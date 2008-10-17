Used 2007 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me
- 110,606 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$13,491
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
6.0L V8, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, 15-PASSENGER SEATING (2-3-3-3-4 SEATING CONFIG), DRIVER SIDE POWER CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, TOW PACKAGE,*** POWER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE,*** CONVENIENCE PACKAGE,*** CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE,*** PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1LT,*** KEYLESS REMOTE, TEMPERATURE GAUGE, COMPASS GAUGE, FLOOR MATS, 3.73 GEAR RATIO, POWER MIRRORS, RUNNING BOARDS, AFTERMARKET REVERSE CAMERA, 145 AMP ALTERNATOR, CHROME GRILLE, CRUISE CONTROL, DELUXE CONSOLE, DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER PADDED VISORS, DUAL COMPOSITE HALOGEN HEADLAMPS, FRONT & REAR CHROME BUMPERS W/STEP-PAD, GRAY-PAINTED W/CHROME CENTER CAPS WHEELS, POWER DOOR LOCKS W/LOCK-OUT PROTECTION, POWER WINDOWS, REAR AIR, REAR AUXILIARY HEATER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WHEEL, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 16" FACTORY WHEELS, FIRESTONE TRANSFORCE AT2 LT245/75/R16 TIRES!TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 1 OWNER 2007 GMC SAVANA G3500 LT 15 PASSENGER 6.0 LITER REAR WHEEL DRIVE TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJHG39U971214438
Stock: F23176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2020
- 126,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,480
Mills Ford - Baxter / Minnesota
145 Amp Alternator, 8-Passenger Seating (2-3-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Point Digital Compass, AM/FM Stereo w/Seek & Scan, Auxiliary Lighting, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Driver & Front Passenger Padded Visors, Front Reclining High-Back Bucket Seats, Power Convenience Package, Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Reading Lights, Rear Air, Rear Auxiliary Heater, Tilt Steering Wheel, Underhood Lights.2008 GMC Savana G1500 LSPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Auxiliary Lighting (Driver & Front Passenger Padded Visors, Reading Lights, and Underhood Lights), Convenience Package (Cruise Control and Tilt Steering Wheel), Power Convenience Package (Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection and Power Windows), Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Cold Climate Package (Engine Block Heater), 145 Amp Alternator, 8-Passenger Seating (2-3-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Point Digital Compass, AM/FM Stereo w/Seek & Scan, Front Reclining High-Back Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Rear Auxiliary Heater, 2 Speakers, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Custom Vinyl Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Gray-Painted w/Gray Center Caps Wheels, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Inboard Armrests, Tachometer, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Savana LS 1500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFG154381108517
Stock: 1F200369A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 138,980 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Lynch Buick Chevrolet GMC - Burlington / Wisconsin
2003 Sandalwood Metallic GMC Savana G1500 SLE 8 Passenger 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI RWD USB CHARGING PORTS, STREAMNG MUSIC, DIAGNOSTIC ALERTS, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Multi-zone Climate Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Security System, Premium Wheels, 145 Amp Alternator, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe Console, Dual Composite Halogen Headlamps, Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Front Chrome Bumper, Gray Painted w/Chrome Center Caps Wheels, LS Decor, Power Convenience Package, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1, Reading Lamps, Rear Air, Rear Chrome Bumper w/Step Pad, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Inboard Armrests, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt Steering Wheel, Underhood Lamp.At the Lynch GM Super Store in Burlington we believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST Value. We do not mark them up, to mark them down. You don't have to win a Negotiation to get a Great Price and a Great Value. We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Wisconsin & Illinois & surrounding communities, Burlington, Lake County, Kenosha County, Pleasant Prairie, Racine, Oak Creek, Milwaukee, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Bristol, Kenosha, Waukegan, Antioch, Gurnee, Hales Corners, Grayslake, Libertyville, Zion, Winthrop Harbor, Salem, Paddock Lake, Somers, Wadsworth, Lake Villa, Caledonia and Union Grove.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Savana 1500 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFG15T031152460
Stock: P13368A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 59,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995
Quality Auto Sales LLC - Anchorage / Alaska
This 2011 GMC Savana 3500 Passenger Van Comes Equipped with a 6.0 Liter V8 Automatic Engine, Tow Package, Seats Up To 15 Passengers, Power Locks, Cruise Control, 59K Miles, and Much More! This Vehicle Qualifies for a Premiuim Mechanical Breakdown Protection Package. Ask For Details! *Our Low Price includes Documentation Fee of $95. Our Low Price does not include title, licensing or registration fees. - This 2011 GMC Savana 3500 Passenger features a 6.0L V8 OHV 16V 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Tow Package, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, OnStar, Power Brakes, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Our Friendly Sales Team at 907-341-4100 or qualityauto@alaska.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7ZFG4B1188202
Stock: 188202-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 97,972 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
Wahl Family Auto - Devils Lake / North Dakota
<b>Equipment</b> The GMC Savana gleams with a shiny gold metallic finish. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this unit is easy with the climate control system. This 2002 GMC Savana 1500; Luxury is rear wheel drive. This GMC Savana has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This unit features cruise control for long trips. The GMC Savana features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This 2002 GMC Savana 1500; Luxury features a tilt steering wheel. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This half ton van is roomy and has towing capacity. <b>Packages</b> COLD CLIMATE PKG: engine block heater. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Savana 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFG65R621146646
Stock: AC025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 39,575 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
Keim Chevrolet - Paradise / Pennsylvania
Keim Chevrolet is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 GMC Savana Passenger 1LT only has 39,575mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2012 GMC Savana Passenger has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Driven by many, but adored by more, the GMC Savana Passenger 1LT is a perfect addition to any home. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. More information about the 2012 GMC Savana Passenger: Sometimes, only a full-sized van will do. Whether you need to haul a dozen or more people or tow 9,500 pounds of equipment, the GMC Savana's power, towing capacity and interior space ensure it's the van for the job. All of the Savana's non-diesel engines can use E85 ethanol fuel. This model sets itself apart with Can be configured for work or families, seats up to 15, and strong towing capacity
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ71FA5C1202252
Stock: P5556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 64,648 miles
$17,998
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Savana LS 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJW7RFG3D1192828
Stock: 19314030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,044 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$20,150
Shottenkirk Ford Jasper - Jasper / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ71FL0D1138768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995
Quality Auto Sales LLC - Anchorage / Alaska
This 2013 GMC Savana 3500 LS Passenger Van Comes Equipped with a 4.8 Liter V8 Automatic Engine, Tow Package, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, 60k Miles, and Much More! This Vehicle Qualifies for a Premiuim Mechanical Breakdown Protection Package. Ask For Details! *Our Low Price includes Documentation Fee of $95. Our Low Price does not include title, licensing or registration fees. - This 2013 GMC Savana Passenger 3dr RWD 3500 155 LS with 1LS features a 4.8L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Grey Cloth interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tow Package, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Power Brakes, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Our Friendly Sales Team at 907-341-4100 or qualityauto@alaska.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7ZFAXD1145689
Stock: 145689-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 48,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,995
C&K Auto Imports - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
MSRP $34,160.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS Emissions, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont And Washington State Requirements $0 Rear Axle, 3.42 Ratio $0 LT Preferred Equipment Group Standard Equipment $1,430 Tire, Spare LT245/75 R16 E All Season, Blackwall $0 Deep Blue Metallic $150 Medium Pewter, Custom Cloth $0 Audio System, Am/Fm Stereo With CD/MP3 Player $555 Audio System Feature, Usb Port $0 Outside Temperature Display $10 Defogger, Rear Window Electric $155 Rear Park Assist $295 Original Shipping Charge $995 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $37,750.00 - Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact sagi harari at 201-329-6330 or sagi@ckautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7YFA5E1181687
Stock: 36361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 90,461 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$16,589
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
GMC 12 Passenger Van For Sale. Chevrolet and GMC are some of the Toughest Passenger Vans Built today. Carfax Certified No Accidents. We Finance All Types of Credit. We Can Finance and Ship This Vehicle to your Door Never Come in the Store! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME! TRADE-INS WELCOME! WE BUY CARS Everyday, Even if you don't buy Ours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ71FA9E1155651
Stock: 155651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 12,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,990
Indy Trucks - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ71FA6E1113258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,299
Your Choice Autos - Waukegan - Waukegan / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 GMC Savana G2500.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKGG25R8Y1226276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,975 miles
$18,983
Brown's Sales and Leasing - Guttenberg / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7ZFG2E1139472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,296 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,773
Sewell Buick GMC - Dallas / Texas
Sewell Buick GMC is proud to offer this 2015 GMC Savana Passenger equipped with seating for fifteen passengers, power windows, side cargo door, cruise control, power locks, backup camera, 16' wheels, and more that was recently traded in for a new vehicle. If you have been searching for a quality trade-in at a great value, then this is the Savana Passenger for you. Every Value Vehicle at Sewell Buick GMC is a local trade in and has passed a vehicle safety inspection, so feel free to call us at 214-350-8000 and make a reservation to come see this Savana Passenger LT today! This Savana Passenger is being sold as-is and our internet price has been reduced to ensure a quick and hassle-free buying experience. If you have been waiting for a great deal dont miss this opportunity to purchase a dealer trade-in at a value price. Also, please note, we take great care to keep our online inventory up to date, however our inventory changes daily so not all of our inventory may be online. If you do not see what you are looking for then please call. We look forward to providing you with the best customer service as we begin our next century of inspired service. Buy with confidence, Sewell has been serving our customers since 1911.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ71FF1F1135827
Stock: 5081854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 57,588 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,993
Sewell Buick GMC - Dallas / Texas
Sewell Buick GMC is proud to offer this 2015 GMC Savana equipped with seating for fifteen passengers, power windows, side cargo door, cruise control, power locks, backup camera, 16' wheels, and more that was recently traded in for a new vehicle. If you have been searching for a quality trade-in at a great value, then this is the Savana Passenger for you. Every Value Vehicle at Sewell Buick GMC is a local trade in and has passed a vehicle safety inspection, so feel free to call us at 214-350-8000 and make a reservation to come see this Savana Passenger LT today! This Savana Passenger is being sold as-is and our internet price has been reduced to ensure a quick and hassle-free buying experience. If you have been waiting for a great deal dont miss this opportunity to purchase a dealer trade-in at a value price. Also, please note, we take great care to keep our online inventory up to date, however our inventory changes daily so not all of our inventory may be online. If you do not see what you are looking for then please call. We look forward to providing you with the best customer service as we begin our next century of inspired service. Buy with confidence, Sewell has been serving our customers since 1911.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ71FF3F1133402
Stock: 5081307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 95,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,981$1,112 Below Market
Auto Republic Santa Ana - Santa Ana / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF4G1193570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,667 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,790
Motor City Buick GMC - Bakersfield / California
Savana 3500 LT, Extended Passenger Van, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive, RWD, 12-Passenger Seating (2-3-3-4 Seating Config), 145 Amp Alternator, Air Conditioning, Chrome Appearance Package, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Deluxe Console, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player/Seek & Scan, Rear Auxiliary Heater, Remote keyless entry. 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Clean CARFAX.GMC Savana 3500 LT See this vehicle today at Motor City West Call GM Internet sales direct at (661) 412-0354. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG7G1334488
Stock: PM558936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
