  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana
  4. Used 2009 GMC Savana
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2009 GMC Savana Review

Pros & Cons

  • Robust engines, dual passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, available all-wheel drive.
  • Cheesy cabin plastics, less interior space than Dodge's van, no tall-roof option.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
GMC Savana for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$6,790 - $8,953
Used Savana for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 GMC Savana is a willing workhorse for buyers requiring the functionality of a full-size van.

Vehicle overview

In full-size-van years, 13 is on the young side. That's how long it's been since the GMC Savana last received a full redesign, which makes it considerably younger than the hoary Ford E-Series. As such, we're not going to give GMC a hard time for letting its full-sizer stand pat for this model year. The 2009 GMC Savana does just about everything a big van should, lacking only the Dodge Sprinter's tall-roof option and superior fuel economy.

There have been numerous updates over the course of the life cycle of General Motors' full-size vans, the Savana and the Chevrolet Express. Notably, '03 saw the arrival of updated V8 engines, available all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements. Though the interior materials and switchgear are still nothing to write home about, they did receive some refinements last year. Short of a complete overhaul, the 2009 GMC Savana is about as good as the General's full-size van is going to get.

With room for up to 15 passengers, beasts of burden like the Savana are ideal for those who want to ferry around large numbers of people without going all-out and buying a bus. As such, the Savana is a logical choice for churches, schools and other institutions with large-scale transportation requirements. The more modern Dodge Sprinter makes for a superior shuttle, however, thanks to its taller roof, better road manners and superior fuel efficiency. It's more expensive, though, so if you don't want to break the bank, the Savana should be fully up to the task.

2009 GMC Savana models

The standard-wheelbase (135-inch) GMC Savana full-size van comes in half-ton (1500) and 1-ton (3500) configurations. The extended-wheelbase version (155-inch) is available only on the 3500. There are two trim levels: LS and LT. LS models are geared toward fleet service, so standard equipment is limited to features such as air-conditioning, an AM/FM stereo and a theft-deterrent system. The more livable LT models include auxiliary rear air-conditioning and heating, power windows and door locks, cloth upholstery, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel and keyless entry. Optional equipment groups are extensive, with features like power driver and front passenger seats, alloy wheels and an upgraded audio system with an in-dash six-CD changer.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 GMC Savana receives no notable changes other than an available "fast idle" option for the 6.0-liter V8, which supposedly facilitates the use of accessories while the vehicle is idling.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine in Savana 1500 models is a 5.3-liter V8 making 301 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. A 6.0-liter V8 rated at 323 hp and 373 lb-ft of torque is standard on 3500s. All 1500 models use a four-speed automatic that sends power to the rear wheels, while 3500s get a heavy-duty version of that transmission. An all-wheel-drive configuration is also available for the 1500. The maximum towing capacity on 1500 models is 6,300 pounds, while the heavy-duty 3500 can pull up to 7,600 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety

All models have standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control and side curtain airbags (for the first three rows of seating). In frontal-impact crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the 2009 GMC Savana scored a perfect five stars for both driver and front-passenger protection.

Driving

A robust frame, rack-and-pinion steering (half-ton models only) and standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes give the 2009 GMC Savana respectable ride and handling characteristics. With a pair of strong V8 engines to choose from, merging and passing maneuvers are easily accomplished, even when you're hauling a heavy load of passengers and cargo. As full-size vans go, the Savana is pleasant to pilot -- just don't expect it to match the European-style driving dynamics of the Sprinter.

Interior

The GMC Savana's interior is built for functionality, not fashion. All controls are simple to use and well within reach of the driver, but they're far from stylish. The front footwells remain as cramped as ever. On the bright side, the optional 60/40-split driver-side doors facilitate access to the rear seats. The standard configuration seats 12, with 8- and 15-passenger arrangements also available, depending on which model you choose.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2009 GMC Savana.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
323 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
323 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
301 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
323 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 2009 GMC Savana features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 GMC Savana

Used 2009 GMC Savana Overview

The Used 2009 GMC Savana is offered in the following submodels: Savana Van. Available styles include LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 2500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 GMC Savana?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 GMC Savanas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 GMC Savana for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 GMC Savana.

Can't find a used 2009 GMC Savanas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Savana for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,548.

Find a used GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,023.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Savana for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,446.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,675.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 GMC Savana?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Savana lease specials

Related Used 2009 GMC Savana info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles