Used 2018 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me

Bob Hook Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky

WE DELIVER!!! 2018 GMC Savana Extended (15) Passenger Wagon. This Express is powered by the reliable, hardworking, fuel efficient 6.0L Gas Motor and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. These don't last very long so do yourself a favor and stop clicking and call Toll free 888-630-1622 for one of our Commercial Truck Specialist. You may find a cheaper truck, but you will not find a one that has been reconditioned mechanically to our standards. Bob Hook Chevrolet is considered one of the Premier Commercial Truck Centers for New and Preowned work vehicles in the U.S. and we are family owned and operated since 1953. All retail units have been serviced to assure that every client is "Completely Satisfied". Our #1 Goal is for all our work-related vehicles to exceed your expectations. We will be happy to deliver your purchases if needed. Let us know and we will do everything we can to get it to you as quickly as possible. If there are no pictures of the unit it is because it is still in transportation to our dealership. Most pictures are taken before being detailed. All units are completely detailed before delivery. Thanks for looking!!!Bob Hook Commercial Trucks is located at 4149 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218 next door to Enterprise Car Rental on the opposite side of the street from the main showroom location which is at 4144 Bardstown Road. Hours of operation are as follows. Monday Thursday 8:30 AM to 6 PM, Friday 8:30 AM to 5 PM and Saturday 9 AM to 2 PM with our last available appointment at 1PM. Due to high value of vehicle turn over please do yourself a favor and call to check availability before traveling and arrange a good time to meet. All vehicles remain for sale until a deposit is given.Please take note that we price our vehicles very aggressively and use estimates for our reconditioning process. All prices are subject to change once our vehicles have been completely serviced, detailed and final expenses have been totaled.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GJZ7PFG7J1198211

Stock: 11180T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-26-2020