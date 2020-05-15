Used 2017 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Savana LS 3500

    35,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,500

    $3,303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Savana LS 3500

    53,453 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,995

    $2,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Savana LS 3500

    60,531 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,995

    $2,122 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana LS 3500

    32,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,888

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Savana LS 3500

    47,886 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,500

    $2,469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana LS 3500

    62,423 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,995

    $1,994 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Savana LS 3500

    790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana LS 3500

    27,131 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $21,000

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana LS 2500 in White
    certified

    2017 GMC Savana LS 2500

    60,988 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,546

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana LT 2500 in White
    certified

    2017 GMC Savana LT 2500

    25,337 miles

    $23,788

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana LS 3500

    35,039 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana LT 3500

    52,398 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Savana LS 3500

    53,924 miles

    $16,994

    Details
  • 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 in White
    used

    2018 GMC Savana LT 3500

    46,493 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,999

    $1,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 in White
    used

    2018 GMC Savana LT 3500

    40,414 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,495

    $1,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 in White
    used

    2018 GMC Savana LT 3500

    55,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,337

    $1,639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 in White
    used

    2016 GMC Savana LS 3500

    95,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,981

    $1,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 in White
    used

    2018 GMC Savana LT 3500

    59,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,500

    $372 Below Market
    Details

