Vehicle overview

For years, GMC has had a durable and affordable answer for families, community groups and tradespeople needing to transport large numbers of passengers or tow substantial loads: the Savana full-size van. It has all the traditional attributes you'd expect that give it the ability to haul just about anything you need, including eight to 15 passengers and payloads of nearly 3,500 pounds. It can also tow cargo weighing up to 10,000 pounds.

None of these are small tasks, and the 2015 GMC Savana is one of the few remaining multipurpose vans based on the tough, body-on-frame mechanicals of a pickup truck. The Savana also comes exclusively with V8 engine choices (two gasoline, one diesel), which give it plenty of pulling power (but it suffers in the fuel economy department as a result). General Motors also offers the nearly identical Chevrolet Express, but most of the 2015 Savana's competitors are newer vans that follow the European model of a tall-roof layout to maximize interior volume (while offering headroom for those moving around inside) and unit-body construction, which cuts weight to improve efficiency, payload and towing capacity. These newer vans also use smaller engines, which reduces fuel consumption.

Among this new-age breed of work vans, you'll find the 2015 Ford Transit and 2015 Ram ProMaster City. They offer multiple roof height configurations (though for the Ram, only on the cargo version) and provide a superior foundation for commercial upfits. If excellent maneuverability and road manners are priorities, you can't go wrong with the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which also has an available high-roof layout. Another relatively recent addition to the full-size van market is the 2015 Nissan NV, which also offers a space-efficient interior but not a diesel engine option.

If you compare the choices, the 2015 GMC Savana is undoubtedly going to look and feel behind the times. On the upside, the rugged underpinnings of the Savana have stood the test of time. The big GMC represents a potential bargain if you need a workhorse van and aren't picky about details and amenities.