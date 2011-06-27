Vehicle overview

GMC has been a popular provider of full-size vans through the years. In particular, the Savana has appealed to families, community groups and tradespeople needing to transport large numbers of passengers or tow substantial loads. It has all the traditional attributes you'd expect that give it the ability to haul just about anything you need, including eight to 15 passengers and payloads of nearly 3,500 pounds. It can also tow cargo weighing up to 10,000 pounds.

None of these are small tasks, and the 2016 GMC Savana is one of the few remaining multipurpose vans based on the tough, body-on-frame mechanicals of a pickup truck. The Savana also comes exclusively with V8 engine choices (two gasoline, one diesel), which give it plenty of pulling power. General Motors also offers the nearly identical Chevrolet Express. But most other full-size vans for 2016 are newer, and follow the European model of a tall-roof layout. These vans provide enhanced headroom for those moving around inside, yet still have substantial payload and towing capacities. These newer vans also use smaller engines, which reduces fuel consumption.

Among this new-age breed of work vans, you'll find the 2016 Ford Transit, 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and 2016 Ram ProMaster. They offer multiple roof height configurations (though for the Ram, only on the cargo version) and provide a superior foundation for commercial upfits. Another desirable pick for a full-size van is the 2016 Nissan NV, which also offers a space-efficient interior but not a diesel engine option.

If you compare the choices, the 2016 GMC Savana is undoubtedly going to look and feel behind the times. On the upside, the rugged underpinnings of the Savana have stood the test of time. The Ford Transit is the best van of the bunch in our opinion, but the Savana represents a potential bargain if you need a workhorse van and aren't picky about details and amenities.