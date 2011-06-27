Vehicle overview

As the GMC Savana enters its 14th year since its last redesign, the staid platform is beginning to show its age. Not so much for style and design, which are generally afterthoughts for such large utilitarian workhorses, but more in terms of available options, fuel economy and road manners. In these areas, recent full-size-van offerings from Ford and Dodge have outshined the aging Savana.

Progress for the 2010 GMC Savana has been slow, but over the course of its history, it has seen numerous upgrades in terms of engines, available all-wheel drive, brakes, chassis and assorted interior improvements. This year, the Savana takes a few more baby steps forward with a new six-speed transmission, E85 flex-fuel compatibility and a slight bump in power for the 5.3-liter V8.

What have managed to remain intact are the 2010 Savana's core strengths -- most notably, its voluminous interior that can accommodate up to 15 passengers. This makes it ideal for companies, churches and schools that need to transport plenty of passengers and cargo -- short of buying a bus.

Unfortunately for the Savana, though, these strengths are also shared with its heady competition. The Ford E-Series is even longer in the tooth than the Savana but offers modern conveniences like navigation, satellite radio and a rearview camera. The Dodge Sprinter (soon to be sold under the Mercedes-Benz banner) exhibits better fuel economy and more refined driving dynamics and offers a tall-roof option. While the Dodge/Mercedes Sprinter has its advantages, the 2010 GMC Savana will cost a whopping $14,000 less, broadening its appeal to those on a tighter budget.