transmission w/SHIFTRONIC--4-wheel disc brakes--AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: XM satellite radio (6) speakers iPod/USB aux input jacks--4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) brake assist--Advanced dual front airbags w/occupant classification system--Front seat-mounted side airbags--Front/rear roof-mounted side curtain airbags--power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options Filter Options Automatic Headlights Cruise Control Fog Lights Tire Pressure Monitor (2) 12 volt pwr outlets 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions 3.8L DOHC V6 engine 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) brake assist 4-wheel disc brakes 6-speed Shiftronic automatic transmission w/OD Body-color heated pwr mirrors w/turn signal indicators Body-side reinforcements Childproof rear door locks Compact spare tire Continuously variable valve timing (CVVT) Driver/front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & visor extensions Dual zone automatic air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter rear seat heat ducts Electrochromic rearview mirror -inc: HomeLink universal garage door opener compass Emergency internal trunk release Energy-absorbing steering column Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters Front/rear crumple zones Front/rear floor mats Front/rear reading lamps Front/rear side-curtain airbags Hood buckling creases & safety stops Lower anchors & upper tether anchors (LATCH) P225/55R17 tires Pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: electronic active head restraints pwr driver lumbar Pwr steering Pwr windows w/front auto up/down Rear seat pass-through Rear wheel drive Rear window defroster Shift interlock system Silver grille w/chrome accent Solar control glass -inc: acoustically laminated windshield/front side glass Supervision electroluminescent instrument cluster Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC) Woodgrain interior accents
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC46E69U058843
Stock: c5el45t
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,220 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$6,770$2,884 Below Market
Hyundai Of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DE9BU141529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,590
Star Cars of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DF4BU118975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,584 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,999$1,405 Below Market
Cartina - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC46E19U043490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
