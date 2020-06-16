Used 2018 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me
- 46,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,999$1,459 Below Market
Grand Valley Auto Lakewood - Lakewood / Colorado
Pack up and hit the road with the entire team in our 2018 GMC Savana Passenger 3500 LT Van. On display in Summit White, this Rear Wheel Drive van is endowed with a powerful 6.0 Liter Vortec Flex Fuel V8 that cranks out 324hp and is perfectly matched to a 6 Speed Heavy Duty Automatic transmission. Your reward is near 17mpg on the highway and the ability to tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped.With plenty of seating for all of your passengers, our 3500 LT people mover will win you over with its can-do attitude. Chrome trim adds style; while keyless entry, rear privacy glass, air conditioning/heating and an AM/FM sound system keep everyone happily on their way. Those long trips are made easier with cruise control, full power accessories, and a trip computer and no doubt you'll appreciate the durability and comfort of cloth seats, carpet, and passenger-side swing out doors for your convenience. The options are endless to make this your personalized machine.Our GMC Savana Passenger van comes with anti-lock brakes, stability control and OnStar Emergency communications to safeguard you and your passengers and will impress you with its versatility. Make your move! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG4J1178532
Stock: G3357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 40,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,495$1,439 Below Market
Baha Auto Sales - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG7J1197205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,337$1,639 Below Market
Family Trucks and Vans - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG1J1178455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,500$372 Below Market
Bill Estes Toyota - Indianapolis / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2018 GMC Savana 3500 LT **Another Bill Estes One-Owner Vehicle**, **Rear Back Up Camera**, **15 PASSENGER**, 150 Amp Alternator, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Deluxe Console w/Swing Out Storage Bin, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps.The all new Estes Toyota at 96th and Keystone! ESTES TOYOTA 3232 Harper Rd, Indianapolis IN 46240 317-846-9400 www.billestestoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG5J1178894
Stock: J1178894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 6,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,950
Reynolds Buick GMC - West Covina / California
Click Here for Video #SPACE# ** PRICED BELOW KBB RETAIL VALUE **, **NO HIDDEN FEES**, **TOP RATED DEALER**, **GIVE US A CALL**, **SUPER LOW MILES**, **VERY RARE WITH THESE MILES**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **NO ACCIDENTS**, USED.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFG9J1219967
Stock: P5181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 7,731 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,950
Reynolds Buick GMC - West Covina / California
Click Here for Video #SPACE# ** PRICED BELOW KBB RETAIL VALUE **, **NO HIDDEN FEES**, **TOP RATED DEALER**, **GIVE US A CALL**, **SUPER LOW MILES**, **VERY RARE WITH THESE MILES**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **NO ACCIDENTS**, USED.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFG9J1219984
Stock: P5183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 37,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,660
Chevrolet of Columbus - Columbus / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 GMC Savana 3500 LT Summit White Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive**LOADED**, **Third Row Seating**, **Rear Air**, **Remote Keyless Entry**, **12 Passenger**.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 21946 miles below market average!Welcome to the No Vulture Zone our sales professionals are all Non-Commission and are focused on your needs and wants, NOT your pocket book!Getting your next car should be as Fun and Easy a process as that First Time you Drive it Home! That's why we set out to change the way you shop and own your next car! Everything we do revolves around creating the Very Best Customer Experience for You Both During the Sales Process and Throughout the Entire Time you Own Your Car! Visit www.chevyofcolumbus.com for more Details *$199 Doc Fee for all vehicles. Tax, Title, Licence Additional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG7J1240473
Stock: U240473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 42,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,498$668 Below Market
Dillon's Auto - Lincoln / Nebraska
CARFAX One-Owner.Summit White 2018 GMC Savana 3500 LT RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 150 Amp Alternator, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Deluxe Console w/Swing Out Storage Bin, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps.Recent Arrival!***PLEASE NOTE*** This vehicle is physically located at our SUPER STORE: 6401 N 28th St Lincoln, NE 68504. If you are looking for a great deal on a pre-owned / used vehicle in the Lincoln, NE / Omaha Metro area then look no further. Dillon's Auto has one of the LARGEST selections in the state when it comes to the car market. You can visit us in person to see this GMC Savana 3500.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG0J1196705
Stock: 196705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 60,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,998$396 Below Market
Dillon's Auto - Lincoln / Nebraska
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Summit White 2018 GMC Savana 3500 LT RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex FuelRecent Arrival!***PLEASE NOTE*** This vehicle is physically located at our SUPER STORE: 6401 N 28th St Lincoln, NE 68504. If you are looking for a great deal on a pre-owned / used vehicle in the Lincoln, NE / Omaha Metro area then look no further. Dillon's Auto has one of the LARGEST selections in the state when it comes to the car market. You can visit us in person to see this GMC Savana 3500.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG4J1240284
Stock: 240284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 48,193 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,494
Dillon's Auto - Lincoln / Nebraska
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Summit White 2018 GMC Savana 3500 LT RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel ***1-OWNER CARFAX***, ***LOW MILES***.Recent Arrival!***PLEASE NOTE*** This vehicle is physically located at 6341 N 28th St Lincoln, NE 68504. If you are looking for a great deal on a pre-owned / used vehicle in the Lincoln, NE / Omaha Metro area then look no further. Dillon's Auto has one of the LARGEST selections in the state when it comes to the car market. You can visit us in person to see this GMC Savana 3500.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG3J1240583
Stock: 240583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 55,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,494
Dillon's Auto - Lincoln / Nebraska
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Summit White 2018 GMC Savana 3500 LT RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel ***1-OWNER CARFAX***, ***LOW MILES***.Recent Arrival!***PLEASE NOTE*** This vehicle is physically located at 6341 N 28th St Lincoln, NE 68504. If you are looking for a great deal on a pre-owned / used vehicle in the Lincoln, NE / Omaha Metro area then look no further. Dillon's Auto has one of the LARGEST selections in the state when it comes to the car market. You can visit us in person to see this GMC Savana 3500.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFGXJ1236336
Stock: 236336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 33,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,993
Whitaker Buick GMC - Forest Lake / Minnesota
Rear Wheel Drive, One Owner, No Accidents On Record, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive, Rear Vision Camera System, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, 16' x 6.5' Steel Wheels w/Chrome Center Caps, Bumper to Bumper Limited Warranty Ends 5/17/2021 or 36,009 Miles. LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AT NO CHARGE! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2018 GMC Savana 3500 LT Summit White Please go to Whitakerauto.com to view the vehicle history on this vehicle. OUR 'BEST PRICE' PRICING STRATEGY FOR OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IS POWERED BY SOME GREAT SOFTWARE THAT INSURES YOU ARE GETTING THE BEST DEALS AROUND FOR THE EQUIPMENT ON THESE VEHICLES! Our inventory changes daily, so if you like this vehicle, please call to verify availability and schedule your appointment for a test-drive. At WHITAKER our name means a 'GREAT DEAL'. Whitaker Buick GMC is proud to serve the Minneapolis Minnesota and surrounding areas including St. Paul, St. Cloud, Duluth, Cambridge, Pine City, Rush City, Chisago, Forest Lake, Isanti, Anoka, Ham Lake, White Bear Lake, Hugo, Osceola, St. Croix Falls, Hinckley and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG5J1240665
Stock: P3426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 59,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,988
Bob Hook Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
WE DELIVER!!! 2018 GMC Savana Extended (15) Passenger Wagon. This Express is powered by the reliable, hardworking, fuel efficient 6.0L Gas Motor and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. These don't last very long so do yourself a favor and stop clicking and call Toll free 888-630-1622 for one of our Commercial Truck Specialist. You may find a cheaper truck, but you will not find a one that has been reconditioned mechanically to our standards. Bob Hook Chevrolet is considered one of the Premier Commercial Truck Centers for New and Preowned work vehicles in the U.S. and we are family owned and operated since 1953. All retail units have been serviced to assure that every client is "Completely Satisfied". Our #1 Goal is for all our work-related vehicles to exceed your expectations. We will be happy to deliver your purchases if needed. Let us know and we will do everything we can to get it to you as quickly as possible. If there are no pictures of the unit it is because it is still in transportation to our dealership. Most pictures are taken before being detailed. All units are completely detailed before delivery. Thanks for looking!!!Bob Hook Commercial Trucks is located at 4149 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218 next door to Enterprise Car Rental on the opposite side of the street from the main showroom location which is at 4144 Bardstown Road. Hours of operation are as follows. Monday Thursday 8:30 AM to 6 PM, Friday 8:30 AM to 5 PM and Saturday 9 AM to 2 PM with our last available appointment at 1PM. Due to high value of vehicle turn over please do yourself a favor and call to check availability before traveling and arrange a good time to meet. All vehicles remain for sale until a deposit is given.Please take note that we price our vehicles very aggressively and use estimates for our reconditioning process. All prices are subject to change once our vehicles have been completely serviced, detailed and final expenses have been totaled.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG7J1198211
Stock: 11180T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 78,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,961
Dale Benton Chevrolet - GUNTERSVILLE / Alabama
CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, BACKUP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FULLY DETAILED, FRESH OIL CHANGE, 150 Amp Alternator, 15-Passenger Seating (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Config), AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Deluxe Console w/Swing Out Storage Bin, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Panic alarm, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear air conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps.***Disclaimer: Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Pricing of vehicles on this web site does not include tax, title, license, $594.31 dealer doc fee, Benton Benefits, or options that may have been installed at the Dealership.Dale Benton Chevrolet in Guntersville, Alabama is Your Friend in the Car Business! Call DALE BENTON CHEVROLET today at (256) 582-5603!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG0J1249970
Stock: P00490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 36,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,994
Dillon's Auto - Lincoln / Nebraska
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Summit White 2018 GMC Savana 3500 LT RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel ***1-OWNER CARFAX***, ***LOW MILES***.Recent Arrival!***PLEASE NOTE*** This vehicle is physically located at 6341 N 28th St Lincoln, NE 68504. If you are looking for a great deal on a pre-owned / used vehicle in the Lincoln, NE / Omaha Metro area then look no further. Dillon's Auto has one of the LARGEST selections in the state when it comes to the car market. You can visit us in person to see this GMC Savana 3500.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG0J1196736
Stock: 196736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 57,354 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,875
MotorMax of GR - Grandville / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG9J1238319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,500$3,303 Below Market
Adi Autosport - Aurora / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF5H1111847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,995$2,600 Below Market
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF4H1111077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
