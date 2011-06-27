Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,422
|$15,891
|$18,463
|Clean
|$13,090
|$15,498
|$17,975
|Average
|$12,426
|$14,712
|$16,998
|Rough
|$11,763
|$13,927
|$16,022
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,234
|$24,902
|$27,725
|Clean
|$21,685
|$24,287
|$26,992
|Average
|$20,585
|$23,055
|$25,525
|Rough
|$19,486
|$21,824
|$24,059
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,082
|$24,742
|$27,556
|Clean
|$21,536
|$24,130
|$26,827
|Average
|$20,444
|$22,907
|$25,369
|Rough
|$19,352
|$21,683
|$23,912
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,942
|$16,508
|$19,180
|Clean
|$13,598
|$16,100
|$18,673
|Average
|$12,908
|$15,283
|$17,658
|Rough
|$12,219
|$14,467
|$16,644
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,618
|$17,308
|$20,110
|Clean
|$14,257
|$16,880
|$19,578
|Average
|$13,534
|$16,024
|$18,514
|Rough
|$12,812
|$15,169
|$17,451
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,305
|$18,120
|$21,054
|Clean
|$14,926
|$17,672
|$20,497
|Average
|$14,170
|$16,776
|$19,383
|Rough
|$13,413
|$15,880
|$18,269
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,887
|$24,536
|$27,339
|Clean
|$21,346
|$23,930
|$26,616
|Average
|$20,263
|$22,717
|$25,170
|Rough
|$19,181
|$21,503
|$23,724
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,895
|$17,635
|$20,491
|Clean
|$14,527
|$17,199
|$19,949
|Average
|$13,791
|$16,327
|$18,865
|Rough
|$13,054
|$15,455
|$17,781
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,254
|$23,869
|$26,634
|Clean
|$20,728
|$23,279
|$25,929
|Average
|$19,678
|$22,099
|$24,521
|Rough
|$18,627
|$20,919
|$23,112
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,510
|$17,179
|$19,961
|Clean
|$14,151
|$16,754
|$19,433
|Average
|$13,434
|$15,905
|$18,377
|Rough
|$12,717
|$15,056
|$17,321