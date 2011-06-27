  1. Home
2019 GMC Savana

What’s new

  • Lane departure warning and forward collision warning now available
  • Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996

Pros & Cons

  • All engines have enough torque to move a fully loaded van
  • Towing and payload capabilities are at or near the top of this class
  • No high-roof cargo option
  • Harsher ride than most rivals
  • Dated touchscreen interface and interior styling
MSRP Starting at
$34,900
$34,900
Compare dealer price quotes
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 GMC Savana pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Savana does Edmunds recommend?

Your search for the ideal Savana begins with evaluating your business needs. Seating for 12 is standard, but if you need additional cargo space or 15 seats, you can start with the long-wheelbase version. Whichever body configuration you go with, we recommend upgrading to the LT trim for its added convenience features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Need a workhorse van for commercial duty? The 2019 GMC Savana is one such vehicle. It can seat up to 15 people and is fairly customizable, with three engines and two body lengths available to suit your needs. But its advanced age, old-school construction and lack of amenities might make you consider one of its many newer rivals instead.

The Savana and its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Express, are the last two passenger vans using body-on-frame construction. All other rivals — from the Ford Transit to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter — use unibody construction, which offers benefits such as a more comfortable ride. Harsh ride quality isn't so much an issue in the related two-passenger Savana Cargo van, but it's another when you're carrying a dozen people.

The Savana has other limitations, too, including a single roof height (rivals offer two or even three) and a dated infotainment interface that lacks the functionality of competing systems. There are bright spots — onboard Wi-Fi is standard, and there's a certain amount of appeal knowing the Savana's design is time-tested. Overall, however, it's hard to make a case for the Savana once you start comparing it to superior rivals.

2019 GMC Savana models

The 2019 GMC Savana is a large van with numerous seating configurations and room for 12 people. (Its Savana Cargo sibling retains the front two seats and uses the rest of the interior as an expansive cargo area.) It's available in two load ratings, 2500 and 3500, and in two trims, the base LS and the LT. Additionally, the 3500 can be ordered in a long wheelbase, which increases the length of the floor by 20 inches. You can keep the extra space for additional cargo room or add another row, good for seating up to 15 passengers (a 2-3-3-3-4 configuration).

By default, the rear-wheel-drive Savana is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 (276 horsepower, 298 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Alternate powertrains are available if the standard V6 doesn't meet your requirements, including a 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic and a 2.8-liter diesel four-cylinder engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic.

Standard features on the LS model include 16-inch steel wheels, a 60/40-split opening passenger door, 12-passenger seating (2-3-3-4 with a 50/50-split back row), air conditioning, power windows and locks, a rearview camera, a driver information display, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, GM's OnStar emergency communications, a 120-volt household-style power outlet, and a two-speaker audio system with an AM/FM stereo and an auxiliary port.

A tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control are standard on 3500 models and optional on the 2500 via the Driver Convenience package.

Stepping up to the LT adds front and rear chrome bumpers, remote locking and unlocking, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, cloth upholstery, carpeted flooring, and the tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control for the 2500.

Many of the features added by the LT are available on LS models as well. A bundle containing a 6.5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, a CD player, a USB port and a navigation system is available for any Savana model. Other stand-alone options include power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitor, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, remote engine start, a sliding rear door, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats and satellite radio. A number of these features are available as part of packages for the 2500 model in LS trim; these include the Communications, Safety and Enhanced Convenience packages.

Some features and packages are available only when the appropriate body type is selected. The Paratransit package for extended-wheelbase 3500 models removes the rear seat and reverts to vinyl floor coverings.

Trim tested

The ratings in this review are based on our cumulative experience with the current-generation GMC Savana.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

Even the standard-wheelbase Savana is a large vehicle, and it drives like one. Tidy handling and accurate steering are not among the big GMC's marching orders. The upgraded V8 engine is responsive, though, and easily gets the van up to highway speeds, even with a full load of passengers.

Comfort

The driver and front passenger are divided by an enormous center bulge covering some of the engine and transmission, the width of which causes the driver to feel squeezed even in this large vehicle. The basic controls are easy to find and simple to use, but comforts are few.

Interior

Unlike many in this segment, the GMC Savana offers seating for up to 15 passengers. (Most others max out at 12.) Unfortunately, a high roof is not on the options list. Compared to rival vans, passengers will have to duck more as they enter and exit the vehicle.

Utility

The cargo area behind the rear seat measures 92.1 cubic feet, good enough to store everyone's carry-on luggage. You can also turn the Savana into a makeshift cargo van by removing all the seats, increasing cargo volume to 252.8 cubic feet in the extended-wheelbase model.

Technology

The Savana isn't the most technologically advanced van on the market, with just a two-speaker sound system, an AM/FM radio and an auxiliary port as standard. A USB port, a CD player and navigation can be added, but the optional touchscreen's user interface is dated compared to those in other GMC models. Lane departure warning and forward collision warning are new for 2019.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 GMC Savana.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    See all 2019 GMC Savana features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite Savana safety features:

    OnStar
    Provides third-party assistance in the event of a collision, vehicle theft and other emergencies.
    Rear Vision Camera
    Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Savana in the rearview mirror or in the central display when the touchscreen is ordered.
    Rear Park Assist
    Sounds an alert when the rear of the Savana is close to an object.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover29.2%

    GMC Savana vs. the competition

    GMC Savana vs. Chevrolet Express

    The GMC Savana and the Chevrolet Express are mechanically the same vehicle. The only difference is the manufacturer-specific badging.

    Compare GMC Savana & Chevrolet Express features

    GMC Savana vs. Ford Transit Van

    The Ford Transit Wagon debuted in the 2015 model year, but it feels brand-spanking new compared to the ancient Savana. Besides driving and feeling like a thoroughly modern vehicle, the Transit Wagon features a range of available roof heights for more comfortable passenger entry and exit. Unless you need the higher tow ratings of the Savana, the Transit Wagon wins decidedly in a head-to-head competition.

    Compare GMC Savana & Ford Transit Van features

    GMC Savana vs. Ram Promaster Window Van

    The Ram ProMaster is an odd duck in the van class. Not only does it feature front-wheel drive, but the ProMaster comes from the factory with only the two front seats. That means you'll have to go with a third-party upfitter to equip the ProMaster with additional rows of seating. You have to do a little more legwork, but the ProMaster is otherwise a good alternative to the Savana.

    Compare GMC Savana & Ram Promaster Window Van features

    FAQ

    Is the GMC Savana a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Savana both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Savana ranges from 127.2 to 92.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Savana. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 GMC Savana?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Savana:

    • Lane departure warning and forward collision warning now available
    • Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996
    Learn more

    Is the GMC Savana reliable?

    To determine whether the GMC Savana is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Savana. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Savana's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 GMC Savana a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 GMC Savana is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Savana is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Savana?

    The least-expensive 2019 GMC Savana is the 2019 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,900.

    Other versions include:

    • LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,200
    • LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,000
    • LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,500
    • LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,200
    • LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,900
    • LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,400
    Learn more

    What are the different models of GMC Savana?

    If you're interested in the GMC Savana, the next question is, which Savana model is right for you? Savana variants include LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Savana models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

