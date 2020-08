Used 2005 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me

Lynch Buick Chevrolet GMC - Burlington / Wisconsin

2003 Sandalwood Metallic GMC Savana G1500 SLE 8 Passenger 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI RWD USB CHARGING PORTS, STREAMNG MUSIC, DIAGNOSTIC ALERTS, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Multi-zone Climate Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Security System, Premium Wheels, 145 Amp Alternator, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe Console, Dual Composite Halogen Headlamps, Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Front Chrome Bumper, Gray Painted w/Chrome Center Caps Wheels, LS Decor, Power Convenience Package, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1, Reading Lamps, Rear Air, Rear Chrome Bumper w/Step Pad, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Inboard Armrests, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt Steering Wheel, Underhood Lamp.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 GMC Savana 1500 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKFG15T031152460

Stock: P13368A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020