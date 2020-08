Used 2007 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me

Quality Auto Sales LLC - Anchorage / Alaska

This 2011 GMC Savana 3500 Passenger Van Comes Equipped with a 6.0 Liter V8 Automatic Engine, Tow Package, Seats Up To 15 Passengers, Power Locks, Cruise Control, 59K Miles, and Much More! This Vehicle Qualifies for a Premiuim Mechanical Breakdown Protection Package. Ask For Details! *Our Low Price includes Documentation Fee of $95. Our Low Price does not include title, licensing or registration fees. - This 2011 GMC Savana 3500 Passenger features a 6.0L V8 OHV 16V 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Tow Package, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, OnStar, Power Brakes, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Our Friendly Sales Team at 907-341-4100 or qualityauto@alaska.net for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GJZ7ZFG4B1188202

Stock: 188202-C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020