Vehicle overview

If you're the sort of person who values comfort, features galore and understated style, the 2014 Hyundai Genesis might be the luxury sedan for you. Why pay for a fancy badge when you can get a comparable car for thousands less that also includes the industry's best warranty?

Hyundai's value-packed luxury sedan straddles the size divide between European midsize and full-size sedans. Choosing one is pretty easy, as there are just two trim levels. The 2014 Genesis 3.8 comes standard with leather upholstery, heated seats and a strong V6 engine. Its options are mostly bundled into two extensive packages that include upgraded interior materials and state-of-the-art infotainment features. Your other choice is the V8-powered Genesis 5.0 R-Spec, which provides a more thrilling drive as well as practically every 3.8 option as standard equipment.

From a value-minded standpoint, the Genesis delivers plenty of luxury without the high expense of premium-brand sedans. On closer inspection, though, you will find some differences. For example, some interior materials' quality and the overall workmanship just come up a little short in comparison to the industry's more established standard-bearers from Europe and Japan. The Genesis also lacks an all-wheel-drive option, and its non-folding rear seat limits its maximum cargo capacity. Of course, many of these issues will be addressed in the redesigned 2015 Genesis (reviewed separately), but even in the current car, these faults amount to a small sacrifice in light of the sedan's many positive attributes.

Compared to similarly priced entry-level luxury sedans like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class, the 2014 Hyundai Genesis delivers similar features and more interior space. It's also a legitimate alternative to the more expensive Audi A6, Cadillac CTS and Lexus GS 350. Granted, the Hyundai might not look or feel as special as some of these more established luxury nameplates. However, if you're willing to shop outside the box a little, you'll find that the 2014 Hyundai Genesis delivers an authentic luxury-sedan experience without the premium price tag.