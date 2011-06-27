Vehicle overview

Having been around for more than four decades, GMC's full-size van lived through the '70s, '80s and half of the '90s via sheet metal changes and updates to the running gear. Still, it rode on the same basic platform it had used since the swinging '60s until a complete frame-up redesign took place in 1996. To celebrate the rebirth, the van's name was changed from "Rally Wagon" to "Savana." A new exterior look, new engines, extended body styles and improved ergonomics soon made the Savana hard to overlook when compared with Ford's dated Econoline. A number of important under-the-skin changes took place for 2003, including a wider selection of V8 engines, the first-time availability of all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements -- all of which went a long way toward making the Savana safer and more capable than ever before.

The 2007 GMC Savana still outpaces the aged Econoline and certainly warrants consideration for those who need the immense passenger capacity (up to 15 people can ride in a Savana 3500) and cargo volume only a large van can provide. Naturally, these attributes are most often needed by small businesses and fleet operators. Private individuals seeking a more economical or passenger-friendly alternative might want to consider the Dodge Sprinter.