  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana
  4. Used 2010 GMC Savana
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2010 GMC Savana Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines, dual passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, available all-wheel drive.
  • Cheap cabin plastics, less interior space than the Sprinter van, no tall-roof option.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
GMC Savana for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$7,683 - $9,961
Used Savana for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 GMC Savana is a willing workhorse for buyers requiring the functionality of a full-size van.

Vehicle overview

As the GMC Savana enters its 14th year since its last redesign, the staid platform is beginning to show its age. Not so much for style and design, which are generally afterthoughts for such large utilitarian workhorses, but more in terms of available options, fuel economy and road manners. In these areas, recent full-size-van offerings from Ford and Dodge have outshined the aging Savana.

Progress for the 2010 GMC Savana has been slow, but over the course of its history, it has seen numerous upgrades in terms of engines, available all-wheel drive, brakes, chassis and assorted interior improvements. This year, the Savana takes a few more baby steps forward with a new six-speed transmission, E85 flex-fuel compatibility and a slight bump in power for the 5.3-liter V8.

What have managed to remain intact are the 2010 Savana's core strengths -- most notably, its voluminous interior that can accommodate up to 15 passengers. This makes it ideal for companies, churches and schools that need to transport plenty of passengers and cargo -- short of buying a bus.

Unfortunately for the Savana, though, these strengths are also shared with its heady competition. The Ford E-Series is even longer in the tooth than the Savana but offers modern conveniences like navigation, satellite radio and a rearview camera. The Dodge Sprinter (soon to be sold under the Mercedes-Benz banner) exhibits better fuel economy and more refined driving dynamics and offers a tall-roof option. While the Dodge/Mercedes Sprinter has its advantages, the 2010 GMC Savana will cost a whopping $14,000 less, broadening its appeal to those on a tighter budget.

2010 GMC Savana models

The standard-wheelbase (135-inch) 2010 GMC Savana full-size van comes in half-ton (1500) and 1-ton (3500) configurations. The extended-wheelbase version (155-inch) is available only on the 3500. There are two trim levels: LS and LT. LS models are geared toward fleet service, so standard equipment is limited to features such as air-conditioning, an AM/FM stereo, vinyl floor covering and a theft-deterrent system. The more livable LT models include a chrome grille, auxiliary rear air-conditioning and heating, power windows and door locks, cloth upholstery, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel and keyless entry. Optional equipment includes power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, alloy wheels, remote vehicle start and an upgraded audio system with an in-dash six-CD changer.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the GMC Savana 2500 and 3500 models receive a six-speed automatic transmission and revised rear axles for added low-end torque and improved highway fuel economy. Also new for this year are remote vehicle start and flex-fuel E85 compatibility. In addition, the base 5.3-liter engine receives a slight increase in horsepower.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine in Savana 1500 models is a 5.3-liter V8 making 310 horsepower and 344 pound-feet of torque. A 6.0-liter V8 rated at 323 hp and 373 lb-ft of torque is standard on 3500s. All 1500 models use a four-speed automatic that sends power to the rear wheels, while 2500s and 3500s get a heavy-duty six-speed transmission. An all-wheel-drive configuration is also available for the 1500. The maximum towing capacity on 1500 models is 6,300 pounds, while the heavy-duty 3500 can pull up to 7,600 pounds when properly equipped.

Fuel economy is understandably poor for such large vehicles. The EPA estimates only 13 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 14 mpg in combined driving for the Savana 1500. Running on E85 will drop those figures by about 3 mpg across the board.

Safety

All Savana models feature four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control and side curtain airbags (for the first three rows of seating). In government crash tests, the 2010 GMC Savana 1500 scored a perfect five-out-of-five stars for frontal impact protection of the driver and front passenger.

Driving

A robust frame, rack-and-pinion steering (half-ton models only) and standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes give the 2010 GMC Savana a respectable ride and decent handling characteristics. Either of the powerful V8 engines endows the big van with adequate merging and passing abilities, even when laden with passengers and cargo. Among full-size vans, the Savana is pleasant to drive but still can't match the European-style driving dynamics of the Sprinter.

Interior

The GMC Savana's cabin is definitely geared for function over form. Controls are well placed and easily operated, but they'll never win an award for style. Because of the forward placement of the front seats, the front wheel humps intrude on the footwells, reducing space and comfort. Rear passengers fare better, with the optional 60/40-split driver-side doors making access to the rear seats much easier. The standard configuration seats 12, and depending on the model, eight- and 15-passenger layouts are also available.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2010 GMC Savana.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
323 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
323 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2010 GMC Savana features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 GMC Savana

Used 2010 GMC Savana Overview

The Used 2010 GMC Savana is offered in the following submodels: Savana Van. Available styles include LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LS 2500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 GMC Savana?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 GMC Savanas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 GMC Savana for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 GMC Savana.

Can't find a used 2010 GMC Savanas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Savana for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,747.

Find a used GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,883.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Savana for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,463.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,838.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 GMC Savana?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Savana lease specials

Related Used 2010 GMC Savana info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles