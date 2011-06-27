Vehicle overview

Often seeing duty as commercial vehicles such as ambulances, airport shuttles and summer-camp transport, large passenger vans are the workhorses for commercial businesses everywhere. Together with the Chevrolet Express (its GM twin), the 2011 GMC Savana represents nearly half of the market for full-size vans in the U.S.

Now in its 16th year, the current-generation GMC Savana passenger van continues to evolve, carrying over the LS and LT trim levels, which offer seating for up to 15 passengers. Both rear- and all-wheel-drive variants are available, and they come rated in half-ton 1500 and heavy-duty 2500/3500 variants. The most notable change for 2011 is a new and more powerful 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 that's available for both passenger and cargo versions of the Savana. It's rated at 260 horsepower and 525 pound-feet of torque and is said to provide better fuel economy and reduced emissions compared to the previous turbodiesel. A 4.8-liter V8, which last year was only available on the cargo van, is also available for the passenger variant this year.

For hauling lots of people, lots of cargo or a combination of the two, the 2011 GMC Savana is tough to beat. That said, it does have a pair of worthy rivals: the Ford E-Series and the 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The Sprinter (formerly sold as a Dodge, though the engineering comes from Mercedes) is more expensive, yet it is also the most modern and offers better fuel economy, driving dynamics, interior volume and build quality.

The 2011 Ford E-Series matches up well with the Savana in terms of layout, features and function, but it has been 20 years since the design has been comprehensively upgraded. For fans of engine power, the Savana offers the highest-output gas and diesel engines in the segment. Taking that into consideration along with its other updates this year, we strongly recommend you consider the 2011 GMC Savana for your personal or business needs.