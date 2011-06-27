  1. Home
MSRP range: $38,800 - $54,600
GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Crew Cab Pickup Shown
MSRP $40,495
Edmunds suggests you pay $40,777
What Should I Pay
At a Glance:
  • 2 Trims
2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Powerful diesel engine option
  • Impressive towing camera system and other available in-cabin tech
  • Variety of available models, including off-road-focused AT4
  • Lag primary competitors in maximum towing and payload capacity
  • Uninspired interior design
  • Can get pricey with options
  • No significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the fourth Sierra 2500HD generation introduced for 2020
Compare dealer price quotes

2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$38,800
MPG & Fuel
N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 36.0 gal. capacity
Seating
6 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque: 464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 240.5 in. / Height: 80.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 81.9 in.
Curb Weight: 6421 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
See all features & specs
FAQ

Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Sierra 2500HD both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Sierra 2500HD. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD:

  • No significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the fourth Sierra 2500HD generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Sierra 2500HD is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sierra 2500HD. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sierra 2500HD's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Sierra 2500HD is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

The least-expensive 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD is the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Pro 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,800.

Other versions include:

  • SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,600
  • Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,000
  • SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,800
  • SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,600
  • Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,800
  • SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,600
  • SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,400
  • SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,800
  • SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $54,400
  • SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $54,600
  • Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,600
  • Pro 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,800
Learn more

What are the different models of GMC Sierra 2500HD?

If you're interested in the GMC Sierra 2500HD, the next question is, which Sierra 2500HD model is right for you? Sierra 2500HD variants include SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Sierra 2500HD models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD

2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab Overview

The 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab is offered in the following styles: SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and Pro 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab models are available with a 6.6 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 401 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab comes with four wheel drive, and rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including SLE, Pro, SLT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab?

2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab Pro 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cabs are available in my area?

2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab Listings and Inventory

There are currently 3 new 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $47,860 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Sierra 2500HD Double Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,268.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab and all available trim types: SLE, Pro, SLE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab?

2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement6.6 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase162.5 in.
Length256.5 in.
WidthN/A
Height79.8 in.
Curb Weight6829 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

