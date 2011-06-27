  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,422$15,891$18,463
Clean$13,090$15,498$17,975
Average$12,426$14,712$16,998
Rough$11,763$13,927$16,022
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,234$24,902$27,725
Clean$21,685$24,287$26,992
Average$20,585$23,055$25,525
Rough$19,486$21,824$24,059
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,082$24,742$27,556
Clean$21,536$24,130$26,827
Average$20,444$22,907$25,369
Rough$19,352$21,683$23,912
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,942$16,508$19,180
Clean$13,598$16,100$18,673
Average$12,908$15,283$17,658
Rough$12,219$14,467$16,644
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,618$17,308$20,110
Clean$14,257$16,880$19,578
Average$13,534$16,024$18,514
Rough$12,812$15,169$17,451
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,305$18,120$21,054
Clean$14,926$17,672$20,497
Average$14,170$16,776$19,383
Rough$13,413$15,880$18,269
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,887$24,536$27,339
Clean$21,346$23,930$26,616
Average$20,263$22,717$25,170
Rough$19,181$21,503$23,724
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,895$17,635$20,491
Clean$14,527$17,199$19,949
Average$13,791$16,327$18,865
Rough$13,054$15,455$17,781
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,254$23,869$26,634
Clean$20,728$23,279$25,929
Average$19,678$22,099$24,521
Rough$18,627$20,919$23,112
Estimated values
2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,510$17,179$19,961
Clean$14,151$16,754$19,433
Average$13,434$15,905$18,377
Rough$12,717$15,056$17,321
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 GMC Savana on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,090 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,498 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Savana is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,090 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,498 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 GMC Savana, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,090 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,498 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 GMC Savana. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 GMC Savana and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 GMC Savana ranges from $11,763 to $18,463, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 GMC Savana is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.