Used 2017 Honda Pilot Consumer Reviews

Honda Pilot Nightmare Nicole M. , 09/15/2018 Touring w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 98 of 101 people found this review helpful We purchased a 2017 Honda Pilot in December 2016 with the hope of buying a nice, reliable vehicle based on Honda's reputation. This SUV has been a nightmare. We started having service issues at approximately 10,000 miles which included the back up camera not working, the navigation system failing, a rear window leak that required multiple visits to the dealership, traction control issues, and the most significant issue was the "Emissions System Problem". The emission issue resulted in numerous visits for repairs (sometimes reported as an oil change) when we brought the vehicle in and they would perform the regular maintenance in conjunction with the warranty work. After several visits associated with the emission issue, they replaced the catalytic converter and two gaskets, which did not resolve the issue. If the vehicle had not been under warranty this would have cost us approximately $800 to repair. About a week later the light was back on and they determined not all of the cylinders were properly functioning (keep in mind this has been a long running issue). At that time they replaced the injector set as well as some cylinders, which if not under warranty this would have totaled just over $2,000. As a working mom with three kids to drive to/from school and activities dealing with these issues has been a significant burden on our family. Our vehicle currently has about 30,000 miles and is still under warranty, but we are beyond concerned about the warranty expiring. We consulted legal counsel under the lemon law and also met with the General Manager Ken Snyder as CDA Honda is a local company and our preference is to get the reliable vehicle we thought we were purchasing. In our conversation he spoke highly of what Honda does to take care of their customers and really supports the local dealerships. Ken asked if "swapping out" the vehicle would work for us (that was my request under the lemon law); however, what he really meant was trade it in as we found out in the process when his staff sprang to life with the excitement of selling a new car. After all of the transportation hardships we have dealt with for the past year and a half, the thought of paying more money (for a vehicle that might function better) just seemed completely unreasonable. We received a letter from CDA Honda approximately a month ago indicating Honda was reviewing our case and have had zero follow up from Ken Snyder or anyone else at CDA Honda. When I inquired on the status I was informed it was with Honda and out of their control. The finger pointing began and it is particularly frustrating as a consumer when we are struck with a product that is not reliable. During the purchasing process we could have saved money by going to a larger dealership or purchasing one from Boise/Seattle, but we always want to support local businesses and keep money in our local economy (cash purchase). While everyone in the service department has been friendly, there has been no effort to proactively resolve this issue and we feel that it would be absolutely unconscionable to sell this vehicle (as a private party). Historically we have purchased new vehicles and have drove them for years. We currently have a Toyota with 130,000 miles that we use for family trips since our Honda Pilot with 30,000 hasn't been reliable and we are uncomfortable driving it too far from home. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Pilot Flies High James Nowell , 06/07/2017 Elite w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful The Honda Pilot is a very well built, high quality automobile. It drives good, rides good, and is very quiet on the road. It is filled with technology----almost to a fault. It will take my wife and me some time to learn all of its features. It is very smooth and is getting very good gas mileage. I can't imagine that any SUV being made could have more features than does the Pilot. It is also very roomy. It also has all wheel drive and stability control, so is very sure footed in rain or snow. We took a 3,000 trip to the northeast, and the Pilot performed flawlessly. It is very comfortable and will carry practically anything a traveler would want to take. The nine speed transmission is very smooth and keeps the engine in an appropriate power/performance range. The more I drive the car, the more I like and appreciate it. After driving this Pilot for one year and 24,000 miles I still appreciate it so much. It is solid as a rock. We have had our Pilot for 2 years and 45,000 miles and have taken several extended trips in it, and it has performed consistently and dependably. It is such a great vehicle on trips because it has plenty of room, is comfortable, gets very good gas mileage and has a long range, and performs as well whether going through a city or out on the highways. We only have the one car, and it meets all our needs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An all-star utility player Simon , 01/30/2017 Elite w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 78 of 83 people found this review helpful We looked at the Tahoe, Armada and Highlander and the pilot won us over on its winning combination of performance, economy, advanced AWD system and value. We travel to Vermont often on narrow, private roads that are not always plowed well. Honda's i-VTM is really the Acura SH-AWD with torque vectoring. On dry roads it helps some, but it is also a winner in the deep snow, shifting power left to right as well as front to back as needed. Really great system. The cargo space in this rig is HUGE, especially with part or all of the 3rd row down. The cargo area is equivalent is size to the Tahoe and more usable as the load floor is lower. The acceleration is decent and I like the intake noise as the VTEC kicks in at higher revs. Without flogging it, I've seen high 20s for MPG on the highway. Overall, over the first 1500 miles, we've gotten 23 MPG combined. The 9 speed feels a bit weird around 4th or 5th gear but it isn't a big deal. The push button shifter took some getting use to, but after a day we were used to it and it wasn't a big deal. I really liked the looks of the Tahoe, but for the money (and even not considering the money), the Pilot is an unbeatable combo of utility, economy and performance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice Ride! Beth Kuzmich , 08/18/2017 Touring w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I LOVE my new Pilot! It is comfortable, quiet, and a nice ride. There is plenty of interior room, and head/leg room, even in the 2nd and 3rd rows. Good storage between two front seats. With the 60/40 3rd row split you can put different size cargo in and only give up minimal seating. The rear 'trunk' space is very limited, so I would suggest installing roof rack bars and investing in a sturdy storage container. The climate control and entertainment options keep all rows of travelers happy too. Plenty of cupholders too. One of the issues I have experienced is a seriously over-sensitive front impact safety sense. It 'screams' BRAKE at you and shakes the steering wheel even when there is no chance for front impact (this is especially true when vehicle is taking a corner to the right and there is a car coming around the same curve on the opposite side). Can be very unnerving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse