  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana
  4. Used 2018 GMC Savana
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2018 GMC Savana Review

Pros & Cons

  • All engines have enough torque to move a fully loaded van
  • Towing and payload capabilities are at or near the top of this class
  • No high-roof cargo option
  • Harsher ride than most rivals
  • Dated touchscreen interface and interior styling
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
GMC Savana for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$21,266 - $23,787
Used Savana for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Savana does Edmunds recommend?

The search for the perfect GMC Savana begins with evaluating your needs. The 3500, with its higher gross vehicle weight rating, is perfect for drivers who will frequently load the Savana with lots of passengers. The extended-wheelbase version is even better, allowing for extra storage space or an additional row of seating. Upgrading to the LT costs very little, and its added features are beneficial to driver and passengers alike.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

While minivans are perfect for transporting most families, they simply aren't suitable for those who need to seat a large number of people or have substantial cargo requirements. A full-size passenger van such as the 2018 GMC Savana is the only answer. While typical minivans can only seat eight, the Savana has room for 12, or even 15 if you opt for the long-wheelbase version. The large, flexible seating solutions make a vehicle such as the Savana ideal for large families or shuttle operators.

Like passenger vans of yore, the Savana utilizes an old-school body-on-frame construction similar to a pickup truck. Its heavy-duty bones give it the ability to tow and carry more than most competitors, which rely on a unibody structure that gives them lower payload capabilities. Unfortunately, the Savana's truck frame gives it a rougher ride than its rivals, and its advanced age means modern advanced safety aids are practically nonexistent. Its touchscreen interface is relatively ancient for the same reason. Even in a class built for function over form, the cabin looks much older and is filled with lower-quality materials than those of its rivals. You also can't order the Savana in a high-roof variant. Though the 2018 Savana enjoys excellent towing and payload ratings, there aren't enough benefits to recommend this aging workhorse.

2018 GMC Savana models

The 2018 GMC Savana is a large van with numerous seating configurations and room for 12 people. (Its Savana Cargo sibling retains the front two seats and uses the rest of the interior as an expansive cargo area.) It's available in two load ratings, 2500 and 3500, and in two trims, the base LS and the LT. Additionally, the 3500 can be ordered in a long wheelbase, which increases the length of the floor by 20 inches. You can keep the extra space for additional cargo room or add another row, good for seating up to 15 passengers (a 2-3-3-3-4 configuration).

By default, the rear-wheel-drive Savana is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 (276 horsepower, 298 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Alternate powertrains are available if the standard V6 doesn't meet your requirements, including a 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic and a 2.8-liter diesel four-cylinder engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic.

Standard features on the LS model include 16-inch steel wheels, a 60/40-split opening passenger door, 12-passenger seating (2-3-3-4 with a 50/50-split back row), air conditioning, power windows and locks, a rearview camera, a driver information display, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, GM's OnStar emergency communications, a 120-volt household-style power outlet, and a two-speaker audio system with an AM/FM stereo and an auxiliary port.

A tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control are standard on 3500 models and optional on the 2500 via the Driver Convenience package. Opting for the extended-wheelbase 3500 adds rear air conditioning, which is available as a separate option for the other LS models.

Stepping up to the LT adds front and rear chrome bumpers, remote locking and unlocking, cloth upholstery, carpeted flooring, rear air conditioning, and the tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control for the 2500.

Many of the features added by the LT are available on LS models as well. A bundle containing a 6.5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, a CD player, a USB port and a navigation system is available for any Savana model. Other stand-alone options include power-adjustable and heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitor, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, remote engine start, a sliding rear door, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats and satellite radio. A number of these features are available as part of packages for the 2500 model in LS trim; these include the Communications, Safety and Enhanced Convenience packages.

Some features and packages are available only when the appropriate body type is selected. The Paratransit package for extended-wheelbase 3500 models removes the rear seat and reverts to vinyl floor coverings.

Trim tested

The ratings in this review are based on our cumulative experience with the current-generation GMC Savana.

Driving

Even the standard-wheelbase Savana is a large vehicle, and it drives like one. Tidy handling and accurate steering are not among the big GMC's marching orders. The upgraded V8 engine is responsive, though, and easily gets the van up to highway speeds, even with a full load of passengers.

Comfort

The driver and front passenger are divided by an enormous center bulge covering some of the engine and transmission, the width of which causes the driver to feel squeezed even in this large vehicle. The basic controls are easy to find and simple to use, but comforts are few.

Interior

Unlike many in this segment, the GMC Savana offers seating for up to 15 passengers. (Most others max out at 12.) Unfortunately, a high roof is not on the options list. Compared to rival vans, passengers will have to duck more as they enter and exit the vehicle.

Utility

The cargo area behind the rear seat measures 92.1 cubic feet, good enough to store everyone's carry-on luggage. You can also turn the Savana into a makeshift cargo van by removing all the seats. This increases cargo volume to 252.8 cubic feet in the extended-wheelbase model.

Technology

The Savana isn't the most technologically advanced van on the market, with just a two-speaker sound system, AM/FM radio and an auxiliary port as standard. A USB port, a CD player and navigation can be added, but the optional touchscreen's user interface is dated compared to those of other GMC models.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 GMC Savana.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
8-speed automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
8-speed automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
8-speed automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
8-speed automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2018 GMC Savana features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Savana models:

OnStar
Provides third-party assistance in the event of a collision, vehicle theft and other emergencies.
Rear Vision Camera
Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Savana in the rearview mirror or in the central display when the touchscreen is ordered.
Rear Park Assist
Sounds an alert when the rear of the Savana is close to an object.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover29.2%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 GMC Savana

Used 2018 GMC Savana Overview

The Used 2018 GMC Savana is offered in the following submodels: Savana Van. Available styles include LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 GMC Savana?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 GMC Savanas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 GMC Savana for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 GMC Savana.

Can't find a used 2018 GMC Savanas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Savana for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,063.

Find a used GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,305.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Savana for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,128.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,101.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 GMC Savana?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Savana lease specials

Related Used 2018 GMC Savana info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles