Consumer Rating
(5)
1998 GMC Savana Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior. Powerful V-8 engine selections. Modern architecture.
  • Cheap interior materials. Mushy brake pedal. Numb steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Believe it or not, it had been 25 years since GM redesigned its full-size van lineup when the Savana arrived in small numbers for 1996. The GMC Rally Van and Vandura were introduced in 1971, and sold steadily until the end. Competition and safety regulations forced GM to redo the big vans -- heck, since 1971 Ford had re-engineered the Club Wagon and Econoline twice! To distinguish the new design, GMC rebadged the van Savana.

Savana features flush glass and door handles, hidden door hinges, standard antilock brakes and dual airbags. Doors contain side impact guard beams, though they do not meet 1999 safety standards yet. Front foot and leg room is adequate, and front seats offer a wide range of fore and aft travel. Rear heat ducts are standard, but for better warming (and cooling) an optional rear heating and air conditioning unit is available. Front air conditioning is standard. The center console contains two cupholders, an auxiliary power outlet and storage for items like CDs and cassettes. Five sound systems are offered and uplevel units have been improved for 1998. Savana is available in base SL or luxury SLE trim levels.

New for 1998 is a steering wheel with a mini-module airbag. Rear seats receive seat belt comfort guides, while a new PassLock theft deterrent system is designed to keep thieves from absconding with the Savana. Automatic transmission refinements result in lower levels of vibration and noise.

Buyers may select either a 135-inch or a 155-inch wheelbase. There is a choice of side-entry doors as well: a sliding door or a pair of 60/40 hinged doors. Inside the short-wheelbase Savana you'll find 267 cubic feet of cargo area, while the longer wheelbase model provides a whopping 317 cubic feet of volume. Up to 15 passengers can be seated within the longer van, on as many as five bench seats. Hinged rear doors open 180 degrees for easy loading and do not conceal high-mounted taillights when opened up. Gross vehicle weight ratings of up to 9,500 pounds are available on either wheelbase.

The base engine is a Vortec 4300 V6 making 200 horsepower. Optional motors include the new GM family of V8's, ranging from the popular Vortec 5000 to the monster Vortec 7400. Also available is a newly robust turbodiesel V8 good for 195 horsepower and 430 stump-pulling ft-lbs. of torque.

Like most products in showrooms these days, the Savana's styling is rounded and bulbous, with a front end that mimics the corporate look carried by most of GM's truck family. This design should wear well into the next century.

1998 Highlights

New colors, transmission enhancements, more power for the diesel engine, revised uplevel stereos and the addition of a PassLock theft-deterrent system mark the changes for 1998. A mini-module driver airbag is new, but it and the passenger airbag still deploy at full-force levels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 GMC Savana.

5(20%)
4(20%)
3(60%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.6
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Conversion Van
ruspol,01/09/2003
I purchased a used 98 Savana conversion van last week and I can't stop driving it. THe leather seats are very comfortable and leg room is excellent. I made my first road trip to San Diego and cruised at 85mph and got 15 miles per gallon.
Lots of Repairs
NelsonVSM,01/16/2004
I have a Glavel (AutoForm) conversion with 75,000 miles. Very nice for kids for travel and camper. Lots of problems including: new transmission (3,000 miles), new dash board cluster, broken CD, broke power attenna, new power window motors, dash replaced twice, failed water pump, failed AC, 3 batteries, brakes every 14,000 miles, etc.
Windy!
tfw3,07/15/2002
I paid close to 35K for an Exployer conversion. Great looking interior. However the ride is only fair and @ highway speed there is so much wind noise it is hard to hold a conversation
Great Van - built solid
stockmds,12/22/2002
This is my secound GMC. I bought this one new and paid almost $35,000. The price was a little step, but it is very dependable. I have only need a few minor repare and they were covered under warranty. This is a great van and I am very satisfied.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1998 GMC Savana

Used 1998 GMC Savana Overview

The Used 1998 GMC Savana is offered in the following submodels: Savana Van. Available styles include G3500 3dr Ext Van, G1500 3dr Van, G3500 SLE 3dr Van, G1500 SLE 3dr Van, G2500 SLE 3dr Van, G3500 SLE 3dr Ext Van, G2500 3dr Van, G2500 3dr Ext Van, G2500 SLE 3dr Ext Van, and G3500 3dr Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 GMC Savana?

Which used 1998 GMC Savanas are available in my area?

Can't find a used 1998 GMC Savanas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Savana for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,887.

Find a used GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $12,700.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Savana for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,775.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,958.

