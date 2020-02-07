Used 2016 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me

One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona

Load up the entire gang in our 2016 GMC Savana 3500 LS presented in eye-catching Summit White! Powered by a proven 4.8 Liter Flex Fuel V8 that provides 280hp while matched to a 6 Speed Heavy Duty Automatic transmission for easy passing commands. This Rear Wheel Drive offers near 17mpg on the highway and the ability to tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped. Take a look at our photos of this Passenger 3500 LS and we know you'll be impressed. With seating for 8-12 passengers depending on the configuration you chose, our people mover will win you over with its can-do attitude. Rear privacy glass, air conditioning, available OnStar, and an AM/FM sound system keeps everyone happily on their way. You'll appreciate the durability of vinyl seats, power windows and locks, rubber flooring, and passenger-side swing out doors for your convenience. The options are endless to make this your personalized machine! Our GMC Savana Passenger van comes with anti-lock brakes and stability control to safeguard you and your passengers and will impress you with its versatility. Make your move! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!A� ***Internet price is for Cash purchases*** - Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Audio System, Bumpers, Front And Rear Chrome, Emissions, California State Requirements, Engine, Vortec 4.8L V8 Sfi, Ls Preferred Equipment Group, Mirror, Inside Rearview Manual Day/Night, Onstar, Delete, Paint, Solid, Rear Axle, 3.42 Ratio, Seating, 15-Passenger, (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Configuration), Seats, Front Bucket With Vinyl Trim, Summit White, Tire, Spare Lt245/75R16e All-Season, Blackwall, Heavy-Duty, Electronically Controlled 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GJZ7NFF9G1312083

Stock: C312083

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2019