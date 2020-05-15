Used 2017 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me

Griffin Buick GMC - Monroe / North Carolina

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Boasts 17 Highway MPG and 11 City MPG! This GMC Savana Passenger boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 4.8L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. VISORS, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, PADDED WITH CLOTH TRIM and dual vanity mirrors, illuminated on passenger-side, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (STD), SUMMIT WHITE. SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH VINYL TRIM and head restraints, includes inboard armrests (STD), SEATING, 12-PASSENGER, (2-3-3-4 SEATING CONFIGURATION) 4-passenger seat is a 50/50 split, 2-piece configuration (STD), REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY with 2 transmitters and remote panic button, REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, PAINT, SOLID (STD), MEDIUM PEWTER, VINYL, LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, LIGHTING, AUXILIARY with reading and underhood lights Includes (DH6) driver and front passenger visor vanity mirrors.), HEATER, REAR AUXILIARY, ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler. (STD).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GJW7EFF2H1340327

Stock: X170327

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 05-15-2020