2005 GMC Savana Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong powertrains, dual-passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
- Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,954 - $5,906
Edmunds' Expert Review
Powerful Vortec engines and some unique features make the Savana (and its twin, the Chevrolet Express) pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.
2005 Highlights
The StabiliTrak stability control system becomes standard later in the model year, but only on one-ton regular wheelbase vans.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Tom,10/14/2009
Great vehicle for past 4 years. AWD has worked flawlesly and as good as a previous 4wd vehicle with a transfer case, and certainly more convenient. Two problems...AC will not hold a charge more than one season...side swinging door hits front passenger door when both open and dents rear door on edge of front door, really poor design (where were the engineers???)
pat,01/29/2005
If you want a work truck that looks great and last you have to go to GMC. My last truck was an 1986 with 130,000 and it was time to treat myself. It was her idea. Set the truck up right and love your job. GMC helps me do just that
pat gerien,11/16/2005
I've worked since I was a kid and GMC is the only work truck for me.There is a chance I could have used an extended van then I couldn't park it in the warm garage away from the birds we feed.
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
