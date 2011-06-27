  1. Home
2000 GMC Savana Review

Pros & Cons

  • Modern architecture, powerful V8 engine choices, cavernous interior.
  • Cheap interior materials, mushy brake pedal, numb steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

How do you choose between a Chevrolet or GMC full-size van? Which dealer is closest to your house? They're basically the same vehicle. They both stack up well against the formidable Ford Econoline and ancient Dodge Ram Van, so if the Savana provides what you need in this kind of vehicle, buy it.

Vehicle overview

When the then-new Savana arrived in small numbers for 1996, it had been 25 years since GM redesigned its full-size van. The GMC Rally Van and Vandura were introduced way back in 1971 (when vans were groovy), and sold steadily until they were discontinued. Competition and safety regulations had forced GM to redo the big vans for '96, but by then Ford had already re-engineered the Econoline twice! To help distinguish the all-new design, GMC rebadged its new van Savana.

Savana features flush glass and door handles, hidden door hinges, standard four-wheel antilock brakes and dual airbags. Front foot- and legroom is adequate, and front seats offer a wide range of travel. Front air conditioning and rear heat ducts are standard, but for better warming (and cooling), an optional rear heating and air-conditioning unit is available. The center console contains two cupholders, an auxiliary power outlet and storage for items like CDs and cassettes. Savana is available in 135- and 155-inch wheelbases, three weight series (1500, 2500 or 3500) and two (base SL and luxury SLE) trim levels. There is a choice of side-entry doors as well: a sliding door or a pair of 60/40 hinged doors.

Inside the short-wheelbase Savana, you'll find 267 cubic feet of cargo area, while the extended version provides a whopping 317 cubic feet of volume with the rear seats removed. Up to 15 passengers can be seated within the longer van on as many as five bench seats. Rear hinged doors open a full 180 degrees for easy loading and do not conceal high-mounted taillights when opened. Gross vehicle weight ratings of up to 9,500 pounds are available on either wheelbase.

The base engine is a 200-horsepower Vortec 4300 V6 that is quieter and more durable this year, thanks to a new roller timing chain and rocker arms. Optional motors include the GM family of V8s, from the popular Vortec 5000, to the venerable 5700, to the monster Vortec 7400. Also available is a robust 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8 good for 195 horsepower and 430 stump-pulling pound-feet of torque. A new exhaust system with specially designed catalytic converters help all but the biggest engines meet California low-emission vehicle (LEV) standards. GM's heavy-duty 4L80-E transmission handles all the shifting chores, featuring a more efficient torque converter.

Savana's styling is rounded and bulbous, with a front end that mimics GM's truck family and a high-arched rear with D-pillar mounted taillights. Easily as odd-looking as the old Lumina minivan's high-mounted rear lamps, the round-topped rear and sheer size of this van make it seem as if you were looking at the rear of a commuter train car. Like it or not, this design is different enough to wear well into the next century.

2000 Highlights

Improved powertrains, increased trailer ratings, seat-mounted tether anchors for installing child safety seats and an optional rear-window defogger mark the improvements for 2000.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 GMC Savana.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

If you get one its for the long haul
escs4,11/14/2002
Pros: Great Horsepower, and durability. The van had been in 3 fenderbenders and only had scratches. Great for bad weather and loads. Don't get is confused with a 1/2 ton capacity van. Cons: very thin window glass, bad sound proofing, hollow doors other than front doors. Engine pings (the owners manual says it's OK if it does, but anyone that knows engines knows thats a load of crap, especially for a engine that only has 24000 miles. Sensitive to roll and yaw when loaded down (high center of gravity).
The Family Cruiser
Carl Mundell,11/30/2004
We have owned our GMC Savana for almost five years now. The van is always a pleasure to drive. I have a large family and we designed the van to meet our needs. The van was the first extended van the conversion company created. It sets nine, six captain chairs and a fold down bench in the back. The van glides down the highway and has had only one recent mechanical problem. The sending unit in the gas tank went bad. My only interior problem has been the interior panels on the back door staying in place when they are closed. My everyday MPG is about 12.5 and trips are between 14.5 to 16. I believe thats very good for a 1 ton extended van fully loaded with a large cargo carrier on top.
My 2000 Savana Conversion
Keith Johnson,01/03/2005
So far so good with this van. It is a big vehicle and sits high off the road. I have the 5.0 ltr motor which gives it decent power. A little noisy when you punch it to merge with fast traffic. Brakes are spongy but work when required. It is great if you have lots of kids. It seats 6 people very nicely. Very roomy and the heater is great. Good handling but tends to pull in high winds. It is a highway cruiser vehicle however, it handles nicely in town. Gas mileage is great. I like it a lot. I am glad I bought it. GMC makes a good quality vehicle which is why I bought this make of van. I have not yet drove it in deep snow which will be the real test for handling.
See all 3 reviews of the 2000 GMC Savana
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 2000 GMC Savana features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 2000 GMC Savana Overview

The Used 2000 GMC Savana is offered in the following submodels: Savana Van. Available styles include G3500 3dr Van, G3500 3dr Ext Van, G3500 SLE 3dr Van, G2500 SLE 3dr Van, G1500 SLE 3dr Van, G1500 3dr Van, G2500 SLE 3dr Ext Van, G2500 3dr Van, G2500 3dr Ext Van, and G3500 SLE 3dr Ext Van.

