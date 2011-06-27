  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Genesis
  4. Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2014 Hyundai Genesis Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of car for the money
  • base model's comfortable ride
  • smooth and powerful engines
  • luxurious interior
  • generous warranty
  • sensational Lexicon sound system.
  • No all-wheel-drive option
  • rear seat does not fold down
  • disappointing braking with 3.8
  • rough ride in R-Spec model.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Hyundai Genesis for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price
$18,097
Used Genesis for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its desirable blend of style, features and power, the 2014 Hyundai Genesis represents a sensible alternative to considerably more expensive luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

If you're the sort of person who values comfort, features galore and understated style, the 2014 Hyundai Genesis might be the luxury sedan for you. Why pay for a fancy badge when you can get a comparable car for thousands less that also includes the industry's best warranty?

Hyundai's value-packed luxury sedan straddles the size divide between European midsize and full-size sedans. Choosing one is pretty easy, as there are just two trim levels. The 2014 Genesis 3.8 comes standard with leather upholstery, heated seats and a strong V6 engine. Its options are mostly bundled into two extensive packages that include upgraded interior materials and state-of-the-art infotainment features. Your other choice is the V8-powered Genesis 5.0 R-Spec, which provides a more thrilling drive as well as practically every 3.8 option as standard equipment.

From a value-minded standpoint, the Genesis delivers plenty of luxury without the high expense of premium-brand sedans. On closer inspection, though, you will find some differences. For example, some interior materials' quality and the overall workmanship just come up a little short in comparison to the industry's more established standard-bearers from Europe and Japan. The Genesis also lacks an all-wheel-drive option, and its non-folding rear seat limits its maximum cargo capacity. Of course, many of these issues will be addressed in the redesigned 2015 Genesis (reviewed separately), but even in the current car, these faults amount to a small sacrifice in light of the sedan's many positive attributes.

Compared to similarly priced entry-level luxury sedans like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class, the 2014 Hyundai Genesis delivers similar features and more interior space. It's also a legitimate alternative to the more expensive Audi A6, Cadillac CTS and Lexus GS 350. Granted, the Hyundai might not look or feel as special as some of these more established luxury nameplates. However, if you're willing to shop outside the box a little, you'll find that the 2014 Hyundai Genesis delivers an authentic luxury-sedan experience without the premium price tag.

2014 Hyundai Genesis models

The 2014 Hyundai Genesis is a nearly full-size, rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan available in 3.8 and 5.0 R-Spec trim levels (the numbers denote engine displacement).

Standard features for the Genesis 3.8 include a V6 engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, foglamps, heated mirrors, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a four-way power front passenger seat, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface and satellite radio.

An optional Premium package adds a power sunroof, power-folding outside mirrors, automatic wipers, premium leather upholstery, driver seat memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power rear sunshade, a navigation system, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera and a premium Lexicon 14-speaker audio system.

The Technology package (requires the Premium package) adds adaptive xenon headlights, adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning system, front and rear parking sensors, an upgraded gauge cluster display, a ventilated driver seat, heated rear seats, hill-hold assist, a more advanced navigation system with multimedia controller and a larger 8-inch touchscreen display, enhanced Bluetooth phone functions with audio connectivity, Hyundai's BlueLink telematics system and a 17-speaker Lexicon surround-sound audio system with HD radio.

The Genesis 5.0 R-Spec includes all of the above, plus a V8 engine, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, illuminated sill plates, a heated steering wheel, sport-tuned suspension and steering, and unique exterior and interior trim.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, Hyundai retuned the steering on the Genesis 3.8 trim level for better feel. In addition, the 3.8 gets standard 18-inch wheels, and the Genesis 5.0 now offers an optional heated steering wheel.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 is a 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 333 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission offered is an eight-speed automatic with manual shift control that sends power to the rear wheels. In Edmunds performance testing, this engine took the Genesis from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, which is a typical time for a midsize luxury sedan with a V6. The EPA's estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/27 mpg highway).

The Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec packs a 5.0-liter V8 engine making 429 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, the R-Spec hit 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, a respectable time for a V8-powered luxury sedan. Estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg combined (15 mpg city/23 mpg highway).

Safety

The 2014 Hyundai Genesis comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front- and rear-side airbags, and full-length side curtain airbags.

Lane-departure warning and Hyundai's Blue Link system are optional on the 3.8 and standard on the 5.0 R-Spec. Blue Link features automatic crash notification, an SOS button, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, geo-fencing (allowing owners to set limits for teenage drivers), stolen vehicle slowdown/immobilization/recovery and turn-by-turn navigation.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Genesis 3.8 came to a stop from 60 mph in 133 feet, which is significantly worse than most other luxury sedans, even accounting for its all-season, low rolling-resistance tires. The R-Spec's 112-foot stop with its summer tires does, however, measure up to its competition.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Genesis the best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side impact and roof strength tests. The Genesis' head restraints and seats also earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

With its soft, forgiving ride, the 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 is a plush cruiser first and foremost. However, the car's handling is respectable, and when called upon, the Genesis can perform evasive maneuvers predictably and with little drama. Thanks to extensive acoustic insulation, it's also a remarkably quiet car, even compared to other top-tier luxury sedans.

Get on the gas and the Genesis 3.8's V6 engine and eight-speed automatic deliver smooth, quick acceleration. The 5.0 R-Spec's V8, on the other hand, makes the car feel downright fast, and indeed, it's as quick as some V8-powered sedans that cost thousands more. Although it has a sport-tuned suspension, the R-Spec doesn't handle as well as many of its premium-badged rivals, nor is it as involving to drive. In addition, its firmer state of suspension tune brings about some unwelcome ride harshness, especially when driving over rough pavement.

Interior

If not for the sweeping "H" logo on the steering wheel of the Genesis, your co-workers might think that you're taking them to lunch in a Lexus. This is especially true of a fully loaded 3.8 or 5.0, as both pack a full complement of modern comforts and conveniences. Even the crisp, bright electroluminescent gauges appear Lexus-like. Take a really close look, though, and you'll likely find that the quality of the Hyundai's interior materials and overall craftsmanship isn't quite a match for the A6 and GS 350.

The control layout is well organized and functional. The upgraded infotainment system has an accessible learning curve, regardless of whether you use the touchscreen, the central control knob or the car's voice control. The two Lexicon sound systems are impressive, and the top-tier 17-speaker version is one of the best systems in any car at any price.

Befitting a luxury touring car, the Genesis front seats provide plenty of driver and passenger comfort even on longer trips. The same can be said of the rear seats, which offer ample head- and legroom, three headrests and optional outboard seat heaters. The rear seats don't fold down for additional cargo space, but a pass-through center armrest accommodates longer items that won't fit in the large 15.9-cubic-foot trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Hyundai Genesis.

5(57%)
4(43%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Happy
Jerry Berger,07/28/2017
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
I purchased the vehicle as a certified used car from a Hyundai dealership. Own it two weeks and have put on 1,000 miles. I will purchase snow tires for the winter months. While this car is great - I wished it was AWD for peace of mind.
5.0 R-Spec Great touring car
Skip,08/14/2018
5.0 R-Spec 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
I have driven domestics for 40 years, this is my first import and I am very impressed with the Korean build quality, V8 performance, and warranty.
Awesome Car
Larry B Green,06/17/2017
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
Compare Price,Mileage,Appearence and Ride Quality to other Luxury Cars. This Car is Loaded with All The Bells and Whistles. It has an Excellent Ride, Handles Well and has an Awesome Look. Simply Beautiful !!!
Nice car for the money
Tom,09/29/2015
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
Purchased mine in July 2014 Nice car now has 18000 miles with no issues however the cost of car vs what options are in it ,think it a bit short for being the basic model probably could have purchased a fully loaded Chrysler 300 with all options otherwise it's a nice car
See all 7 reviews of the 2014 Hyundai Genesis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
429 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Hyundai Genesis

Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Overview

The Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis is offered in the following submodels: Genesis Sedan, Genesis 5.0 R-Spec. Available styles include 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A), and 5.0 R-Spec 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 is priced between $18,097 and$18,097 with odometer readings between 50341 and50341 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Hyundai Genesises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Hyundai Genesis for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2014 Genesises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,097 and mileage as low as 50341 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis.

Can't find a used 2014 Hyundai Genesiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Genesis for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,510.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,887.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Genesis for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,247.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,362.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Hyundai Genesis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Genesis lease specials

Related Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles