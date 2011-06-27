  1. Home
2009 Hyundai Genesis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and powerful engines, comfortable ride, features and options galore, good value for the money.
  • Lacks brand cachet, no all-wheel-drive option, rear seat does not fold down.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With optional V8 power, a roomy interior and plenty of standard and optional equipment, this luxury sedan in the $30,000-$40,000 price range deserves serious consideration.

Vehicle overview

If ever an automaker deserved a "Most Improved" award, it would be Hyundai. Within the last decade or so, the Korean company has gone from building cars that were the butt of cruel jokes to competent vehicles that just might be the cause of some sleepless nights for Honda and Toyota executives.

Now that Hyundai has proven it can keep up with Japanese carmakers when it comes to producing high-quality and reliable small and midsize cars at value prices, the company has set its sights on the large luxury sedan market with the 2009 Hyundai Genesis.

The Genesis matches up pretty closely with the Chrysler 300 in terms of wheelbase and overall length, but the Hyundai's exterior styling is less dramatic. If anything, the Genesis resembles a cleaner interpretation of a Benz S-Class. A 290-horsepower V6 is the entry-level engine, but the bigger news is a 4.6-liter V8 pumping out an impressive 375 hp. Both engines send their power to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. A well-tuned suspension, a full complement of the latest luxury and safety features and a striking, high-quality cabin complete the package.

With badges removed, the Genesis could easily pass as a Lexus or Mercedes-Benz, although we doubt many brand-conscious folks would give a Hyundai a second glance. Still, anyone shopping in the $30K-$40K entry-level luxury sport sedan segment would be remiss if they didn't give the 2009 Hyundai Genesis serious consideration.

2009 Hyundai Genesis models

The 2009 Hyundai Genesis is a full-size rear-wheel-drive luxury sport sedan that comes in two trims dictated by engine type. The Genesis 3.8 V6 comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, power front seats (eight-way driver and four-way passenger), dual-zone automatic climate control, a seven-speaker audio system (includes a CD player, satellite radio and iPod and auxiliary input jacks), leather seating, heated front seats, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel and cruise control.

The Genesis 4.6 V8 includes 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior accents, rain-sensing wipers, premium leather trim (including dash and doors), a wood-and-leather-trimmed steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an upgraded audio system (with a six-disc CD changer and 15 Lexicon speakers), a power rear sunshade, an eight-way power passenger seat and driver memory settings.

Most of the 4.6's features are available on the 3.8 via a Premium Package. Optional for both models is a Technology Package that includes xenon headlights, a trip computer, front and rear park assist, a cooled driver seat (4.6 only), a Logic 7 surround-sound audio system, a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic, a rearview camera and Bluetooth.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Hyundai Genesis is an all-new model. It's Hyundai's first rear-wheel-drive luxury car for the U.S. market.

Performance & mpg

The base engine is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 290 hp and 264 pound-feet of torque. The upgraded powertrain features a 4.6-liter V8 with 375 hp and 333 lb-ft. Those figures are with premium fuel; on regular, the numbers are 368 and 324, respectively. A six-speed automatic with manual shift capability sends the power to the rear wheels in both models.

For a big luxury sedan, the Genesis is quick -- we timed the butter-smooth V8 at just 5.9 seconds for the 0-60-mph sprint and 14 seconds flat for the quarter-mile. EPA fuel economy estimates for the V6 are 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined; V8 estimates were unavailable as of this writing.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front- and rear-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags are all standard.

Driving

Tuned more toward the luxury end of the spectrum, the Genesis' suspension offers a soft ride with respectable handling. The latter is surprisingly neutral -- a run through the slalom showed the Genesis to be a little soft and slow, but impressively obedient. The electrohydraulic steering assist leaves the rack-and-pinion steering feeling more isolated from the tires than we'd prefer, but the steering itself is still precise and appropriate, given the scale and mission of the car. Nobody would ever mistake the Genesis for a BMW when it comes to steering, but Infiniti or Lexus owners will find it familiar.

While a stopping distance of 124 feet from 60 mph isn't what we'd call world-class, it's still pretty good for a 4,000-pound sedan wearing all-season tires.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the 2009 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 V8 is outfitted like a true luxury sedan. Spacious, richly appointed and fully decked out with a comprehensive list of convenience features, this Hyundai looks and feels very much like a top-line Lexus. The seats are as comfortable as they appear, although they lack the kind of firm, highly bolstered Germanic treatment a sport sedan enthusiast might enjoy. The instrument panel's white-on-black electroluminescent gauges look like they came straight out of a Lexus.

The soft curves of the sweeping dashboard are complemented by an elegantly adorned center stack with numerous climate and audio controls, many of which have more driver-friendly counterparts either on the steering wheel or by the multimedia controller on the center console. Standard on the V8 model (and optional on the V6) is real leather trim that adorns the dash and door panels.

The trunk offers a capacity of 15.9 cubic feet, and although the rear seat does not fold down, there is a pass-through feature.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Hyundai Genesis.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Just bought a 3.8 Genesis Sedan
ibuy4u,06/10/2012
I was skeptical of Hyundai just like you. I wouldn't even look in the direction of this brand before BUT in these times...if your credit is shot due to the economy and can't get the car you drove before or want then this might be the car for you. After driving the Genesis I was pleasantly surprised! 3 main factors that caught my attention. Driveablity, Technology and Accessories. It drove like a cream puff. Smooth "very" smooth engine and tranny with kick when you need it. Technology available is just as good and plentiful as the rest with BMW and Audi hand controls. Accesories you would normaly have to buy as an option is included in the Genesis. Great value and warranty for the buck!
Saved my life
Zapataro,10/26/2016
4.6 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
A car company is at it's best when it has something to prove. Mercedes with the w126, VW with the Phaeton and Hyundai with it's Genesis. Hyundai wanted to show the world that it could make a car every bit as good as the Germans and mostly they succeeded. I looked at comparable 5 series and E class automobiles, their quality, options and reliability records and could not see the value in the Germans higher prices, besides the badge. A friend, who is a BMW diehard, had to admit that my Genny was every bit as fast as his 5 series, had a nicer interior and a stereo that blew his out of the water. It's not perfect by any means though. Not as polished as the Germans. The ride wasn't quite sorted, and the traction control was absolutely terrible. Even when the traction control was "turned off" it was still far to intrusive, cutting in at very inopportune times. In the year I owned it I had no troubles with it. I would have kept it for much longer had I not been T-boned by a full size van running a red light at 50mph! What I can say about that is I was able to walk away from the accident with only bumps and bruises.
Impressed every time I drive my Genesis!
Miles,08/31/2017
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
The Hyundai Genesis Sedan is a wonderful used car. In the past I've owned big heavy V8, rear-wheel drive cars- but the Genesis is unbelievably refined. There is little to no cabin noise whatsoever, this is really noticeable on the highway. Nice quiet drive, smooth shifting transmission, and plenty of power for a luxury sedan. It's not a wolf in sheep's clothing like BMW's and Mercedes can be when optioned properly, but if you're looking for a luxury car like the Genesis, you probably don't concern yourself with such juvenile attributes. This car is a comfortable, quiet, smooth car that has been extremely reliable. My Genesis sedan now has 130,000 miles on it and it stills looks and feels like I just drove out of the showroom. If you're spending a lot of time on the road, you'll want to spring for the optional Technology Package, Premium Package, and Premium Plus Package. This includes a wonderful navigation system with the same type of I-Drive out of BMW and Lexus, a seriously stellar sound system made by Lexicon- only found in Rolls Royce, and a slew of creature comforts like heated/cooled seats, perforated leather, etc.. If you don't feel the need to blend in with the wannabe BMW and Lexus drivers who finance ridiculously expensive cars that don't have half of the options, give the Genesis a try.
MY GENESIS 4.6
jerrymax,04/18/2015
4.6 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
I bought my 2009 Genesis six months ago strictly as a touring sedan. I quickly put 1200 miles on the odometer on a road trip and only another 1200 more since then. It is a beautiful car, very comfortable and moves like a rocket if you tap the gas. The build quality is rock solid and the 17 speaker sound system is the best I've ever heard. I'd give it a top rating on everything but the "fun to drive" item due to steering that is precise but feels sort of numb. But as a full-sized luxury car it's not meant to handle like a Porsche. Okay, that review was written about two years ago. I still own my Genesis and am very happy with the car. The only very minor problem I've had---not even a 'problem' really---is that it has apparently blown a fuse or sensor in the TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitory System) which I have not yet replaced. When working, this system alerts you to lower air pressure is a specific tire. I've come to appreciate the handling of the vehicle even more now that I've put about 15,000 miles on the car, which included one round trip to North Carolina (from NY) and several trips upstate. The steering is very responsive and the turning radius is very tight for such a large vehicle......really, you would be amazed! I have the 4.6 liter V8 and the car is so quick and smooth that if I don't use the cruise control I find myself going way too fast sometimes without realizing the speed. My first generation Genesis looks a lot like an S-Class Mercedes with a front grill that is almost identical. The second generation Genesis looks to me more like an enlarged Ford Fusion, or at best like an Audi A6, so I actually think the first generation is more impressive visually. Mileage is decent in around the town driving at about 17 mpg but cruising on the interstate I've averaged 25 mpg, which is very good for a 4,000 lb car with a 375 hp V8 engine under the hood! I had considered buying the after-market Genesis "wings" logo and replacing the flying 'H' Hyundai logo over the trunk but decided not to bother. Sure, Hyundai isn't a prestige brand of automobile----yet----but if they keep making cars like this they will be someday and, what the hell, they built the car so they should be able to badge it too. I'm proud of being smart enough to buy the Hyundai and get more for my money than if I'd bought some fancy overpriced German import. Okay, you've requested an updated review of my 2009 Genesis with the 4.6 liter V8. I still own the car and am still very happy with it. Until recently I owned three cars, which enabled me to limit the mileage on my Genesis, so that now this ten year old vehicle still only has 45,600 on the odometer. But now it is my only vehicle and am driving it every day. Until a couple of weeks ago nothing at all had ever gone wrong with the car. It still looks like new and rides beautifully. However, two weeks ago in late October the central entertainment package electronics that control the CD player, radio, Nav system, etc. would not engage. As of right now it is simply dead. I press on the center knob to activate the system and nothing happens. The car runs and still functions as transportation but I do miss my sound system. I had bought an expensive extended warranty for the car at purchase and, wouldn't you know, that five year / 75,000 mile warranty expired in September, one month before this happened. I've not yet had a repair estimate but I'm guessing it will be expensive, so I'm not happy about that. Aside from this unfortunate development, I have nothing but good things to say about my Hyundai Genesis.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
368 hp @ 6550 rpm
See all Used 2009 Hyundai Genesis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Hyundai Genesis

Used 2009 Hyundai Genesis Overview

The Used 2009 Hyundai Genesis is offered in the following submodels: Genesis Sedan. Available styles include 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 6A), and 4.6 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

