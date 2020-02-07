Used 2016 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me
- 95,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,981$1,112 Below Market
Auto Republic Santa Ana - Santa Ana / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF4G1193570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,667 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,790
Motor City Buick GMC - Bakersfield / California
Savana 3500 LT, Extended Passenger Van, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive, RWD, 12-Passenger Seating (2-3-3-4 Seating Config), 145 Amp Alternator, Air Conditioning, Chrome Appearance Package, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Deluxe Console, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player/Seek & Scan, Rear Auxiliary Heater, Remote keyless entry. 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Clean CARFAX.GMC Savana 3500 LT See this vehicle today at Motor City West Call GM Internet sales direct at (661) 412-0354. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG7G1334488
Stock: PM558936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 87,180 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,499
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
Load up the entire gang in our 2016 GMC Savana 3500 LS presented in eye-catching Summit White! Powered by a proven 4.8 Liter Flex Fuel V8 that provides 280hp while matched to a 6 Speed Heavy Duty Automatic transmission for easy passing commands. This Rear Wheel Drive offers near 17mpg on the highway and the ability to tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped. Take a look at our photos of this Passenger 3500 LS and we know you'll be impressed. With seating for 8-12 passengers depending on the configuration you chose, our people mover will win you over with its can-do attitude. Rear privacy glass, air conditioning, available OnStar, and an AM/FM sound system keeps everyone happily on their way. You'll appreciate the durability of vinyl seats, power windows and locks, rubber flooring, and passenger-side swing out doors for your convenience. The options are endless to make this your personalized machine! Our GMC Savana Passenger van comes with anti-lock brakes and stability control to safeguard you and your passengers and will impress you with its versatility. Make your move! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!A� ***Internet price is for Cash purchases*** - Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Audio System, Bumpers, Front And Rear Chrome, Emissions, California State Requirements, Engine, Vortec 4.8L V8 Sfi, Ls Preferred Equipment Group, Mirror, Inside Rearview Manual Day/Night, Onstar, Delete, Paint, Solid, Rear Axle, 3.42 Ratio, Seating, 15-Passenger, (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Configuration), Seats, Front Bucket With Vinyl Trim, Summit White, Tire, Spare Lt245/75R16e All-Season, Blackwall, Heavy-Duty, Electronically Controlled 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF9G1312083
Stock: C312083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2019
- 35,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,500$3,303 Below Market
Adi Autosport - Aurora / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF5H1111847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,995$2,600 Below Market
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF4H1111077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,995$2,122 Below Market
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF1H1112123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,888
Clark Knapp Honda - Pharr / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2017 GMC Savana 3500 LS RWD Summit White Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 15205 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.Cars have been part of the Clark family since 1933 when we opened our first dealership. After building a strong reputation with our family owned and operated business, we have expanded our offerings to include trusted automakers like Honda. Now a 25-year Honda veteran, Clark Knapp Honda is proud to offer friendly service in a beautiful, modern building. This newer and larger facility is home to an express service lane, complimentary Wi-Fi, a kids entertainment zone, and an on-site full-service Allstate insurance agency. Our updated modern facility puts drivers and their families first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF0H1107141
Stock: 43283A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,886 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,500$2,469 Below Market
Adi Autosport - Aurora / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF1H1111862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,995$1,994 Below Market
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF0H1110380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,995
Payless Car Sales - Anchorage / Alaska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NF19H1285912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,131 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$21,000
Koons White Marsh Chevrolet - White Marsh / Maryland
**Coming Soon** Text us at 410-935-6645 for availability or text the last 8 of VIN to 96300 to have a link sent directly to your phone! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at one of Maryland s Largest Pre-Owned Dealers: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add reconditioning, certification and other fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFFXH1112427
Stock: 00024725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- certified
2017 GMC Savana LS 250060,988 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,546
Griffin Buick GMC - Monroe / North Carolina
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Boasts 17 Highway MPG and 11 City MPG! This GMC Savana Passenger boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 4.8L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. VISORS, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, PADDED WITH CLOTH TRIM and dual vanity mirrors, illuminated on passenger-side, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (STD), SUMMIT WHITE.* This GMC Savana Passenger Features the Following Options *SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH VINYL TRIM and head restraints, includes inboard armrests (STD), SEATING, 12-PASSENGER, (2-3-3-4 SEATING CONFIGURATION) 4-passenger seat is a 50/50 split, 2-piece configuration (STD), REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY with 2 transmitters and remote panic button, REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, PAINT, SOLID (STD), MEDIUM PEWTER, VINYL, LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, LIGHTING, AUXILIARY with reading and underhood lights Includes (DH6) driver and front passenger visor vanity mirrors.), HEATER, REAR AUXILIARY, ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler. (STD).* Why Buy from Griffin Buick GMC *Griffin Buick GMC is a Local Family Owned Dealership having served the local Charlotte, Monroe, Union County families since 1946. A General Motors dealership we are your local Buick GMC dealer with highly trained Factory Certified Service and Parts departments We strive to bring you a quality selection of pre-owned cars, trucks, SUVs and vans at the best prices with ultra competitive finance options for all levels of credit. Our staff are our greatest assets -No need for car lot anxiety, you can Choose your Adviser on our website and make a friend in the car industry. - See you Soon!* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Griffin Motor Company - Monroe Store, 2500 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110 to claim your GMC Savana Passenger!*Accessories Disclaimer*Please Note: Some New vehicles may have Dealer Added Accessories*A Cause for Tea - A Global Cause supporting Women & Children in need*The Griffin Family has been heavily involved in the local Union County Charlotte community since 1946 supporting those less fortunate than ourselves, local schools and are heavily involved in the local charity that supports women and children in need around the world. Go to the "A Cause for Tea" website https://acausefortea.org/ for info on how this Monroe NC family is making a difference in people lives - H.E.L.P Pregnancy Center of Monroe, My Christmas List, New Life Nicaragua and much more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJW7EFF2H1340327
Stock: X170327
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- certified
2017 GMC Savana LT 250025,337 miles
$23,788
Ritchey Buick GMC - Daytona Beach / Florida
CERTIFIED PRE OWNED 2017 GMC SAVANA PASSENGER LT**ONE OWNER**NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED**LOW MILEAGE**FLORIDA OWNED**Tried-and-true, this Used 2017 GMC Savana Passenger LT packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. This GMC Savana Passenger comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (STD), SUMMIT WHITE, STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER-WRAPPED includes (W1Y) mounted audio controls, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS mounted audio controls, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH CUSTOM CLOTH TRIM head restraints and inboard armrests (STD), SEATING, 12-PASSENGER, (2-3-3-4 SEATING CONFIGURATION) 4-passenger seat is a 50/50 split, 2-piece configuration (STD), REAR VISION CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, and PAINT, SOLID (STD). Transport everyone in luxurious comfort in this sturdy and worry-free GMC Savana Passenger. Treat yourself - stop by Ritchey Cadillac Buick GMC located at 998 N. Nova Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 to make this car yours today! No haggle, no hassle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LT 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJW7FFF0H1132694
Stock: P11323A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 35,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,990
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Bryan College Station - Bryan / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 35,039! 3rd Row Seat, SEATING, 15-PASSENGER, (2-3-3-3-4 SEA... SEATING, 15-PASSENGER, (2-3-3-3-4 SEATING CONFIGURATION), WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, Rear Air, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot. Privacy Glass, Electronic Stability Control, Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. OPTION PACKAGES: SEATING, 15-PASSENGER, (2-3-3-3-4 SEATING CONFIGURATION) 4-passenger seat is a 50/50 split, 2-piece configuration, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH CUSTOM CLOTH TRIM head restraints and inboard armrests, SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 6-WAY POWER, SEAT ADJUSTER, FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY with 2 transmitters and remote panic button, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD/MP3 PLAYER, USB PORT seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), TheftLock, random select, auxiliary jack and 2 front door speakers, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler. (STD). PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: Buying a new vehicle can be a timely and sometimes frustrating experience. But here at Bryan CJD, we strive to take that hassle and frustration out of the process and provide you with a fun, relaxed and friendly atmosphere. With over 100 years of combined sales experience, our highly knowledgeable, friendly and caring staff strives to make you feel at home as soon as you drive onto our lot. If you want to stay close to home and avoid the big city hassle, come see us at Bryan CJD. Plus TT&L and fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF1H1113255
Stock: 19549T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 64,296 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,773
Sewell Buick GMC - Dallas / Texas
Sewell Buick GMC is proud to offer this 2015 GMC Savana Passenger equipped with seating for fifteen passengers, power windows, side cargo door, cruise control, power locks, backup camera, 16' wheels, and more that was recently traded in for a new vehicle. If you have been searching for a quality trade-in at a great value, then this is the Savana Passenger for you. Every Value Vehicle at Sewell Buick GMC is a local trade in and has passed a vehicle safety inspection, so feel free to call us at 214-350-8000 and make a reservation to come see this Savana Passenger LT today! This Savana Passenger is being sold as-is and our internet price has been reduced to ensure a quick and hassle-free buying experience. If you have been waiting for a great deal dont miss this opportunity to purchase a dealer trade-in at a value price. Also, please note, we take great care to keep our online inventory up to date, however our inventory changes daily so not all of our inventory may be online. If you do not see what you are looking for then please call. We look forward to providing you with the best customer service as we begin our next century of inspired service. Buy with confidence, Sewell has been serving our customers since 1911.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ71FF1F1135827
Stock: 5081854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 57,588 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,993
Sewell Buick GMC - Dallas / Texas
Sewell Buick GMC is proud to offer this 2015 GMC Savana equipped with seating for fifteen passengers, power windows, side cargo door, cruise control, power locks, backup camera, 16' wheels, and more that was recently traded in for a new vehicle. If you have been searching for a quality trade-in at a great value, then this is the Savana Passenger for you. Every Value Vehicle at Sewell Buick GMC is a local trade in and has passed a vehicle safety inspection, so feel free to call us at 214-350-8000 and make a reservation to come see this Savana Passenger LT today! This Savana Passenger is being sold as-is and our internet price has been reduced to ensure a quick and hassle-free buying experience. If you have been waiting for a great deal dont miss this opportunity to purchase a dealer trade-in at a value price. Also, please note, we take great care to keep our online inventory up to date, however our inventory changes daily so not all of our inventory may be online. If you do not see what you are looking for then please call. We look forward to providing you with the best customer service as we begin our next century of inspired service. Buy with confidence, Sewell has been serving our customers since 1911.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ71FF3F1133402
Stock: 5081307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 52,398 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$24,995
North Coast Auto Brokers - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG0H1267959
Stock: 10577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,924 miles
$16,994
Honda of Jefferson City - Jefferson City / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFG3H1122483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
