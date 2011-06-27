  1. Home
2004 GMC Savana Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong powertrains, dual-passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Powerful Vortec engines and some unique features make the Savana (and its twin, the Chevrolet Express) pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.

2004 Highlights

The StabiliTrak stability control system will be standard equipment on all 15-passenger models starting midyear.

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2004 GMC Savana features & specs

Used 2004 GMC Savana Overview

The Used 2004 GMC Savana is offered in the following submodels: Savana Van. Available styles include 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

