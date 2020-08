Used 2001 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me

Wahl Family Auto - Devils Lake / North Dakota

<b>Equipment</b> The GMC Savana gleams with a shiny gold metallic finish. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this unit is easy with the climate control system. This 2002 GMC Savana 1500; Luxury is rear wheel drive. This GMC Savana has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This unit features cruise control for long trips. The GMC Savana features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This 2002 GMC Savana 1500; Luxury features a tilt steering wheel. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This half ton van is roomy and has towing capacity. <b>Packages</b> COLD CLIMATE PKG: engine block heater. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 GMC Savana 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKFG65R621146646

Stock: AC025

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020