Need a workhorse van for commercial duty? The 2019 GMC Savana is one such vehicle. It can seat up to 15 people and is fairly customizable, with three engines and two body lengths available to suit your needs. But its advanced age, old-school construction and lack of amenities might make you consider one of its many newer rivals instead.

The Savana and its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Express, are the last two passenger vans using body-on-frame construction. All other rivals — from the Ford Transit to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter — use unibody construction, which offers benefits such as a more comfortable ride. Harsh ride quality isn't so much an issue in the related two-passenger Savana Cargo van, but it's another when you're carrying a dozen people.

The Savana has other limitations, too, including a single roof height (rivals offer two or even three) and a dated infotainment interface that lacks the functionality of competing systems. There are bright spots — onboard Wi-Fi is standard, and there's a certain amount of appeal knowing the Savana's design is time-tested. Overall, however, it's hard to make a case for the Savana once you start comparing it to superior rivals.