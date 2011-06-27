Vehicle overview

In full-size-van years, 13 is on the young side. That's how long it's been since the GMC Savana last received a full redesign, which makes it considerably younger than the hoary Ford E-Series. As such, we're not going to give GMC a hard time for letting its full-sizer stand pat for this model year. The 2009 GMC Savana does just about everything a big van should, lacking only the Dodge Sprinter's tall-roof option and superior fuel economy.

There have been numerous updates over the course of the life cycle of General Motors' full-size vans, the Savana and the Chevrolet Express. Notably, '03 saw the arrival of updated V8 engines, available all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements. Though the interior materials and switchgear are still nothing to write home about, they did receive some refinements last year. Short of a complete overhaul, the 2009 GMC Savana is about as good as the General's full-size van is going to get.

With room for up to 15 passengers, beasts of burden like the Savana are ideal for those who want to ferry around large numbers of people without going all-out and buying a bus. As such, the Savana is a logical choice for churches, schools and other institutions with large-scale transportation requirements. The more modern Dodge Sprinter makes for a superior shuttle, however, thanks to its taller roof, better road manners and superior fuel efficiency. It's more expensive, though, so if you don't want to break the bank, the Savana should be fully up to the task.